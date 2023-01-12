10 Bedtime gadgets that enhance your sleep routine

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 12, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to get better sleep in 2023? A better bedtime routine might be all you need. Check out these gadgets for help relaxing and getting comfortable before sleep.

Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow in use

You want to make sleep a priority in 2023. And you know that having a consistent bedtime routine is one of the best ways to drift off faster and sleep more deeply. That’s where these 10 bedtime gadgets that enhance your routine come in handy.

For more organized sleep, consider the FRENZ Brainband by Earable. It’s powered by AI and uses 7-in-1 technology to help you fall asleep faster.

Then, if you sleep a little too warmly at night, help comes from the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System. It brings your sheets to icy cool temperatures, so you rest comfortably.

Improve your sleep routine with any of these bedtime gadgets!

1. The FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable improves your sleep using deep science. Preorder it for $350 on the official website.

FRENZ Brainband
FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband in use

Start each day refreshed and energetic when you have the FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable. Using a 7-in-1 technology, it makes your sleep more functional with features like sounds for sleep-dome effects and personalized real-time stimulation.

2. The SomaSleep in-home sleep mask tracks REM, helping you overcome sleep challenges. This gadget is coming soon for a to-be-determined price.

10 bedtime gadgets that enhance your overall bedtime routine
SomaSleep on a person sleeping

Have trouble sleeping? The SomaSleep in-home sleep mask tracks your rapid eye movements during sleep using nano-based capacitive sensors. You can then share the data with your doctor to get the medication or action plan you need.

3. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress tracks your sleep without a wearable and keeps you cool. Get it for $2,995 on the official website.

Eight Sleep Pod 3
Eight Sleep Pod 3 in a bedroom

Improve your sleep and wake up with more energy when you sleep on the Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress. Each side warms and cools you and your sleep partner. Then, the sleep tracking features monitor sleep time, sleep stages, heart rate, HRV, and more. It’s one of our favorite bedtime gadgets that enhance your routine.

4. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock is a non-wearable sleep tracker that works with Alexa. It costs $139.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Halo Rise intro video

Track your sleep more easily with the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. There are no sensors to wear or apps to activate. Just tell your other Echo device to switch the lamp on, and it’ll start working. This gadget also measures the room’s temperature, humidity, and light levels.

5. The Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow adapts to your position throughout the night. It costs $120 on the company website.

Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow intro video

Upgrade your sleep with the Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow. It uses adaptive ergonomics to give you proper rest, no matter your position. Yes, you can fall asleep on your back, roll over to your stomach, and stay comfortable with this innovative pillow.

6. The sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System is a patent-pending cooling system for those who sleep too warmly. Buy it for $861.75 on the official website.

10 bedtime gadgets that enhance your overall bedtime routine
sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System front view

Whether your body puts off a lot of heat or you live in a hot environment, the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System can help. It has nearly double the cooling power of previous systems and works for 1 or 2 sleepers. What’s more, this system lets you enjoy the comfort of your current mattress, which is why it’s one of the best bedtime gadgets that enhance your routine.

7. The Marlow Pillow offers comfortable support with its cooling-infused memory foam, helping you sleep. Get it for $65 on the official website.

Marlow Pillow
Marlow Pillow in a bed

Can’t get comfortable at night? Try the Marlow Pillow. Its fully adjustable construction offers 3 unique loft profiles. That way, you can get the support you need. Meanwhile, the built-in NASA technology provides gel-infused memory foam, ensuring you don’t overheat.

8. The Moonside Lamp One sets the mood for sleep with its dynamic color zones. Purchase it for $69.90 on the company website.

10 bedtime gadgets that enhance your overall bedtime routine
Moonside Lamp One on a desk

Create a calm sleep environment with the Moonside Lamp One. It offers endless lighting effects, including sleep-inducing hues. Plus, built-in sensors allow it to sync with music. You can control it from your smartphone with the Moonside smart app.

9. The 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds have a noise-blocking design for better sleep. Buy them for $99.99 on the official website.

1MORE ComfoBuds Z
1MORE ComfoBuds Z in a person’s ear

Block out noise so you can sleep with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. Their innovative 2-in-1 construction offers over 30 built-in soothing soundscapes. Moreover, the in-ear design aligns with your ear canals, creating a tight seal for noise reduction of up to 24 dB. They’re some of the best bedtime gadgets that enhance your routine.

10. The Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table eases your nighttime routine with a built-in wireless charger. Get it for $149 on the official website.

Sveeve
Sveeve as a nightstand

Simplify your nighttime routine with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. It wirelessly charges your bed and has a USB output for wired charging. What’s more, its space-saving design makes it easier to clean around the bed.

Improve your sleep routine in 2023 with these helpful bedtime gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

