WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 14, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Apple’s WWDC25 is just around the corner, and the leaks are heating up. From smarter AI to a bold new interface, here’s what to expect.

At WWDC24, Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up in about a month. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and tariffs could push prices up. Apple Intelligence made a flashy debut, and while I like the direction, let’s be honest—every AI move Apple makes still feels like it’s playing catch-up with Google. Now, what are the WWDC25 rumors saying?

Besides fresh upgrades to Apple Intelligence, you’ll probably see a brand-new software interface and visual style across devices. Apple also wants the iPad’s system to work more like the Mac’s. More power, better flow. So let’s dive in and see what’s ahead!

When is WWDC25?

Apple Park Visitor Center
Apple Park Visitor Center

Apple shared the dates for WWDC2025 without making a big deal. This year, the conference runs from June 9 to 13. It kicks off with the keynote on day one—that’s when Apple shows off its latest software and fresh new products.

The whole event takes place online again, sticking with the format Apple’s followed for a few years now. Still, a few parts of it, like the keynote and the developer-focused State of the Union, will have some in-person segments. Those happen at Apple Park.

Apple picked attendees for the on-site events through a random selection. Only a limited number of people get the chance to be there in person. They’ll head to Apple’s headquarters and get a first look at what’s new.

Even though most of us will tune in from home, the buzz around the event never fades. It’s a huge week for Apple fans, especially developers looking to see what tools and updates are on the way.

1. Consistent software interface across Apple devices

iOS 19 suggested interface
Think iOS 19 should go with this vibe? / Image Credit: @Ameeromidvar, X

Apple’s cooking up a major software refresh, and it might be the most ambitious one yet. The company wants to give the iPhone, iPad, and Mac a more consistent feel across the board. WWDC25 rumors claim this revamp touches just about everything—icons, menus, apps, windows, and even the buttons.

Honestly, I’ve been waiting for something like this, especially for macOS. It’s fallen behind the rest, and I’ve wanted more from it for a while. Not just a design tweak—but real improvements that make each platform shine in its own way.

The Mac could use more control and flexibility. Before switching, I used browser tools like uBlock Origin and SurferSEO on my PC. Safari? Doesn’t support them, and the alternatives just don’t match up. I’ve missed that kind of control.

On iOS, I’ve tried switching keyboards, but they all feel the same. Android gave me more options. SwiftKey there worked better. I also miss seeing all my notifications upfront like on my Galaxy. iOS hides too much, and it still confuses me.

The changes will roll out with iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, codenamed “Luck,” along with macOS 16, known as “Cheer,” says Gurman. With these updates, Apple is aiming for something bigger. Let’s see if it lives up to the hype. Hopefully, the company won’t repeat last year’s misstep with promised features like new Siri tech that never arrived.

2. Smarter features with Apple Intelligence

AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4

Apple’s bringing a wave of new features to iOS 19, and they’re not just cosmetic. One of the most interesting ones is live conversation translation using AirPods. Let’s say you’re speaking English and someone’s replying in French—your iPhone steps in, translates on the fly, and sends the English version straight to your ears. The same goes for the other person, hearing your side in French through your iPhone. It’s a seamless back-and-forth that could make real-world conversations way less awkward.

Another addition is a smarter Health app. It’s getting a total redesign as part of something Apple calls Project Mulberry. Along with the new layout, you’ll get a built-in health coach that acts a lot like a real doctor. It learns from your daily habits and gives tips to keep you on track.

Battery management’s also getting a boost. Apple’s working on a smarter power mode that responds to your charging habits and app usage. I’ve been using an iPhone 15 Pro, and while the battery held up great at first, it’s been dying earlier in the day lately. So a feature that cuts power drain hits home.

There’ll also be a lock-screen display that shows how much time you need to get a full charge. Quite handy when you’re trying to squeeze in a quick top-up before heading out.

3. iPad gets a Mac-like boost

iPad Pro and MacBook
iPad Pro and MacBook / Image Credit: Tobias Hedtke, Medium

Alongside the usual AI talk and Apple’s push to unify the look and feel of its platforms, the WWDC25 seems like it’ll shine a spotlight on iPad software. Apple’s working on a major iPadOS 19 update that brings it closer to a Mac-like experience.

The overhaul follows last year’s release of the M4 chip in the iPad Pro. From what I’ve seen, that chip gave the tablet a serious performance boost. So, what’s coming next?

“I’m told that this year’s upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac,” says Gurman.

A lot of iPad users have been hoping Apple would just throw macOS on the iPad. That’s not happening, according to WWDC25 rumors. Still, the update might get close enough to scratch that itch for many folks. I don’t think the iPad Pro needs to fully replace your laptop, but when you’re paying that kind of money, Apple should at least let you run macOS if you want. Maybe a dual-boot option could work. Or some kind of virtualisation setup that feels smoother.

WWDC25 rumors: Outlook

Plenty of people were pumped about Apple Intelligence, expecting that classic Apple magic. Now, there’s a sense that something’s missing. The hype didn’t quite match what they got, and it feels like Apple oversold what it could do. That’s why some think the company’s pushing the redesign to shift attention away from the AI situation.

Honestly, iOS has gotten kind of stale for me, too. But I’m still curious about what Apple’s got planned with the new design. A fresh look can change everything. It reminds me of switching from Windows XP to Vista—say what you want about it, but the visuals hit different.




Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
