A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 7, 2025, 2:00 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you vlog and want better-quality footage from a dash cam? Then the 70mai 360 Omni 4K Dash Cam might be just what you need. See my in-depth review to find out!

Record, hands-free!

Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk at work. Shaped like an upside-down R2D2, I was intrigued. Did it have what I was looking for?

An update to its predecessor, the 70mai Omni Dash Cam, the 360° Omni has a powerful sensor, captures crystal-clear 4K video, and boasts many improved features. And then there’s the vlogging capability. It takes some of the most detailed videos I’ve seen from a dash cam. While I’m not a vlogger, my family and I go on a ton of road trips; I’d love to capture our driving escapades with ease.

So, does this new & improved dash cam live up to its hype? Or is it just a nice-to-have car accessory? I’m delving in deep to find out. And how can you trust me? After 5 years of experience as a product reviewer at Gadget Flow. I know what makes a great dash cam, and I’ll be sure to share all that with you and more in the blog below.

70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam on a windshield

Snapshot Review

If you don’t have time for a lengthy review, check out my quick synopsis here.

The 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam is a pretty unique gadget. Like its predecessor, it rotates 360 degrees while attached to your windshield. This makes it great for capturing different angles outside the car. And with the new Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor, the camera is better than ever, taking 4K video up to 60fps. So the performance is much improved over the original. You can also expect extra goodies—like voice control, AI motion detection, and Lumi Vision—a nighttime vision tool.

Another cool new feature is the 2-channel shooting from a secondary rear-facing camera. It captures in 1080p with HDR support, so you can expect smooth and clear videos, even if you’re driving at high speeds. So those drives along the interstate, as well as that dude who rear-ended you at the mall, will be captured in detail.

Overall, the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam is great for anyone who wants a powerful windshield camera. And if you’re a vlogger or avid road-tripper, it’s a unique and easy way to capture content. The device does come with a hefty price tag, but that includes all the upgrades and the additional camera.

70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam in a vehicle

Design: Will It Look Nice in Your Car?

I mentioned earlier that the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam is shaped like everyone’s favorite Star Wars droid, but how does it transfer to your car? I’ll admit that the design is unusual, but not so much that I don’t want it in my car. Once installed, I find that it blends right into the interior.

Meanwhile, the build quality feels sturdy and high-quality. I’m not worried about it breaking during use. There are 2 bright red buttons on the side of the device along with a newly included microSD card slot—this allows you to store and transfer your video files. And, thanks to an angled joint, installing this dash cam onto your windshield is quick and painless.

The rear camera is also well-made. It boasts more of a standard dash cam shape and has a rotating lens at one end and a short cable. It takes time to set it up with the front camera, but once you get that out of the way, you’ll love how they work together.

70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam
70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam and a man driving

Performance: Does It Capture High-Quality Footage?

The new Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor in the font camera makes the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam powerful and smooth. Then, thanks to the dual cameras, I can capture detailed, multi-angled footage of hills and valleys as I drive through state parks, or record lifelike street views of the shops in country towns. Truly, I can see why they call it a vlogger’s dash cm.

Moreover, the MaiColor Vivid+ Solution imitates the human visual system. It automatically optimizes various scenes. The image selection process emphasizes important elements in the frame and suppresses noise. This results in better image quality and keeps you safe while vlogging and driving.

I appreciate that the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam’s hands-free use. With just a voice command, the lens rotates to focus on the driver. This allows you to share your story while driving without taking your hands off the steering wheel.

70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam
70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam in a vehicle’s interior

Safety Features: How Does It Keep Your Car Secure?

Car safety is the main reason I wanted a dash cam. My car has been damaged by hit-and-runs far too many times while parked in the city. So I hopped a dash cam would record what happened in my absence.

And the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam’s Dual Channel Collision Detection gives me just what I’m looking for. In parking mode, a collision will trigger both the front and rear cameras to record a 30-second video. This gives me valuable insights into any incidents.

Another safety feature I love is the buffered emergency recording. This lets me capture moments up to 10 seconds before, during, and 20s after a driving incident. If there’s sudden impact or an emergency, the camera automatically saves important videos—super important for filing insurance claims later.

70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam
Bundle Components

Price and Availability: Is It Worth It?

The 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam 4G All-Round Protection Pack currently costs $469.47 (regular price: $625.96), so you can save 25%. The company is also offering a free CPL with code: 4KOMNIGF. Please note that you must have the CPL in your cart for the discount to work.

In my opinion, $469.47 is still on the pricy side. But we must consider that this is a bundle offer. You’re getting 2 cameras, a hardwire kit, a microSD card, and a battery pack—so you actually save quite a bit by buying everything together rather than separately.

Also, if you’re a vlogger, you can consider the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam a professional investment. I was impressed by the detailed and realistic footage from this camera system. You can easily use it to enhance your in-car content creation!

The Verdict: Should You Buy the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam?

I think the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam is a solid gadget for a variety of use cases. If you’re a vlogger, you’ll love using it to create in-car footage—inside and outside the cabin. At the same time, the voice activation feature puts the camera on you without making you pull over, or take your hands off the steering wheel. Super convenient!

The safety & AI features are also top-notch. Combined with the advanced sensor, you can expect detailed, clear footage during any potential or actual incident. It’s a dash cam that offers peace of mind in the event of break-ins, accidents, or damage.

If you need vlogging features and advanced protection, the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam is a fantastic choice. However, if your needs are more basic, I’d look elsewhere. There are plenty of budget-friendly dash cams out there, without all the bells and whistles. That said, if capturing high-quality, immersive footage on the road excites you, this one might just be worth the investment!”

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
