10 Impressive professional office gadgets to buy for your workspace

Lauren Wadowsky

Looking for office gadgets that enhance your desk's professionalism? We're here to help with cool products from Lenovo, Logitech, and even Tesla.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 on a workspace

You spend a sizable part of your time in your workspace. So it makes sense to outfit it with devices that go a step further than your typical office gadget. What about a webcam that looks like a desk lamp or a keyboard that simplifies Zoom calls? We’ve got ’em in today’s roundup of impressive professional office gadgets.

Why buy 5 separate gadgets for your videoconferences when you can get just 1, the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam? This lamp-shaped device combines a webcam, wireless charger, expansion hub, light, and rotatable arm.

Then, for quick control over Zoom calls, see the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900. It’s certified by Zoom and offers touch controls for muting/unmuting the mic, toggling between on/off video settings, screen sharing, and more.

Make your desk more professional with these cool office gadgets!

1. The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam is a 5-in-1 gadget that simplifies hybrid work. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Lenovo Go Desk Station with light and rotatable arm

Have everything you need for better online calls and video conferences with the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam. Consisting of an expansion hub, 4K webcam, wireless charger, light, and rotatable arm, it elevates creation and conferencing.

2. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station works as a monitor stand and is a 12-in-1 dock. This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $249.99.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station with devices

Make your workspace more functional and comfortable with the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. This workspace gadget lifts your display to an ergonomic height and has an array of helpful ports. There’s even a wireless charging spot for your smartphone!

3. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam is stylish and uses at least 48% recycled plastic. Get it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

Logitech BRIO 300 in an office scenario

Make your work setup more sustainable when you go for the Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam. It blends into any modern workspace and offers high-resolution video and auto-light correction. Moreover, the post-consumer plastic material supports a climate-positive world, making it one of our favorite professional office gadgets in 2023.

4. The Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900 is Zoom-certified with dedicated touch controls for Zoom calls. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900 on a desk

Zoom calls are a breeze with the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard KB900. Improving your video conference experiences, it features dedicated touch controls for Zoom calls, including muting/unmuting the microphone, screen sharing, toggling between video on and off, and more.

5. The Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card shares your information the modern way—via NFC. Buy it for $19.99 on the official website.

Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card in a video

Modernize your business card with the Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card. An NFC-enabled Keyport-compatible way to share your information, it’s more compact than your paper business cards. Use it to build your business and share your contact details easily.

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter on a table

Make your operations speedier with the Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5 Ethernet, another of the best professional office gadgets you can buy in 2023. Boasting next-gen USB 4 technology, it delivers a 40Gbps bandwidth distribution for improved video quality, 10Gbps data transfer rates, and more. Then, the 2.5G ethernet provides a high-speed connection.

7. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 pivots 90 degrees and has a slim 11.4 mm screen width. Purchase it for $699.99 on the official website.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in Sunset Pink

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 includes everything you need in a PC, with your favorite productivity, content, and video apps built-in. The screen comes on a height-adjustable stand and pivots 90°, helping you avoid scrolling to read long documents.

8. The Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 has a palm grip for a more ergonomic workspace. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 in black

Work long hours in front of a computer? Add the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 to your desk. Its palm grip supports your hand while you work. Then, a track-on-glasss sensor means it works on nearly any surface. Finally, a 1-minute quick charge helps you out in a bind.

9. The Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds have a Smart Charge Case that displays call and song information. They’re priced at $299 and are coming soon.

Poly Voyager Free 60 with a laptop

Choose the Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds to stay productive at work. Their 3-mic array triangulates on your voice and reduces background sounds. Then, the Smart Charge Case displays call, song, and device information. It’s one of our favorite professional office gadgets right now.

10. The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform has a Cybertruck-inspired design and charges 3 devices simultaneously. Buy it for $300 on the official website.

Tesla Wireless Charging Platform powering gadgets

Charge up to 3 devices on your desk with the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform. Its FreePower technology powers your Qi-enabled devices in any position on its surface—precise alignment isn’t necessary.

Upgrade your workspace in an impressive way with these professional office gadgets. What do you love about them? Let us know!

