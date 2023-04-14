10 Must-have car gadgets for a safer and smarter driving experience

Enhance your safety and convenience on the road with these cool car gadgets. We're highlighting Garmin, Panasonic, and more. Check them out in the blog!

Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen is a smart car accessory

Want to feel safer and more relaxed while driving? These car gadgets for smarter driving can help. From a wireless car charger that eliminates the need for pesky cords to a compact car vacuum cleaner that keeps your ride looking spick-and-span, these gadgets give you a better driving experience.

One way you can improve your ride’s safety is by checking on it from time to time. The Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE gives you a live view of your car from anywhere, thanks to its LTE connectivity.

Then, you can operate your phone hands-free while driving with the Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen. With 5 mics built in, it allows Alexa to hear you over road noise. Ask it to play your favorite music, make calls, send messages, and more.

Read on to discover the car gadgets you never knew you needed!

1. The Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE vehicle camera keeps you connected to your vehicle with a live exterior view. Buy it for $399.99 on the official website.

Garmin Dash Cam Live on a road

Check on your car from anywhere when you have the Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE vehicle camera. You access it with an LTE subscription in the Garmin Drive app. There, you get theft and incident alerts, a 140-degree field of view, and more.

2. The Ring Car Cam dual-facing dashboard security camera works 24/7 and detects and records movement. Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

Ring Car Cam on a dashboard

With the Ring Car Cam, you can protect your car 24/7. It comes with 2 HD cameras with Night Vision, motion detection, and real-time alerts. You can also use Live View and 2-Way Talk in the Ring App to check in anytime.

3. The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory upgrades its predecessor with a suite of new features. It costs $44.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen in a car

Upgrade your car with the Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen, another of our favorite car gadgets for smarter driving. With a slim design and 5 microphones, it hears your commands even in noisy environments. That’s right, it responds to voice commands, provides navigation, plays music, and more.

4. The Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier ensures the air in your cabin is clean and healthy. This gadget is coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Panasonic Automotive nanoe X in a car’s center console

Breathe healthy air while you drive with the Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier. Its patented nanoe X tech uses hydroxyl radicals to neutralize harmful substances and reduce odor.

5. The Dometic CCF-T GM Console Refrigerator keeps drinks and snacks cool in Ford and GM trucks. It costs $599.99 on the company website.

Dometic CCF-T GM Console Refrigerator installation video

Enjoy cold drinks and snacks on the go with the Dometic CCF-T GM Console Refrigerator. It fits into various GM and Ford truck models and has a soft-touch interface. With a capacity of up to 9 cans, it has a low-noise, energy-efficient compressor.

6. The HexaCharge magnetic charging mount makes your wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless! Preorder it for $149 on Kickstarter.

HexaCharge review video

Free up your smartphone’s charging port when you have the HexaCharge magnetic charging mount. It converts your wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into wireless, letting you access your phone’s charging port while driving and not draining your battery. It’s one of the best car gadgets for smarter driving.

7. The Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner has a sleek cordless design for easy everyday car cleaning. Buy it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner in use

Cleaning your car is a breeze with the Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner. The portable and lightweight solution fits any car and weighs only 1.45 pounds. Use it to pick up crumbs, coins, pet hair, and more.

8. The COR Pump 1-click inflator is designed for kite surfers but inflates car tires perfectly. Preorder it for about $129 on Indiegogo.

COR Pump in use

Looking for a portable car tire inflator? Look no further than the COR Pump 1-click inflator. Created for surfers and paddleboarders, this compact gadget even inflates car tires. Its innovative technology boasts up to 15 PSI and weighs only 350 grams.

9. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger has MagSafe and charges your iPhone up to 15W. Purchase it for $99.99 on the official website.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger side and front view

Enjoy fast, secure MagSafe charging on the road when you have the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger. This wireless car charger keeps your phone secure while you drive and delivers up to 15W, making it one of the best car gadgets for smarter driving.

10. The AstroAI Tire Inflator has a powerful compressor that inflates 30% faster than other units. Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

AstroAI Tire Inflator front view

Inflate your tires faster with the AstroAI Tire Inflator. Its compressor has a powerful motor that inflates 30% faster than comparable products. Additionally, it charges quickly thanks to the high-capacity removable battery.

From Bluetooth tire inflators to wireless charging mounts, these are some of the coolest gadgets that can make your driving experience safer and smarter. Which ones would you love to get your hands on? Let us know!

