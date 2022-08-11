10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 11, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for tabletop games you can play with your kids, parents, or both? Today’s digest has what you’re looking for with games that keep everyone playing for hours.

10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours
Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform in use

Tabletop games are a great way to spend time with the people you love. But finding fun games that are both kid- and grandparent-approved can be a challenge. We did the research for you in today’s roundup of the 10 best tabletop games for families.

Related: Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more

Got an extra 20-30 minutes? Sit everyone down for a round of Grab Your Breakfast. The rules are simple, and everyone will have fun building the heartiest breakfast.

Otherwise, go for a game that combines traditional play with smart tech when you play Rolling Seeds. This screen-free game uses physical tokens with NFC tags. They deliver coded inputs to the console.

Create memories with your family with these fun tabletop games.

1. Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform offers connected, intuitive fun for the family.

Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform product demo

Enjoy playing games with your family using the Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform. Not only does it have a beautiful, engaging design, but it also lets you play interactive digital games with physical tokens. With an intuitive user interface, the setup includes the smart game Pot, main platform, physical tokens—called Seeds—and Seed Tray organizers. Place your smart device in the mount. And the smart game Pot lets you interact with the visual representations of the games.

Preorder yours now for $149 USD.

2. Everyday Heroes™ tabletop RPG for modern-day roleplaying lets you channel your inner Rambo.

Everyday Heroes™ tabletop RPG in focus

Become a part of the big-screen action when you play the Everyday Heroes™ roleplaying game. From following Rambo into the jungle to taking on Kong on Skull Island, this TTRPG refreshes d20 Modern. Designed for the 5th-edition of the game, it uses the same designers as d20 Modern, which is a beloved 20-year-old game.

Preorder yours now for $50 USD.

3. Grab Your Breakfast family card game allows everyone to bond around the table at mealtimes.

Grab Your Breakfast family card game being played

Feel more connected to your loved ones in the morning when you play the Grab Your Breakfast family card game. Perfect for tabletop game lovers, it can improve family bonding as well as provide a learning opportunity. In fact, with pictures to help, it’s great for those learning the English language. But it can also be a great opportunity to reduce your screen time.

Preorder yours now for $13.12 USD.

4. Splintered Lands deck-building card game is set in a post-apocalypse environment.

Splintered Lands deck-building card game design

Be a part of an alternate Earth 200 years into the future with the Splintered Lands deck-building card game. Suitable for ages 13+ and requiring 2 participants, Splintered Lands shows the importance of how your resources are everything. Moreover, you need to spend your Authority to gain power, attract skilled allies, and assert your influence.

Preorder yours now for $35 USD.

5. Presidential Old Maid political decks have Republican & Democrat styles for bipartisan fun.

Presidential Old Maid political decks design

Tired of all the bickering? Practice just getting along by playing the Presidential Old Maid political decks! With 2 styles—Republican and Democrat—this unique deck of cards inspires bipartisan fun. Designed to connect friends and family, it’ll have everyone laughing as they see the caricature drawings of presidents from both sides of the aisle.

Get yours now for $14.99 USD.

6. What’s on the Menu? food-based board game offers menu-building fun for the whole family.

What’s on the Menu? food-based board game design

Enjoy a full course of fun when you play the What’s on the Menu? food-based board game. Suitable for ages 12 and up, this family-friendly game has you sabotage, steal, and stir your way to the top! Taking anywhere from 25 to 60 minutes, What’s on the Menu? lets you join a food competition to becoming a Head Chef. You’ll have to see if you have what it takes!

Preorder yours now for $40 USD.

7. Envelopes of Cash Euro-style board game is based on US college football recruiting.

Envelopes of Cash Euro-style board game design

Developed with an American theme, the Envelopes of Cash Euro-style board game is centered around US college football recruiting. Designed for those who are into modern board gaming, it’s fun to play whether you like sports or not. However, if you’re really into college football—whether or not you’re a hardcore board-gamer—you’re sure to love it. .

Preorder yours now for $70 USD.

8. JOYO smart board game is an AI console with 6 games that light up your table with fun.

JOYO smart board game design

Enjoy a new type of family fun with the JOYO smart board game. Incorporating multiple intelligent AI sensors that operate behind the scenes, it keeps the games fun and engaging. In fact, this innovative AI console includes 6 new board games. Moreover, JOYO scans and analyzes hidden code on the game board and game pieces to determine the rules and gameplay options for your match.

Preorder yours now for $69 USD.

9. The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game draws inspiration from the digital version.

The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game design

Beat the digital version of Wordle every day? Then you need The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for anywhere from 2 to 4 players, this fun game draws its inspiration from the digital option. Best for ages 14 and up, it’s a fun game to play competitively with friends as you try and solve the Wordle. Rather than play once a day on your own, play over and over with friends! .

Get yours now for $19.99 USD.

10. LACORSA Grand Prix Game has a fast-paced gameplay and captures the drama of racing.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game in use

Have fun with the whole family when you play the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. It offers fast-paced gameplay for anywhere from 2 to 6 players. Each race takes only 15 minutes, so you can get a quick race in or play for hours when you have a competitive group of people. With a great design, it captures the drama and tactics of grand prix racing in a super fun way.

Get yours now for $49 USD.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam

Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement,..
The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts

Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning..
Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers

Take powerful charging on the go with the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger. This tiny gadget gives you a 30-watt power delivery in the size of an Apple 5W charger but charges devices up to 3 times faster. Tired..
The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes

Work and live in a city? eScooters and eBikes are great options for getting around. Yes, instead of cursing at the traffic, you can scoot—or bike—around it with these eScooters and eBikes for city commutes. From stylish lightweight eBikes to..
Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays

You want your office to support your productivity—and your health. And when your office is at home, you can trick it out with the ergonomic office gear of your dreams. Yes, split keyboards, standing desks, and the like can have..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll..
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you..
The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are common, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re..
Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the..
These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take..
Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press

Scale up your rosin production with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This rosin extractor lets you easily and safely create high-quality essential oils at home. Even better, its patent-pending technology enables continuous pressing, so you don’t have to stop and scrape. You..