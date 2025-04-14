Apple Vision Pro 2: Say goodbye to the 2 main problems you had before

When I first heard Apple was working on the Vision Pro 2, I assumed they fell into what economists call the sunk-cost fallacy. That’s when someone refuses to drop a project because they’ve already poured a ton of money and effort into it, even if quitting makes more sense. And honestly, I had a point. The tech company spent billions on the Vision Pro, but sales didn’t exactly take off. Scrapping the headset so soon after canning their car project? That’d look like a total mess. But Tim Cook’s team seems to have a clever plan in motion.

They’re designing a new model that’s lighter and won’t break the bank. Basically, they’re fixing the 2 big headaches Apple folks have. Plus, there’s another Vision Pro 2 coming that might cater to industries like healthcare. Who knows, it might even become your next tech addiction!

Apple Vision Pro 2 might be more lightweight

The 2024 Apple Vision Pro is a heavy one—almost 1.5 pounds. If you scroll through the r/VisionPro community on Reddit, you’ll find plenty of people sharing how uncomfortable the headset feels after a while. One person even mentions pain where the device seals against their face, making it tough to wear for more than an hour. For many users, that level of discomfort pushes them toward third-party straps. Just to keep the device usable.

Some say the real trouble starts with everyday tasks like folding laundry, where they’re constantly looking down. That’s when the weight tugs on their neck and makes them feel worn out. It’s frustrating because one of the biggest appeals of Vision Pro is being able to move freely while wearing it.

Good news, though—Apple’s already working on a lighter model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. If I had to guess, the front-facing display might not stick around for the next version. Sure, the screen looks slick, but it doesn’t offer much. Dropping it sounds like an easy, practical way to lighten the load without messing up the Vision Pro’s performance.

Apple M5 chip

Rewrite, proofread, and summarize text with Vision Pro

Multiple reports claim Apple’s M5 chip will replace the M2 in the Apple Vision Pro 2. That swap should give users the best Apple Intelligence experience yet.

If the M5 Vision Pro manages to work with something like OpenAI’s Sora, things could get wild. It might take the head-mounted display experience way beyond anything we’ve seen on phones or laptops.

Severance 3D experience on Apple Vision Pro

I keep thinking—what happens when Vision Pro 2 runs Sora? I’d want to chat with my younger self. And hey, maybe talk Severance with the wonderful Ben Stiller, too. Still, I can’t forget what Lisa Messeri from Yale University says about tech companies: “They can always have your attention. They always know where you’re looking. They always know what you’re doing.” Sounds pretty Lumon-esque, right?

By the way, Apple plans to make the iPad Pro one of the first devices with the M5 chip. It’s dropping later this year. That’ll show what the M5’s really made of. I’ve got a full breakdown of Apple’s 2025 products on my blog if you want to dive in.

Vision Pro for Mac

Mac Virtual Display on Apple Vision Pro

Apple pitches the Vision Pro as a standalone gadget, but one of its coolest tricks is doubling as a Mac display. Now, the Cupertino team is working on a new Vision Pro that plugs directly into your Mac. The goal? Build an ultralow-latency system for smooth Mac display streaming and high-end enterprise tasks.

Currently, many Vision Pro users notice annoying stutters every few seconds. It’s more obvious when watching videos, scrolling, or moving the cursor fast. Dropping the resolution helps a bit, but it’s not enough.

Some professionals rely on the Vision Pro during surgeries to view imaging and access critical data hands-free. In those situations, reducing lag is essential, and a fully wireless setup isn’t ideal.

Laggy tech or clunky communication can mess with teamwork, maybe even surgery results, says Cheng Li, a spine surgeon at Wangjing Hospital in China. So yeah, cutting down latency could make Vision Pro a game-changer in high-stakes situations.

No one’s pinned down an exact release date yet, but word on the street is that the next version will probably drop around 2027. That’s the general thinking for both the budget-friendly model and the full-blown sequel.

Could it come out earlier? Maybe, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Apple’s handled production hiccups before, but the Vision Pro’s parts—like the super-sharp displays—are trickier to nail down. The screens are way tinier than an iPhone’s, which shoves the pixels super close together. That kind of precision takes time.

Apple Vision Pro 2 price

Back in April 2024, tech insider Ming-Chi Kuo shared that Apple slashed its 2024 Vision Pro shipments to around 400,000–450,000 units. At $3,499, it’s no wonder the device struggled to sell—especially when Meta’s Quest 3 goes for about one-seventh of the price.

Mark Gurman says one of the new Apple headsets will try to address the pricing problem. I think the Vision Pro 2 could cost between $1,500 and $2,000. Still not a bargain, but less eye-watering. The version that plugs into a Mac could hit over $2,000 though, thanks to fancier manufacturing specs.

Cutting costs won’t be easy, especially with tariffs. The Vision Pro (at least the first-gen model) is made in China. However, there’s a chance Apple could make a change.

Apple already produces 20% of its iPhones in India. With PM Narendra Modi rolling out $2.7 billion in new incentives to boost electronics manufacturing, I wouldn’t be shocked if Apple shifts Vision Pro production there. After all, Indian exports to the US could be 20% cheaper than China’s—so that’s something to watch.

Bottom line

I was initially skeptical about the Vision Pro 2, thinking Apple was just trying to save face after a costly flop. However, with plans for a lighter design and better pricing, it’s starting to seem like they’ve got a solid strategy. If they nail these updates, the Vision Pro 2 could become a lot more appealing to both everyday users and specialized industries.