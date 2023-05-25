Best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom

Bring convenience and innovation to your personal sanctuary with these top AI gadgets for your bedroom. They make your sleep space healthier, more comfortable, and easier to manage than ever.

FRENZ Brainband is an AI-powered headband

Curious about what AI can do for your sleep and relaxation? Then check out these AI gadgets you can add to your bedroom!

In today’s technologically advanced world, AI has made its way into various aspects of our lives, including personal spaces. With AI gadgets, you can transform your bedroom into a futuristic oasis where convenience, comfort, and innovation converge.

Imagine waking up to a room that adapts to your needs effortlessly. Josh.ai, an advanced AI smart home hub, can control multiple appliances via voice command. And it lets you speak to your home naturally like you would a friend or family member.

But it doesn’t stop there. AI gadgets can revolutionize your sleep experience as well. From intelligent sleep trackers that monitor your sleep patterns and insights to improve your rest, to ambient lights that create the ideal atmosphere for relaxation, these innovations have a ton of potential.

Ready to embrace the future and create an AI-powered haven within the 4 walls of your bedroom? Keep reading to see the best products that can help.

1. The FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable relies on deep science to improve your sleep. Buy it for $490 on the official website.

FRENZ Brainband on a person sleeping

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle to fall asleep at night, help could come in the form of AI. Just check out the FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable. Billed as the world’s first AI-powered brainband, it’s designed to help users sleep, focus, and relax.

In terms of sleep, this gadget can stimulate your brain using neurofeedback signals proven to enhance sleep. So it continuously adjusts content paired with real-time data insights to help you get better quality sleep. Then, a sleep coach feature provides personalized feedback and suggestions for improvement.

The FRENZ Brainband can also help you focus by learning your habits and using that information to stimulate the brain via bone-conduction speakers. And the headband can help you relax through meditation experiences, games, anti-aging exercises, and breathwork.

2. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you learn more about yourself through the power of AI. Contact the brand for price inquiries.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

You can practically wear a clinical lab on your finger when you have the Happy Ring wearable smart ring. This helpful wearable uses AI to monitor your focus, stress, sleep patterns, and more. With the data it collects, it helps you balance your physical and mental health.

What’s more, it can even tell the difference between healthy stress and toxic stress, helping you filter out the activities that don’t serve you well so you can focus on those that do.

And, of course, it both tracks and optimizes your sleep pattern and gives you a mood score of 1–100. It’s the ideal AI gadget for bedtime as it tracks so many facets of your health and life. What’s more, it can even keep you informed about the health of your loved ones.

3. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp uses AI tech to learn your favorite settings and preferences. Buy it for $64.99 on the brand’s website.

Wyze Smart Floor Lamp illuminates reading

Take care of your eye health when you’re reading or viewing content before bed with the Wyze Smart Floor Lamp. Equipped with 15 groups of individual condenser lenses, it makes colors easier to distinguish and text simpler to read.

Even better, the lenses concentrate the light only on the subject you want to illuminate. That way, you won’t disturb your partner while you finish one last chapter.

Then, the AI technology remembers your most-used preferences, so it can automatically trigger your favorite brightness levels. It’s one of the most convenient floor lamps for bedrooms we’ve seen, which is why we’ve included it on our list of the best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom.

4. The Ambi Climate Mini smart AC and pump controller has data-driven AC and heat pump control for a more comfortable bedroom climate. It costs $119.99 on the company website.

Ambi Climate Mini product video

Create the ideal temperature in your bedroom all year long with the Ambi Climate Mini smart AC and pump controller. It lets you schedule multiple timers, one for every person in the house, depending on their different routines.

In fact, the multi-user geolocation feature considers the location of everyone at home. So it can turn off the AC once everyone leaves and turn it on again when someone gets closer to home.

Finally, the data-driven Comfort AI Assistant uses an algorithm to consider changes in weather, humidity, temperature, and sunlight to control both your AC and heat pump appropriately.

5. The Sleep Number 360 smart bed series uses SleepIQ technology to improve your rest as you sleep, responding to your every move. Get it for $999 on the official website.

Sleep Number 360 in a bedroom

Take your sleep to new heights with the help of AI when you have the Sleep Number 360 smart bed series. It’s engineered to help you fall asleep faster and rest more deeply.

How does it work? Well, its SleepIQ technology optimizes the bed’s smart benefits, improving your time spent at rest. The bed actually senses your movements, automatically adjusting firmness and other factors to support you on either side.

Interestingly, it also has partner snore technology. This handy feature lets you gently raise your partner’s head to relieve mild snoring, helping you both get the Zs you need. It’s one of the best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom.

6. The Josh.ai AI-driven smart home system learns all of your commands, is simple to use, and works with smart home gadgets. Contact the company for pricing.

Josh.ai Core on a table

Would you let ChatGPT control your smart home? Then the Josh.ai AI-driven smart home system is your dream come true. It’s a smart home hub that can understand and respond to your natural language, so there’s less time wasted repeating commands.

Currently, the system consists of Core, Micro, and Nano devices. However, the company is currently working on a prototype integration using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The prototype can open the shades, give a weather report, and turn on the lights, all using natural voice commands. It’s an exciting step forward for smart home gadgets, and we can’t wait to see the final results.

Improve your home with AI

Bringing AI gadgets into the bedroom offers a multitude of health, sleep, and entertainment possibilities. From smart sleep trackers to smart beds, they enable your room to do more for you than ever.

And, of course, this is just the beginning. With more brands adopting ChatGPT-type technology, AI-driven smart home gadgets are set to become the future of the gadget industry.

