Ready for Black Friday 2022? Then check out today's digest. We're highlighting the best deals from around the internet.

Best Black Friday deals of 2022

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has the best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet.

What deals are worth it this year? We’re crazy about the Roborock discounts, 44% off the Roborock E5 and 37% off the Roborock S7 robot vacuums. These deals score you robot-cleaned floors for a fraction of the price.

Then, the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022 is 45% off, totaling $54.99. If you’re in the market for a new Fire for yourself or older kids, it’s a no-brainer.

Ready to get what you want for less money? Then check out the best Black Friday 2022 deals below.

1. The Roborock E5 mop & vacuum cleaner is 44% off, totaling just $199.99 on Amazon.

Roborock E5 mop & vacuum cleaner on the floor in use

Keep your floors clean with zero effort when you have the Roborock E5 mop & vacuum cleaner. Offering 2500Pa of strong suction power and effective navigation, it senses what needs to be cleaned.

This gadget was $359.99. It’s now $199.99 on Amazon.

2. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is 37% off, giving you sonic mopping tech for less.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum in white

Take your cleaning to a new level with the Roborock S7 robot vacuum. With sonic mopping technology, ultrasonic carpet recognition, and LiDAR navigation, it’s a serious upgrade to your cleaning routine.

This robot vacuum was $649.99. It’s now $409.99 on Amazon.

3. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera is 27% off on Amazon. Get AI facial, gesture, and pet recognition at a discount.

Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam in white

Want to make your home smarter before the holidays? Install the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera. It understands when it’s you or a stranger, making it one of the Best Black Friday deals and discounts.

This product was $109.99. It’s just $79.99 on Amazon.

4. The CampIt outdoor recreation and camping kit is only $599. It makes outdoor adventures easy.

CampIt outdoor recreation and camping kit design

Enjoy the outdoors sustainably with the CampIt outdoor recreation and camping kit. Its eco-friendly design helps you avoid using disposables while camping.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

5. The D’Artisan Shoppe WetNDri Wet Palette for paints has a $5 off coupon. It saves your paint from drying.

D’Artisan Shoppe WetNDri Wet Palette for paints product design

Stop your acrylics from drying before you finish your masterpiece with the D’Artisan Shoppe WetNDri Wet Palette for paints. Its handy lid saves leftover paint for next time, and the interior has 18 wells.

This gadget was $34.98. It’s now $29.98 on Amazon. Just activate the coupon.

6. The FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 embracive standing desk is $70 off for Black Friday.

FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 embracive standing desk on a room

Treat yourself to a high-quality standing desk, the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 embracive standing desk. Its dual motor ensures a smooth lift. The surface even has a built-in wireless charger, which is why it’s one of the Best Black Friday deals and discounts.

This desk was $799.99. It’s now $729.99 on the official website.

7. The Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light is 20% for a final price of $31.99.

Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light in use

Get more options with your lighting when you have the Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light. Its app lets you change brightness, modes, colors, and levels.

This gadget was $39.99. It’s now $31.99 on the official website.

8. The Soltech Aspect LED Growlight indoor plant light is 25% off on top of 6%. Give light to your indoor plants for less.

Soltech Aspect LED Growlight indoor plant light in use

The Soltech Aspect LED Growlight indoor plant light adds natural light to indoor plants. Plus, the pendant shape looks stylish in any room.

This gadget was $187.50. It’s now $150 on the official website with code: blackfriday.

9. The KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper

KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper in use

Cleaning the grill grates is tough, but the KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper is up to the task. It removes charred meat, grease, and other debris without dangerous wire bristles. A great stocking stuffer, it’s one of the Best Black Friday deals and discounts.

This gadget was $12.99. It’s now $9.85 on Amazon.

10. The Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard is 10% off + free shipping. It’s your cleanest keyboard yet.

Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard in use

Everyone can appreciate the Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard. This workspace accessory is 100% washable, dishwasher safe, and waterproof.

This gadget was $149.99. It’s now $134.99 on the official website with code: BLACKFRIDAY.

11. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version is 33% off. Get the best-sounding Echo Dot for a discount.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version on a table

In the market for a new Alexa speaker? Then go for the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version. It’s packed with helpful features and delivers better audio than its predecessors.

This product was $59.99. It’s now $39.99 on Amazon.

12. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022 is 45% off. Snag this new tablet for just $54.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022 release in use

Get more out of your on-the-go entertainment with the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022. It offers fast performance thanks to an enhanced hexa-core processor. You also get up to 13 hours of battery life.

This tablet was $99.99. It’s now $54.99 on Amazon.

Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader in use

Read your favorite books anywhere with the Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader. Its glare-free screen reads like paper, even in the sun. Plus, it features 2x the storage, USB-C sharing, and an extended battery life.

The eReader was $99.99. It’s now $84.99 on Amazon.

14. The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router is a sweet 40% off, giving you advanced mesh Wi-Fi for $179.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router in white

The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router offers Amazon’s most advanced mesh Wi-Fi to date. It supports speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and intelligently routes traffic to reduce dead spots.

This router was $299.99. It’s now $179.99 on Amazon.

15. The LG C2 Series 65-inch OLED evo is $800 off. Upgrade your movie nights for $1,699.99.

LG C2 65-inch evo OLED TV in the living room

Steeply discounted for Black Friday, the LG C2 Series 65-inch OLED evo TV is for sports fans, movie buffs, and gamers. It has impressive colors, and a new a9 processor.

This TV was $2,499.99. It’s now $1,699.99 on the official website.

16. The Nectar Queen Mattress is 26% off for Black Friday. Sleep more comfortably for just $669.

Nectar Queen Mattress in use

Reduce stiffness, aches, and soreness with the Nectar Queen Mattress. Its gel memory foam keeps you cool and supports you while you sleep. And with minimal motion transfer, it’s great for couples.

This mattress was $899.99. It’s now $669 on Amazon.

17. The Samsung The Freestyle projector

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on the table

The Samsung The Freestyle projector delivers point-and-play flexibility with its 180-degree design. It’s a portable smart theater thanks to its round, compact shape.

This gadget was $799.99. It’s now $599.99 on the official website.

18. The Backbone One for iPhone

Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller product demo

Level up your iPhone gaming with the Backbone One for iPhone. Its snap-and-play design lets you play any game or service that works with controllers.

This gaming gadget was $99.99. It’s now $74.99 on the official website.

19. The Sonos One smart speaker

Sonos One smart speaker in white

Bring room-filling audio to your home with the Sonos One smart speaker. This speaker saves space and is pretty enough to showcase on your bookshelf. It works with your favorite streaming services.

This speaker was $219. It’s now $175 on the official website.

20. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is 63% off. Get a great headset for under $30.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset on a stand

Enhance your setup, for less, with the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset. Priced at just $29.99 for Black Friday, it wears comfortably, offers low-latency Bluetooth, and provides immersive sound.

This gadget was $79.99. It’s now $29.99 on Amazon.

Stores and brands are offering great discounts today. Take advantage of them and get the stuff you want for far less than usual. What are you shopping for today? Tell us!

