These AI gadgets help you save time every day

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 1, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

If 24 hours in a day simply aren't enough, reach for these AI gadgets. They save you time each and every day, helping you make the most of your precious time.

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera in use

No matter how you spend your day, 24 hours go quickly. Reclaim a few with these time-saving AI gadgets. From a gadget that gives you effective at-home workouts to a washer/dryer that senses fabric type, these products automate some of your tasks.

Want to save time doing laundry? Buy the Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer. It boasts 28-minute cycles and even selects the appropriate wash setting for you.

You can save time working out, too, with the Peloton Guide. This AI-enabled workout camera helps you maintain your form. So you won’t have to bother with time-consuming in-person fitness classes.

Get more done every day with these helpful AI gadgets.

1. The Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds reduce noise by up to 98%, helping you communicate faster during calls.

Anker soundcore Space A40 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Anker soundcore Space A40 in use

Do your current earbuds muffle your voice? Ensure your words are heard right away with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. Their AI technology adjusts the noise they eliminate depending on your environment and they minimize background sound by up to 98%.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Dell Pro 2K Webcam automatically keeps you in the frame when you move around so you don’t have to readjust during video calls.

Dell Pro 2K Webcam in a video

Spend less time setting up your video calls with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. It uses AI auto-framing to ensure you’re always centered, even if you move. Even better, this webcam limits distractions and protects your privacy.

Get it for $134.99 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer can wash and dry your clothes in under an hour. They also sense fabric type and soil level.

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer in Brushed Navy

Speed your way through piles of dirty laundry with the Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer. When you pair it with a Samsung Super Speed Dryer, you can complete a whole load of laundry in less than an hour. Also, it automatically detects your fabric type and chooses the appropriate wash cycle. It’s one of our favorite time-saving AI gadgets.

Get it for $1,898 on the official website.

4. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera recognizes you and the other people/pets in your household, minimizing false alarms.

Aqara Camera Hub G3
Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera in white

Say goodbye to annoying false alarms when you have the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera. It features AI gesture, pet, and facial recognition so it knows the difference between you and a stranger. What’s more, you can control it quickly and easily with up to 5 gestures.

Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

5. The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop not only vacuums and mops your floors but also sterilizes and deodorizes them.

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Roidmi Eve Plus vacuuming a floor

Reduce your housework with the Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop. Sure, it mops and vacuums, but it also self-empties and sterilizes/deodorizes, saving you plenty of time.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone has a convenient AI-powered smart charging feature, giving you a full day of power in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone in a video

If you sometimes forget to charge your phone overnight, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone comes in handy. Its AI smart charging feature gives you a day of battery after just a 10-minute charge. It made our list of time-saving AI gadgets since you won’t lose time waiting for it.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

7. The Mobvoi AI recorder transforms audio recordings into editable, sharable text. It’s great for meetings and keeping track of your thoughts.

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Mobvoi AI Recorder in black

Quickly turn recorded speech into editable text with the Mobvoi AI recorder. This helpful little gadget records and then transcribes speech. It works quickly, transferring recordings to your smartphone in just 1 minute.

Get it for $30.07 on the official website.

8. The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device improves your WFH productivity and communication with remote colleagues.

Google Series One
Google Series One Desk 27 in a workspace

Work from home? Optimize your home office communications with the Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet Device. It’s a desk monitor, laptop docking station, and Google Meet device all in one gadget.

Get it for $2,249 on the official website.

9. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera makes your workouts more efficient thanks to the form-tracking AI technology feature.

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Peloton Guide during a workout

Get more out of your workouts with the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera. It puts you on the TV screen so you can check your form against your instructor’s. This camera also tracks your movements and progress, which is why it’s one of our favorite time-saving AI gadgets.

Get it for $295 on the official website.

10. The Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot 2-in-1 gadget works as both a robot vacuum and a cyclonic handheld for spot cleaning.

Coral One Ultra Cleaning Smart Robot 2 in 1 Vacuum
Coral One Ultra in use

Enjoy more capabilities from a robot vacuum when you get the Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot 2-in-1 gadget. It combines a robot vacuum and a handheld. That way, you can use 1 vacuum for everyday cleaning and random spills.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

Spend more time doing the things that matter and let these AI gadgets handle the rest. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
