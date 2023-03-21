10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Treat your listeners to better audio when you have these useful content gadgets. We're presenting the best microphones, interfaces, headphones, and more.

Elgato Stream Deck + on a workspace

Of all the types of content creators, podcasters and audio creators have some of the most unique gadget needs. The world of audio is vast, and there are countless tools available to help you create and edit your content. And with these useful content creator gadgets for podcasters, you can produce professional-grade recordings that rival those of the biggest names in the industry.

Related: The ultimate remote work gadgets guide—USB-C hubs, workstations, and more

For instance, check out the Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone. Its cardioid condenser capsule captures the sound in front of it, but eliminates noise from the sides and back. There’s also the AnkerWork M650. It’s ideal for podcasters who take interviews outside the studio.

From microphones and headphones to audio interfaces and software, we’ll cover a range of gadgets that are essential for any podcaster or audio creator. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing gear or you’re just getting started, keep reading to discover the best tools for the trade.

1. The Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone gives you professional sound quality in a user-friendly design. Buy it for $129 on the official website.

Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone in a video

The Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone is a professional-grade microphone that provides high-quality audio for streaming, podcasting, and recording. It features a cardioid condenser capsule that picks up sound from the front and rejects noise from the sides and rear.

2. The AnkerWork M650 Wireless microphone lets you capture audio on the go and has dual-channel lossless pickup. It costs $249.99 on the company website.

AnkerWork M650 in use

The AnkerWork M650 wireless microphone is ideal for on-the-go recording. With the dual-channel lossless pickup, VoiceShield protection technology, and background noise cancellation, it gives you pro-quality audio recordings even in noisy environments

3. The Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface makes recording large audio projects easy. Get it for $469 from select retail locations.

Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface video

The Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface works with your Mac, PC, iPad, or iPhone. It captures your sound using its Universal Audio technology for amazing music productions, podcasts, livestreams, and more.

4. The iRig Stream Mic Pro multi-pattern microphone offers a 4-channel audio interface. Purchase it for $169.99 on the brand’s website.

iRig Stream Mic Pro close up

Make recording easier with the iRig Stream Mic Pro multi-pattern microphone. It gives you a pro-level multi-pattern condenser microphone and a 24-bit, 96 kHz audio interface for your iPad, iPhone, Mac, and PC . What’s more, it’s super portable.

5. The RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset has a broadcast-grade condenser microphone. Buy it for $189 from select retailers.

RØDE NTH-100M on a person

Hear and be heard during your recording sessions with the RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset. Producing incredible sound, it’s great for your podcasting and broadcasting needs thanks to its 40 mm drivers and precise acoustics.

6. The Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI works as a smart music teacher and recorder for live music performances. Preorder it for $169 on the company website.

Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI front view

Take your music creation up a notch with the Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI. It can help you learn guitar, ukulele, and singing. Simply attach it to your instrument and record your sessions in high-quality format.

7. The Elgato Stream Deck + makes it easier to interact with your setup and triggers actions instantly. Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Elgato Stream Deck+ on a workspace

Quickly mute your mic, launch apps, apply sound effects and so much more with the Elgato Stream Deck +. Moreover, it even has touchscreen that gives you app control with just a touch. Enjoy easier content creation with this gadget.

8. The JOBY Wavo POD large-diaphragm USB microphone makes voices crystal clear, simplifying your workflow. It costs $99.95 on the brand’s website.

JOBY Wavo POD in a studio

Add a warm broadcast voice to your workflow with the JOBY Wave POD large-diaphragm USB microphone. It clarifies all voices and pairs instantly with your laptop using a standard USB-C connection.

9. The RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone offers studio-quality sound for podcasting or streaming. Purchase it for $169 on the company website.

RØDE NT-USB+ on a desk

Capture studio-quality sound at home using the RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone. It combines a USB connection and a professional condenser microphone. Expect focused, rich recordings.

10. The Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series picks up the true quality of your voice and detailed conversations. Buy it for $149.99 on the Focusrite website.

Focusrite Vocaster top view

Bring incredible sound to your recording sessions with the Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series. Consisting of 4 systems, these gadgets elevate your audio. In fact, the Auto Gain lets you set levels quickly and easily.

Step up your podcast and audio recordings when you have any of these useful audio gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜