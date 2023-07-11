The best Amazon Prime Day deals to snag now

Ready to score the hottest discounts of the year? Then check out these Amazon Prime Day deals. From electronics to home essentials, these markdowns are too good to pass up!

Attention, bargain shoppers! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to round up the best Amazon Prime Day deals out there.

We scoured the virtual aisles to bring you steep discounts on some of the year’s most popular products. So, whether you’re a photography enthusiast or a security-conscious homeowner, we’ve got you covered.

First up, vloggers will appreciate $100 off the Canon EOS M200 mirrorless digital vlogging camera. This compact powerhouse is perfect for capturing stunning vlogs and high-quality photos. With fast and accurate dual Pixel CMOS AF and eye detection AF, your subjects will always be in focus.

Then, if you’re looking to beef up your home security without overspending, the Ring Video Doorbell is now $54.99 instead of $99.99. This 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone at your doorstep from your phone, tablet, or PC. That way, you never miss an event at your doorstep.

Ready to save big on tech gadgets you love? Check out these deals and act fast before they’re gone!

10% OFF the Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Cordless Stick Vacuum at $139.49 (was $154.99). Get an extra $35 OFF coupon, too!

Clean your home with ease using the Eureka NEC 180 Rapid Clean Pro. Powered by the latest motor technology, this vacuum ensures thorough and convenient cleaning. We love the Easy Rest feature, which lets you take a break and safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture.

37% OFF the roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum at $539.99 with Prime (was $859.99)

Experience the future of cleaning with the roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum. Equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance, this vacuum uses a camera and LED recognition to identify and avoid obstacles. What’s more, the vacuum enables real-time video calls that let you see and hear what’s happening in your home.

11% OFF the Re-Timer Portable Light Therapy Glasses at $169 (were $189)

Don’t let a busy schedule stop you from getting light therapy with the Re-Timer Portable Light Therapy Glasses. Designed for active individuals, these glasses allow you to get your light while you eat breakfast or tidy the house. The glasses emit safe green light and are 100% UV-free.

16% OFF the Canon EOS M200 Vlogging Camera & Content Creator Kit at $549.99 (was $649.99)

Canon EOS Vlogging Camera in use

Step up your vlogging game with the Canon EOS M200 Vlogging Camera. It’s got fast and accurate dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection. Capture high-quality images with the 24.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor.

45% OFF the Ring Video Doorbell at $54.99 (was $99.99)

Strengthen your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell. This 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or PC. With enhanced features like improved motion detection, privacy zones, and crisper night vision, you can always keep an eye on your property. It’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

32% OFF the Acer Swift X SFX14 Creator Laptop at $629.99 (was $920)

Experience uncompromised performance and battery life with this Acer Swift laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Zen 3 Core Architecture, this laptop speeds up tasks. Weighing just 3.06 lbs, it’s perfect for users on the go.

27% OFF the KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer at $43.79 (was $59.99)

Whip up your favorite baked goods and more with the KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer. With 5 speeds and 2 Turbo Beater Accessories, you have the power and control to mix up your favorite recipes, whether it’s cookie dough or mashed potatoes.

15% OFF the Motorola razr+ 2023 Unlocked at $849.99 (was $999.99)

Motorola razr+ 2023 in a shirt pocket

Stay connected in the 5G era with the Motorola razr+ 2023. This sleek flip phone works with T-Mobile 5G, Verizon 5G, and all major 4G U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Experience an unrivaled external display that lets you check important information without opening your phone.

43% OFF the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Prime at $499.99 (was $869.99)

Enjoy sparkling floors day in and day out with the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. It boasts Lidar navigation with 3D mapping. Plus, it gives you 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning thanks to the auto-empty dock, which empties the robot after each cleaning session. It’s another of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

15% OFF the LEVOIT Air Purifier for Large Rooms at $76.49 (was $89.99)

Breathe cleaner air with the LEVOIT Air Purifier for Large Rooms. This all-new smart model avoids using UV-C light, so it’s safe for asthma sufferers and pets. The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air, refreshing it 5 times per hour in rooms up to 183 ft².

16% OFF the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle at $65.54 (was $77.99)

Create delicious warm beverages with the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle. This kettle offers smart functions that allow you to adjust the temperature, connect to Bluetooth, schedule heating times, and more through the VeSync app. Moreover, the kettle features 4 easy presets and even a Baby Formula Mode for safe heating.

49% OFF the TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port at $17.99 (was $34.99)

Eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and enjoy a lag-free connection with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender. With dual-band functionality and up to 44% more bandwidth than single-band N300 extenders, it boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,200 square feet and connects up to 30 devices. It also expands Wi-Fi coverage for smartphones, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more.

50% OFF the Klipsch Reference R-40SA speakers at $299 (were $599)

Klipsch Reference R-40SA in a home theater

Immerse yourself in a truly captivating sound experience with the Klipsch Reference R-40SA Speaker Pair. These Dolby Atmos–enabled speakers deliver immersive sound from all directions, including overhead, creating a hemisphere of rich, detailed audio. Whether you add them to your existing monitor or tower speakers or use them as surround speakers, the R-40SA speakers will elevate your audio setup.

20% OFF the Tractive XL GPS tracker at $55.99 (was $69.99)

Ensure the safety and well-being of your large dog with the Tractive XL GPS Tracker. Designed for dogs weighing 40 lbs and up, this tracker fits collar widths up to 1.6″ and is built to withstand outdoor adventures. Moreover, it has a battery life of up to 21 days. It’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for dog owners.

18% OFF the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 headphones at $329 (were $399)

Upgrade your audio experience with the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 over-ear headphones. Their redesigned and optimized acoustic system has exceptional sound quality. We love the ANC feature and adjustable external mics.

20% OFF the nonda USB-C to USB-3.0 adapter at $7.99 (was $9.99)

Supercharge your data transfer with the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter. With lightning-fast speeds of up to 5 Gbps, it’s the ideal USB-C to USB solution. Simply plug and play, no additional drivers or software needed. Enjoy universal compatibility with laptops, tablets, and smartphones with a USB Type-C port.

30% OFF the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 gaming keyboard at $173.99 (was $249.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 on a desk

Game faster with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 Gaming Keyboard. Featuring OmniPoint 2.0 technology, this keyboard delivers 11x faster response and 10x swifter actuation compared to standard mechanical keyboards.

43% OFF the Amazon Luna Wireless Controller at $39.99 (was $69.99)

Elevate your gaming experience with the Amazon Luna Wireless Controller. Designed specifically for Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, this controller works seamlessly across all your devices. You’ll appreciate the convenience of seamless screen switching, which lets you pause your game on one screen and pick up right where you left off on another.

14% OFF the Logitech G Cloud gaming console at $299.99 (was $349.99)

Logitech G Cloud intro video

Unlock the power of cloud gaming with the Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console. It gives you access to AAA video game titles with up to 1080p 60 fps, all without the need for downloads or hardware upgrades. Connect via Wi-Fi and enjoy lag-free gaming through various cloud gaming services.

30% OFF the GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera at $349 (was $499.99)

Capture your adventures in stunning detail with the GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera. Equipped with a revolutionary new image sensor, this camera offers an expansive field of view, allowing you to capture more of the sky and horizon in every shot.

45% OFF the SteelSeries Arctis 9 gaming headset at $109.49 (was $199.99)

Immerse yourself in lag-free high-fidelity gaming audio with the SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset. Its lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection ensures crystal-clear sound quality on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. What’s more, the simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity allows you to take calls, listen to music, and engage in VoIP chat while gaming.

23% OFF the Fitbit Sense 2 fitness smartwatch at $229.95 (was $299.95)

Fitbit Sense 2 on a person’s wrist

Introducing Fitbit Sense 2, a health and fitness smartwatch that empowers you to manage stress, sleep better, and live a healthier life. Discover all-day stress detection with cEDA and a daily Stress Management Score, helping you understand and manage stress levels effectively.

19% OFF the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series at $527.31 (was $649.95)

Improve your skills in the kitchen with the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender. It has 5 program settings, including Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts, and Self-Cleaning, for beautifully consistent results.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day takes place in July each year. However, the exact date can vary, so it’s best to keep an eye out for official announcements from Amazon.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day typically lasts for 48 hours, offering a 2-day window filled with exciting deals. However, Amazon sometimes extends the event or introduces early access deals for Prime members, so it’s worth checking for updates.

What kind of products are discounted on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day offers discounts on a wide range of products across various categories. You can find deals on electronics, home appliances, fashion items, beauty products, kitchen gadgets, and much more. It’s an excellent opportunity to save on popular brands and snag bargains.

Can I expect better deals on Amazon Prime Day compared to other sales events?

Amazon Prime Day is known for offering some of the best deals of the year, often surpassing other sales events. It’s a great time to score significant discounts, exclusive offers, and limited-time promotions. However, it’s always a good idea to compare prices and do some research before making a purchase to ensure you get the best deal.

