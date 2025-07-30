Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity drones for 360-degree aerial shots

DJI drones are hard to find, and that got me curious. Insta360’s Antigravity brand offers a fresh take on drone flying.

Most of the drones flying today in the US—and around the world—come from China, with DJI as the most common brand. But if you’re looking to get one, you might notice the shelves are almost bare. By July 2025, DJI drones have nearly disappeared from both their own site and major American retailers. A possible US ban, set for December 2025, might be the reason. Now Insta360 is stepping into the spotlight with its new drone brand, Antigravity.

Known for pushing creative limits with their action cameras, Insta360 gives content makers tools to stand out with shots that feel fresh and original. So what can we expect from them in the sky?

Talking about the new launch, Insta360 co-founder and VP of Marketing Max Richter says, “Antigravity represents the best of what can happen when we help incubate bold ideas and co-engineer new tech. It’s a fresh take on drone design that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Ease of use

DJI Mini 3 / Image Credit: James Abbott, Space.com

Insta360 says Antigravity drones suit just about anyone. Whether you’re hanging with your kids, heading out on a trip, or just getting into flying for the first time. The setup feels smooth and quick, so you can get in the air and start filming fast. Neither Insta360 nor Antigravity shares much about specs or features, especially when it comes to dodging obstacles. Still, based on Insta360’s other gear, we can take an educated guess at what to expect.

Insta360 always shows it knows how to build photography and videography gear that feels simple from the start. Just look at the X5. It might be the most straightforward 360 camera on the market.

If you’ve used the X5, you’ve already gotten close to flying. That action camera captures everything around you, turning any shot into something that feels like it came from above. Think floating shots, smooth POV clips, and more—without ever lifting off.

Now let’s talk weight. Antigravity keeps it under 250g (0.55 lb), so you skip most of the paperwork. In the US, drones that light don’t need FAA registration for recreational use.

DJI’s played in the same space for years with its Mini series—Mini 2, Mini SE, Mini 3, and the rest. All under 250g. That size keeps the skies simple, legal, and open to everyone.

Image quality

The Insta360 X5 action camera stands out with big image sensors that help it shoot sharp, clear footage. If Antigravity loads its drones with similar sensors, you’re in for crisp and rich visuals. Take the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, for instance. Its main camera comes with a massive sensor that pulls in tons of detail and handles all kinds of lighting way better than most other drones.

Small drones for photo and video open up views you can’t get without expensive equipment.

I get the feeling Insta360 wants 360-degree footage to be the hook for Antigravity. DJI’s already packing their drones with just about everything, so Insta360 needs to swing with something bold—and 360 might be their wildcard.