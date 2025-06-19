70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording

70mai is launching the Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter on June 19, 2025, offering the world’s first triple-view dash cam with true 4K front and rear recording, interior monitoring, and AI-powered safety features. Built for real-world drivers, the T800 combines advanced low-light vision, 24-hour surveillance with 4G alerts, and smart battery-safe controls—bringing full situational awareness to your vehicle in one sleek package.

70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording

70mai, a global leader in smart automotive electronics, is taking its most advanced dash cam yet to Kickstarter. Launching June 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 brings never-before-seen triple-channel coverage with true 4K front and rear recording—plus interior visibility, AI-powered security, and night vision—all packed into one sleek setup.

This isn’t just a camera upgrade. It’s an entirely new way to record, review, and react on the road. Whether you’re driving, parked, or managing a vehicle remotely, the T800 makes sure you have eyes everywhere—and footage that actually holds up in a pinch.

“We’ve pushed past the usual dash cam limits. Triple view. True 4K. Real-time alerts. Everything just works—beautifully,” said the 70mai team. “And we’re excited to bring the community in early via Kickstarter.”

What Makes the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 Different?

  • True 4K Dual Recording (Front + Rear)
     Powered by next-gen Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensors, the T800 records in full 4K on both front and rear cameras, capturing fine details like license plates and road signs with zero blur—even at night or high speeds.
  • Triple-View Coverage with Cabin Monitoring
     Adds a third channel with infrared-powered night vision to record inside your vehicle, keeping an eye on passengers, cargo, or rideshare activity.
  • 3-Channel HDR & MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™
     Balanced exposure and vivid detail across all lighting conditions—city lights, tunnels, glare, low light, you name it.
  • 24-Hour Parking Guardian with 4G Alerts
     AI motion and collision detection send real-time push notifications to your phone. Check all three camera feeds remotely via the 70mai app.
  • 70mai Lumi Vision™ for Low-Light Surveillance
     Specially tuned to capture color-accurate footage even in pitch-black parking spots and garages.
  • Wi-Fi 6 File Transfer + Buffered Emergency Recording
     Blazing-fast downloads at up to 40MB/s and incident captures that include what happened before and after.
  • Battery-Safe Monitoring + Smart Controls
     With 9 levels of built-in battery protection, the T800 is designed to keep recording without draining your car battery.

Campaign Details

The Kickstarter campaign for the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 goes live on June 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST. Early backers will get exclusive discounts and first access before the dash cam hits global markets.

For a limited time, backers can secure the T800 at a special early-bird price along with optional bundles that include the 70mai 4G Hardwire Kit, perfect for unlocking full remote access and 24H Parking Guardian Mode.

“This is our most ambitious launch yet,” said the team. “We’ve always believed dash cams should be smarter and more complete, and the T800 is the future we’ve been building toward.”

Built for Real Drivers

From daily commutes to weekend road trips, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 is built for anyone who wants maximum visibility and minimum fuss. It’s especially ideal for:

  • Rideshare & taxi drivers
  • Fleet and delivery vehicles
  • Road trippers & vanlifers
  • Everyday drivers who just want to feel safer behind the wheel

About 70mai

Since 2016, 70mai has been redefining smart automotive tech, with award-winning dash cams trusted by over 10 million drivers in 100+ countries. Known for pushing boundaries in both form and function, 70mai is committed to making every drive safer, smarter, and just a little bit cooler.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
