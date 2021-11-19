10 Tech gadgets under $500 to gift your special someone

Tech gadgets make some of the most sought-after holiday gifts. Impress that special someone for under $500 with any of these cool tech gadgets.

When you’re holiday shopping for that special someone, you can’t go wrong with a good tech gadget. Whether the person you love works from home, games, or likes keeping active, these 10 tech gadgets for under $500 are sure to impress them.

Yes, there’s plenty of new tech out there for under $500, but you have to look for it. You can totally snag a cool smart display, 2-in-1 laptop, or smartwatch for price that keeps you within your budget.

For instance, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch offers health tracking and all the smart capabilities for under $300. Or the Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen smart display gives them a bedside smart assistant for just $89.99. Go big for the one you love this season—reasonably—with the gadgets below.

1. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop has a 10th-generation Intel processor, so it’s 60% speedier than its predecessor.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 on a coffee table

Is the one you love a student, parent, or professional? Gift them the Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop. This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet gives them the speed they need along with a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display is great for work-from-homers and works as a smart TV, saving valuable space.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 in a video

Your Work-from-homer will appreciate the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display. It’s ideal for remote work since they can work on it without connecting to a PC, thanks to its many connectivity options.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

3. The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker

Bose Soundlink Flex outdoors

If your loved one likes to take music on their adventures, the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker is full of great tech. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and plays incredible sound no matter its orientation.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

4. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller is ideal for your gamer. It has 6 additional remappable buttons, bringing them closer to victory.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma in use

Help your gamer win with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. Its six extra multifunction buttons offer more commands. Then, the Hair Trigger Mode spans those commands faster.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Logitech POP Wireless Mouse

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse with a person working

For the person on your list who loves emojis, look no further than the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse, another of our favorite tech gadgets under $500. It comes in 3 bright colors, and the customizable button under the scroll wheel lets them add a shortcut or emoji.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is for thePS5 gamer in you life and comes in a sleek new Midnight Black color.

PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset with a plant

Make their PS5 setup even more amazing with the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset. Your gamer will love the refined design, noise-canceling microphones, and preset audio modes.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is an elegant timepiece. It impresses with its SpO2 sensors for health tracking and other smart functions.

Fossil Gen 6 on a man in a car

Another of the best tech gadgets under $500 is the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. Your giftee will love the classy design and appreciate the estimated blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep sensors.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

8. The Lyric therapeutic massager is the ideal gift for fitness enthusiasts as well as people who work long hours at the computer.

Lyric on a kitchen counter

Give them the gift of a high-quality massage at home with the Lyric therapeutic massager. This wellness gadget has a beautiful, compact design. What’s more, it relieves sore muscles and tension with its Rhythm Therapy, stimulating the nervous system.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

9. The Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen smart display helps the person you love stay on schedule and organized all year long, right from their bed.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen on a nightstand

Know a person with a lot on their agenda? Give them some extra help with the Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen smart display. It sits on their nightstand and lets them check their calendar, set timers and alarms, manage smart home gadgets, and more, right from their bed.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

10. The Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars are ideal for the movie buff on your list; they snyc to the TV screen and any audio.

Nanoleaf Lines in a living area

Ignite their movie nights with the Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars. Not only do they add a sci-fi effect to your giftee’s home decor, but they also sync with the TV or music.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Impress your special someone this holiday season while staying on budget with any of the tech gadgets on this list. Which of these products would you get for your beloved? Let us know in the comments.

