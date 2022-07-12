Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 1 deals: 32% off AirPods Pro, 40% off Galaxy Watch 4 & more

In the market for new tech? You're in luck because it's Amazon Prime Day 2022. Snag incredible deals on headphones, earbuds, tablets, and more.

Deals from the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Waiting for a price drop on Apple gadgets? Maybe your tablet’s seen better days. Now’s the time to buy the stuff you’ve put on hold because it’s Prime Day. The discounts are steep, and the products are enticing, so here are the best Prime Day 2022 deals.

The great thing about Prime Day is that there are discounts to be had all around. From the Apple AirPods Pro to the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, you can buy tech gadgets at some of the best prices you’ll see all year. Without further ado, these are the best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

1. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available for just $149.99. That’s 40% off the original price, making it one of the best Prime Day 2022 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at 40% off

Have you always wanted the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? Now you can buy it for $174.99 instead of $249.99. Enjoy the ECG tracker and health, fitness, and sleep monitoring features for less than usual.

Get it for $149.99 (Prime deal: 40% off).

2. The Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case cost $169.98, which is 32% off the list price.

Apple AirPods Pro at 32% off

Treat yourself to the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. They offer Active Noise Cancellation, a transparency mode, and sweat and water resistance.

Get them for $169.98 (Prime deal: 32% off).

3. The New Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ touchscreen tablet has one of the best Prime Day 2022 deals at 27% off, totaling $290.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 at 27% off

Snag brand-new tech for less when you go for the New Microsoft Surface Go 2. This highly portable device works as a laptop, tablet, and studio. It’s ideal for taking notes and drawing, which is why it’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $290 (Prime deal: 26% off).

4. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Alexa speaker is priced at just $19.99, which is a 60% reduction from the list price.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen at 60% off

Instead of paying $49.99 for an Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Alexa speaker, you can now get it for just $19.99. It features voice control for your entertainment, smart home devices, calls, and so much more.

Get it for $19.99 (Prime deal: 60% off).

5. The Roku Express HD streaming media player is 40% off for Prime Day, totaling $17.99.

Roku Express HD streaming media player at 40% off

Stream all your favorites with the Roku Express HD Streaming media player. There are no equipment fees or contracts, and the search is unbiased, making it easier to find free or reduced-price entertainment.

Get it for $17.99 (Prime deal: 40% off).

6. The Apple Watch Series 7 costs $279 instead of $399 for a 30% discount.

Apple Watch Series 7 at 30% off

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch for just $279 on Prime Day. It’s Apple’s most rugged smartwatch to date and boasts a larger display and a full gamut of health features.

Get it for $279 (Prime deal: $120 off).

7. The Amazon Fire 7 tablet 2019 is priced at $29.99, which is 40% off the regular price.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet at 40% off

Take your content anywhere and multitask when you have the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. It lets you check your email on Outlook, browse recipes, manage to-do lists, etc. Plus, it works with Alexa.

Get it for $29.99 (Prime deal: 40% off).

8. The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is only $1,899.99—instead of $2,099.99—saving you $200.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop ($200 off)

Looking for a new gaming laptop? The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop offers powerful performance with its GeForce 20 series GPU and 144 Hz FHD display. It’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $1,899.99 (Prime deal: $200 off).

9. The Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System is 40% off, letting you enjoy smoothies and more for $119.99.

Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System at 40% off

Blend smoothies, sauces, and soups for a reduced price with the Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System. As one of the best Prime Day 2022 deals, it offers a 72-ounce pitcher, an 8-cup processor bowl, and a Nutri Ninja Cup.

Get it for $119.99 (Prime deal: 40% off).

10. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale for $41.99—that’s 30% off a product that saves you money.

Amazon Smart Thermostat at 30% off

Manage your home’s temperature and reduce energy costs with the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It’s ENERGY STAR certified, saving you at least $50 annually. Even better, it automatically adjusts your home’s temperature.

Get it for $41.99 (Prime deal: 30% off).

11. The Beats Fit Pro are 20% off for Prime Day, for a total of $159.95 instead of $199.95.

Beats Fit Pro at 20% off

Listen comfortably with the Beats Fit Pro. These noise-canceling earbuds have soft silicone eartip options and wingtips for a gentle, secure fit. The sound is immersive, and they work with iOS and Android devices.

Get them for $159.95 (Prime deal: 20% off).

12. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is 28% off. It’s a steal at just $114.99 instead of $159.99.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at $45 off

Another of the best Prime Day 2022 deals is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It boasts a portable 8.7″ screen and a slim design. It’s even child safe with bump protection and a kid-friendly app, which is why it’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $114.99 (Prime deal: $45 off).

13. The new Hisense U6 Series 50″ 4K Smart Fire TV costs just $339.99, saving you $190 on the original price.

Hisense U6 Series 50″ 4K Smart Fire TV at $190 off

Add the new Hisense U6 Series 50″ 4K Smart Fire TV to your home theater for less. It delivers 4K ULED and a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for more brilliant and realistic colors.

Get it for $339.99 (Prime deal: $190 off).

14. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is 50% off for Amazon Prime day 2022, so you spend only $69.99.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet at 50% off

Save on tech for your kids when you buy the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet on Prime Day. This kid-friendly tablet is designed for ages 3–7, has a durable case, and includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Get it for $69.99 (Prime deal: 50% off).

15. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is just $99.99, saving you $60.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven at $60 off

Snack on crispy, fried-like food for less with the Instant Pot Votex Plus Air Fryer Oven Amazon Prime Day deal. You’ll love the 6-in-1 design.

Get it for $99.99 (Prime deal: $60 off).

16. The Razer Viper Ultimate lightweight wireless gaming mouse is $70 off, totaling just $59.99.

Razer Ultimate lightweight wireless gaming mouse at $70 off

Upgrade your PC gaming for a discount when you buy the Razer Ultimate lightweight wireless gaming mouse. It has fast gaming switches, a 20K DPI optical sensor, as well as Chroma lighting.

Get it for $59.99 (Prime deal: $70 off).

17. The Garmin Instinct Solar rugged outdoor smartwatch is priced at $199.99 for a 43% discount.

Garmin Instinct Solar rugged outdoor smartwatch at $150 off

The Garmin Instinct Solar rugged outdoor smartwatch is a steal at under $200, making it one of the best Prime Day 2022 deals so far. Enjoy GPS, waterproofing, a compass, activity tracking, and more.

Get it for $199.99 (Prime deal: $150 off).

18. The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker is nearly $60 off the list price for Amazon Prime Day.

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker at $59.96 off

Cook homemade pasta anytime when you have the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker. This cool kitchen gadget mixes, kneads, and cuts noodles, making the process super easy.

Get it for $239.99 (Prime deal: $59.96 off).

19. The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones are 43% off, making them just $114.95 for Prime Day.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones at 43% off

Enhance your audio with the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones. They’re a fantastic deal with their Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth. You’ll also enjoy 40 hours of battery life.

Get them for $114.95 (Prime Ddeal: $85 off).

20. The Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen 2021 release has a $50 reduction for a total of just $34.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen at $50 off

Manage your day and home conveniently with the Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen 2021 release. It adds Alexa to your nightstand, allowing you to set alarms, create routines, change your schedule, make calls, etc.

Get it for $34.99 (Prime deal: $50 off).

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for steep discounts on smartwatches, tablets, and much more. Which of these deals will you take advantage of? Let us know in the comments!

