You don’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals and discounts

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 27, 2023, 8:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and there are thousands upon thousands of discounts out there. Today's roundup highlights some of our favorites. Check out the blog below for excellent gadgets at even better prices.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2023

Looking to round out your Black Friday shopping with some great Cyber Monday deals? Then check out today’s roundup of exclusive Cyber Monday deals and discounts.

Yes, my colleagues and I have sifted through the slush pile of sales and discounts and curated the ones we believe best suit you, our readers. So keep reading to find surprising price slashes on everything from robot vacuums to TVs.

If you’ve been eyeing up a new robot vacuum, the Roborock Q Revo is 24% off today. It’s a robot vacuum/ mop that gives you clean floors effortlessly. Plus, it offers precise 3D mapping and LiDAR navigation.

Then, you can enhance your home security for less with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt. A rotating indoor security cam, it offers a 360° view of the room, night view, real-time motion alerts, and more.

Gear up for winter, get discounts on gifts, and more with the products below.

1. Roborock Q Revo smart AI robot vacuum cleaner

Roborock Q Revo cleaning a play area

Deal price: $679.99

Typical price: $899.99

Easily maintain spotless floors throughout your home with the Roborock Q Revo. This state-of-the-art robotic vacuum boasts twin rotating mops, automatic mop cleaning, voice command capabilities, and many other features. Moreover, the 5,500 Pa suction power ensures no dirt is left behind.

2. 70mai Dash Cam Omni 360°

70mai Dash Cam Omni 360° product video

Deal price: $169.99

Typical price: $199.99

Ensure your safety on the road during the holiday season with the 70mai Dash Cam Omni 360°. It gives you a 360° perspective of your environment. Meanwhile, the embedded AI swiftly identifies possible collisions and safety hazards before they happen. It is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year.

3. PIKTAKA MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15 Pro Max

PITAKA Lightweight MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max
PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15 in a lifestyle image

Deal price: $50.99

Typical price: $59.99

Safeguard your iPhone 15 with the PIKTAKA MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15 Pro Max. I find the thin, lightweight construction comfortable and easy for on-the-go use. Plus, thanks to the 600D aramid fiber, your iPhone is safe from scratches and daily bumps.

4. GRID Studio GRID 1

GRID Studio GRID 1 on a shelf

Deal price: $339

Typical price: $699

Indulge yourself or delight the tech enthusiast in your life with the GRID Studio GRID 1. This modern shadow box showcases the original iPhone’s genuine case and internal components. Hang it in your office or place it in your home; it makes a thoughtful and unique holiday gift.

5. Azulle Byte4 mini PC

Azulle Byte4 Reliable Fast Home Office Mini PC
Azulle Byt4 mini PC on a desk

We’re adding the Azulle Byt4 mini PC to this list since it’s a powerhouse option for just $354.99. You get Intel processing, loads of OS choices, and many different ways to connect. Plus, it’s a game changer for business needs.

6. usmile Y10 Pro smart toothbrush

usmile Y10 Pro Smart Responsive Electric Toothbrush
usmile Y10 Pro on a bathroom shelf

Deal price: $74.90

Typical price: $109.90

Cyber Monday is a great day to get those health and hygiene products you’ve had your eye on. The usmile Y10 Pro electric toothbrush is just $74.90 today. We love that its screen shows you a map of your mouth, guiding your brushing. It’s also pretty cool that it automatically adapts to how you brush.

7. D’Artisan Shoppe Minute Series XII

D’Artisan Shoppe Minute Series XII in use

Deal price: $28

Typical price: $40
Take your art to the next level with the D’Artisan Shoppe Minute Series XII paint brush set. It includes a whole collection of brushes tailored for painting miniatures. You’ll love their fine tips, comfy triangular handles, and top-notch hair quality.

8. DAWODY Science Fashion

DAWODY Science Fashion with spilled red wine

Deal price: about $93

Typical price: about $137

Looking to steer clear of fast fashion? Take a peek at the DAWODY Science Fashion collection this Black Friday. They’ve got killer deals on their smart pants, which use high-quality, stain-resistant materials. They meet global health and eco-friendly standards. It’s definitely one of my top picks for Cyber Monday deals and discounts.

9. OneOdio OpenRock S

OneOdio Open Rock S on a person outdoors

Deal price: $79.99

Typical price: $129.99

Grab an amazing bargain on sports earbuds with the OneOdio OpenRock S. These earbuds with air-conduction tech deliver superb bass, a whopping 60 hours of playtime, and a handy open-ear design. Plus, they’re an excellent choice for your running sessions.

10. Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022

Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022 in a child’s bedroom

Deal price: $27.99

Typical price: $59.99

Start on holiday shopping for the kids with the Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen 2022. This cute speaker makes learning fun. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, answer homework questions, read a story, and more. It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

11. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on a person

Deal price: $99.95

Typical price: $199.95

It’s a great time to buy the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones. These Bluetooth headphones have an Apple W1 chip. They also give you up to 40 hours of battery life, offer a quick-charge boost, and let you take calls. We love that they works with both iOS and Android devices. They’re one of our favorite Cyber Monday deals.

12. Samsung The Frame TV 2022

Samsung Frame TV 2022
Samsung The Frame 2022 in a living room

Deal price: $797.99

Typical price: $997.99

Love the Samsung The Frame TV 2022? Now you can get one for as little as $547.99! So, you can enjoy a matte display, an artistic frame, and an Art Mode for much less than usual. Treat yourself to a TV that looks like framed artwork.

13. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 on a door

Deal price: $249.99

Typical price: $149.99

Take your home security up a notch this holiday season with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. It offers head-to-toe HD, 3D motion detection, 2-way talk, and more. It’s one of my favorite Cyber Monday deals because it lets you check on deliveries that have been set down low.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt Rotating Indoor Security Cam
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt on furniture

Deal price: $29.99

Typical price: $59.99

Another excellent home security gadget on discount is the Blink Mini Pan Tilt indoor camera. Its shows what’s happening in any room, from corner to corner. You also get real-time motion alerts, 2-way talk, and an easy setup.

15. NOCO GENIUS1

NOCO GENIUS1 product video

Deal price: $23.96

Typical price: $39.95

Get a 3-in-1 road emergency gadget with the NOCO GENIUS1. This smart vehicle charger also includes a maintainer and desulfator. Interestingly, the product works as a trickle charge and suits both 6- and 12-volt needs.

16. Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet front view

Deal price: $398.99

Typical price: $499

Get the Google Pixel Tablet for 20% off today. It’s the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip. And it uses Google AI for improved streaming, video calls, battery, and more.

17. TCL Q Class QLED & MiniLED

TCL Q Class QLED & MiniLED intro video

Deal price: $349.99

Typical price: $499.99

Take your home theater up a notch for less than usual with the TCL Q Class QLED & MiniLED TVs. It’s a full line of TVs, and the flagship QM8 has MiniLED ULTRA technology. The other TVs in the series are ideal for gaming and boast high refresh rates.

18. Alienware Aurora R15

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop 01
Alienware Aurora R15 side and front view

Deal price: $2,519.99 (Typical price: $3,149.99)

Add the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop to your setup for more cooling and power. It’s powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Zen 4 cores and 5nm technology. Plus, it’s 20% off today!

What are the best strategies for finding the biggest discounts on Cyber Monday?

To maximize discounts, research deals ahead of time, sign up for newsletters or alerts from your favorite stores, follow brands on social media for exclusive deals, and consider using price comparison tools or browser extensions to track price drops.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Cyber Monday often offers similar discounts to Black Friday, especially on tech, electronics, and online goods. However, Cyber Monday typically focuses more on online retailers, while Black Friday encompasses online and in-store sales.

How can I ensure I’m not falling for scams on Cyber Monday?

Stick to reputable websites and retailers, be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true or require excessive personal information, use secure payment methods, and verify the authenticity of websites before making a purchase.

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday to make purchases or should I buy during Black Friday sales?

It depends on the item and retailer. Some products may have better discounts on Black Friday, while others might see deeper discounts on Cyber Monday. Track prices leading up to both events to gauge when the best time to buy is for your desired items.

