10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 21, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Treat your listeners to better audio when you have these useful content gadgets. We're presenting the best microphones, interfaces, headphones, and more.

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
Elgato Stream Deck + on a workspace

Of all the types of content creators, podcasters and audio creators have some of the most unique gadget needs. The world of audio is vast, and there are countless tools available to help you create and edit your content. And with these useful content creator gadgets for podcasters, you can produce professional-grade recordings that rival those of the biggest names in the industry.

Related: The ultimate remote work gadgets guide—USB-C hubs, workstations, and more

For instance, check out the Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone. Its cardioid condenser capsule captures the sound in front of it, but eliminates noise from the sides and back. There’s also the AnkerWork M650. It’s ideal for podcasters who take interviews outside the studio.

From microphones and headphones to audio interfaces and software, we’ll cover a range of gadgets that are essential for any podcaster or audio creator. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing gear or you’re just getting started, keep reading to discover the best tools for the trade.

1. The Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone gives you professional sound quality in a user-friendly design. Buy it for $129 on the official website.

Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone in a video

The Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone is a professional-grade microphone that provides high-quality audio for streaming, podcasting, and recording. It features a cardioid condenser capsule that picks up sound from the front and rejects noise from the sides and rear.

2. The AnkerWork M650 Wireless microphone lets you capture audio on the go and has dual-channel lossless pickup. It costs $249.99 on the company website.

AnkerWork M650
AnkerWork M650 in use

The AnkerWork M650 wireless microphone is ideal for on-the-go recording. With the dual-channel lossless pickup, VoiceShield protection technology, and background noise cancellation, it gives you pro-quality audio recordings even in noisy environments

3. The Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface makes recording large audio projects easy. Get it for $469 from select retail locations.

Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface video

The Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface works with your Mac, PC, iPad, or iPhone. It captures your sound using its Universal Audio technology for amazing music productions, podcasts, livestreams, and more.

4. The iRig Stream Mic Pro multi-pattern microphone offers a 4-channel audio interface. Purchase it for $169.99 on the brand’s website.

iRig Stream Mic Pro
iRig Stream Mic Pro close up

Make recording easier with the iRig Stream Mic Pro multi-pattern microphone. It gives you a pro-level multi-pattern condenser microphone and a 24-bit, 96 kHz audio interface for your iPad, iPhone, Mac, and PC . What’s more, it’s super portable.

5. The RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset has a broadcast-grade condenser microphone. Buy it for $189 from select retailers.

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
RØDE NTH-100M on a person

Hear and be heard during your recording sessions with the RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset. Producing incredible sound, it’s great for your podcasting and broadcasting needs thanks to its 40 mm drivers and precise acoustics.

6. The Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI works as a smart music teacher and recorder for live music performances. Preorder it for $169 on the company website.

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI front view

Take your music creation up a notch with the Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI. It can help you learn guitar, ukulele, and singing. Simply attach it to your instrument and record your sessions in high-quality format.

7. The Elgato Stream Deck + makes it easier to interact with your setup and triggers actions instantly. Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Elgato Stream Deck Plus
Elgato Stream Deck+ on a workspace

Quickly mute your mic, launch apps, apply sound effects and so much more with the Elgato Stream Deck +. Moreover, it even has touchscreen that gives you app control with just a touch. Enjoy easier content creation with this gadget.

8. The JOBY Wavo POD large-diaphragm USB microphone makes voices crystal clear, simplifying your workflow. It costs $99.95 on the brand’s website.

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
JOBY Wavo POD in a studio

Add a warm broadcast voice to your workflow with the JOBY Wave POD large-diaphragm USB microphone. It clarifies all voices and pairs instantly with your laptop using a standard USB-C connection.

9. The RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone offers studio-quality sound for podcasting or streaming. Purchase it for $169 on the company website.

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
RØDE NT-USB+ on a desk

Capture studio-quality sound at home using the RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone. It combines a USB connection and a professional condenser microphone. Expect focused, rich recordings.

10. The Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series picks up the true quality of your voice and detailed conversations. Buy it for $149.99 on the Focusrite website.

Focusrite Vocaster
Focusrite Vocaster top view

Bring incredible sound to your recording sessions with the Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series. Consisting of 4 systems, these gadgets elevate your audio. In fact, the Auto Gain lets you set levels quickly and easily.

Step up your podcast and audio recordings when you have any of these useful audio gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era

There’s something about the physical aspect of handwriting your notes. Many swear it helps them remember information better and come up with new, creative ideas. So, if you feel limited by laptop or smartphone notetaking, check out these smart notebooks,..
NanoFoamer PRO: the game-changing hands-free microfoam maker for coffee lovers everywhere
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

NanoFoamer PRO: the game-changing hands-free microfoam maker for coffee lovers everywhere

Enjoy a latte art masterpiece with every espresso when you have the NanoFoamer PRO automatic microfoam maker. It creates microfoam milk without a steam wand, letting you add frothed milk to your coffee without a large espresso machine. Love sipping..
Turn your crowdfunding success into a thriving e-commerce storefront: A step-by-step guide
Marketing Tips
By Paul Panteleimonitis

Turn your crowdfunding success into a thriving e-commerce storefront: A step-by-step guide

Congratulations on a successful crowdfunding campaign! Your hard work and dedication paid off. Now, transition to a thriving e-commerce storefront. This article will guide you through the steps to transform your campaign into a thriving e-commerce storefront, covering essential aspects..
These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable

Game night is already your favorite night. But it’s about to get even better with these gadgets for power-packed and comfortable gaming nights. Yes, you can play for hours when you have a comfortable chair and an ergonomic headset. Ditto..
The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more

You’ve booked your vacation and know how you want to spend your summer weekends. Our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023 has gear that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather, whether you’ll be at the beach, pool,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room

Want to enhance your living room’s audio? Then these top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars are no-brainers. Because they give you the best of the Dolby Atmos format in an all-in-one solution that fits neatly beneath your TV. Ready to feel enveloped..
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

Golf is a game that requires skill, technique, and patience. However, with the advancement of technology, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories available that can enhance your game and make it even more enjoyable. And they’re some..
The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that..
The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus. Do you toss and turn for hours before falling..
Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running. Related: Best gadgets and..
This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily. An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation...