10 smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful

Lauren Wadowsky

There are a ton of smart parenting gadgets out there, but which ones are the most useful? Today's digest has some of the best.

Vacos baby monitor in white

Smart parenting gadgets have so many capabilities that it’s challenging to zero in on the most helpful. From our experience, however, these are 10 smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful.

One of our favorites is the Greater Goods Smart Baby & Toddler Scale. It gives weight readouts quickly and sends your child’s measurements right to the app on your phone.

We also love the Talli Baby event logger. It keeps track of feedings, nap times, and more at the push of a button—because those are easy to forget when you’re sleep deprived.

Check out these gadgets for smart parenting tech you’ll use almost every day.

Greater Goods Smart Baby & Toddler Scale in white

Measuring a baby’s weight can be tricky, but the Greater Goods Smart Baby & Toddler Scale has a settling algorithm and works quickly. Then, it sends your child’s weight to the phone app.

Get it for $59.88.

2. The Talli Baby event logger

Talli Baby on a table

In the blur of round-the-clock feedings, it’s easy to forget exactly what time your baby’s last nap started. The Talli Baby event logger helps. Simply press one of the dedicated buttons to log a diaper change, feeding, napt, and more. The device then sends this information to the app, where you can share it with your doctor.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Gryphon Guardian parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi router has advanced settings for parents and more.

Gryphon Guardian on a desk

Ensure your children’s safety online with the Gryphon Guardian parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi router. It lets you limit screen time, select content, and more, which is why it made our list of smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful. Moreover, it keeps your home network protected from hackers.

Get it for $79 on Amazon.

4. The Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor works with your smartphone, so you don’t have to carry another device.

Owlet Cam on a blue background

Keep an eye on your infant right on your smartphone with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. The video quality is 1,080p HD and includes night vision. Meanwhile, a 130° wide-angle view and 4x zoom let you see your little one from head to toe.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

5. The Vacos Baby Monitor is hackproof and stores all information locally, keeping the nursery for your eyes only.

Vacos baby monitor on a table

Look no further than the Vacos Baby Monitor for a hackproof baby monitor. It keeps your baby’s footage safe from intruding eyes. What’s more, it has night vision and pans 355°.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

6. The Baby Brezza Smart Soothing Mat

Baby Brezza Smart Soothing Mat in a video

Give your little one extra comfort while falling asleep with the Baby Brezza Smart Soothing Mat. Suitable for the crib, car seat, or playpen, this smart baby gadget offers four calming vibration modes.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Nanit Smart Crib Sheets

Nanit Smart Crib Sheets in a crib

Measuring a baby’s height can be darn near impossible. But with the Nanit Smart Crib Sheets, tracking their development is much easier. The gadget works with the Nanit Camera, which detects the sheets’ pattern. Then, simply use the app to measure your little one.

Get them for $34.99 on the official website.

8. The Cradlewise Smart Crib

Cradlewise Smart Crib in a bedroom

Sleep is important for new parents, and the Cradlewise Smart Crib helps with that. This cool crib combines a crib, baby monitor, and bassinet. And it can also soothe your baby back to sleep. The app tracks your baby’s sleep and sends real-time notifications.

Preorder it for $1,499 on the official website.

9. The ReliefCare Digital Forehead Thermometer is suitable for infants and recalls up to 25 readings, eliminating guesswork.

ReliefCare Digital Forehead Thermometer and a baby

When your child is sick, you might have difficulty remembering the exact temperature of their initial fever. That’s where the ReliefCare Digital Forehead Thermometer comes in. It recalls 25 readings, so you don’t have to guess about it. Plus, the entire family can use it, which is why it made our list of smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful.

Get it for $34.97 on Amazon.

10. The Hatch Rest+ Wi-Fi Night-Light features sleep aids like ambient lighting, peaceful sounds, and more.

Hatch Rest+ Wi-Fi Night-Light in a nursery

Add the Hatch Rest+ Wi-Fi night light to the nursery to ease transitions and create a relaxing environment. It provides warm lighting, a modern design, and soothing soundscapes.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

There are a ton of high-tech parenting gadgets out there, but these are the most useful. What are your favorite smart parenting gadgets? Let us know about them in the comments.

