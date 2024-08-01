7 Digital habits that are putting you in danger

We all make mistakes—it’s just part of being human. Sometimes, in a split second, we do something spontaneous that might not be the safest choice. But there’s something even more concerning: a risky habit, in particular, risky digital habits.

Unlike a one-time mistake, a habit is something we repeat regularly, and over time, it can increase our exposure to potential risks.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top seven digital habits that could be putting you at risk.

1. Leaving your devices unattended

Leaving your device unattended opens up a window of opportunity for someone to install a spy app on it. This will inform them of all your online and offline activity, which is a massive violation of privacy and could land you serious trouble.

It doesn’t even have to be someone at home. It could be someone who asked for your phone to make a quick call because they “forgot their phone,” who will then quickly install such an app.

The biggest problem is that these apps aren’t that easy to spot. Sure, if you’ve ever looked up the list of best spy apps for 2024, you may be able to recognize the name, but even then, they won’t have an icon or appear on the list. The only way to spot them is to go to processes and recognize the app name.

Even then, you need a cause to suspect that such an app is even installed.

Overall, it’s better to take care of your devices.

2. Posting too much about your vacation

Modern burglars use modern methods. They stake out homes with drones, check if you’re home by cold-calling, and, most importantly, monitor your social media.

For a generation so paranoid about being spied on by the government, we post too much personal info of our own volition. Someone following your social media accounts will know where you like to spend your time with terrifying accuracy.

They’ll know when and where you go for a jog, where you drink your morning coffee, and even where you pick up your kids from school. All that sounds scary because it is.

The worst thing you can do is announce your departure for a vacation and then post images of a location while you’re there. This is a beacon to any burglar to know that you’re currently not at home and that they could break in without any opposition.

Be mindful of what you post online (even outside vacationing season).

3. Logging into the free public internet

Another thing you don’t want to do is use a free public hotspot while traveling. Sure, everyone needs public Wi-Fi, and airports and parks have them for a reason. Also, there’s nothing wrong with logging into the Wi-Fi of your favorite coffee place. The problem is that when you travel, you may encounter hotspots that you don’t recognize, and this could be a problem.

First, it may collect your data. It also doesn’t ensure anonymity and can allow malicious attacks.

One of the tricks to avoiding this is to choose legitimate Wi-Fi. Hotspots that don’t require a password are usually suspicious. So, if you visit a coffee shop and they have a network, just ask the staff for a password (or read it from a sign). However, don’t just assume that because a hotspot shares the name with the place, it’s legitimate. Sometimes, a hacker may “plant” a hotspot, hoping that people will just assume that it belongs to the coffee shop they’re in. A similar-sounding name may fool you.

4. Pausing your antivirus

Your antivirus usually does a great job of keeping you safe, even if you have just basic protection. The problem is that it’s doing such a great job that people often assume it’s unnecessary and that some of the safety measures are overkill.

So, when they try to download something they need, the antivirus pops up, and they just push the pause button. This way, they download a file or access a site that they believe is safe, intending to resume the antivirus when they’re done.

This is like wearing your seatbelt on at all times…except when going over the speed limit. In other words, you’re turning your antivirus off at a moment when you need it the most. This is an instance in which there’s clear and imminent danger, but many people ignore it.

5. Ignoring the warning that the connection is not secure

How often has your computer prevented access to a site with a warning that the connection is not secure? What did you do in that scenario? The only appropriate answer is to leave the domain right away.

When you see a large red icon and a warning in bold red font on your screen, it’s a clear signal to proceed with caution. If you choose to continue, be aware that you’re accepting any potential risks and starting dangerous digital habits.

This warning means that the site doesn’t have the appropriate certificate. Now, this is a bit strange in 2024, but ‘no certificate’ doesn’t necessarily mean that the site is malicious.

At the same time, it is a risk that you really shouldn’t be taking.

6. Clicking on a link without inspecting it

Phishing is a scam that gets users to click on a link that directs them to a fake website without them even realizing it.

You click on a site that looks like Facebook (for instance) and notice that, for some reason, you’re not logged in (even though you are by default). Then, you attempt to log in, but through the keylogging process, the real owner of this fake site now has your email and password.

In an alternative scenario, a click on this link may initiate an automatic download of a malicious file that your antivirus may be unable to protect you from.

To avoid this, be suspicious of links from unknown sources and always (at least) hover over the link before clicking on it. This simple act can reveal a great deal.

7. Reusing passwords

Coming up with new passwords is a hassle. You want them to be something that won’t be too easy to guess, which is already a mental strain; however, the more random they are, the harder they are to memorize.

This is why many people take the easy way out and reuse that one good password they came up with. The problem is that you have no idea if this password is compromised.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s bad when your password gets compromised, even if it’s just for a single platform. However, with the right compartmentalization, you can avoid a proper disaster.

Instead, you should use one password per platform, and if you struggle to keep up with all of it, you could try using a password manager.

Common sense is often your best bulwark against these threats

When your browser or your antivirus tries to warn you against an action, just listen. Don’t let other people use your devices, double-check the network that you’ve encountered, and always hover over the link before you click on it. These few common-sense tips alone will drastically elevate your online security and prevent risky digital habits. Protecting yourself in this digital jungle is both a necessity and a responsibility.