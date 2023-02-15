The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 15, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking to improve your everyday audio? Check out our picks for the best earphones in 2023. We're highlighting Bowers & Wilkins, Apple, Jabra, and more.

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Jabra Evolve2 Buds in black

There are a ton of earbuds out there. But which ones should you buy if you want to upgrade your everyday listening? You know, your walks with the dog, deep work sessions, etc. Well, we’ve got answers in today’s roundup of the best earbuds to buy in 2023.

Improve your day with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 in-ear wireless headphones. While they’re great for travel, they also have aptX Adaptive tech for better wireless sound.

Then, if you want a sustainable-ish design and long battery life, consider the Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds. They’re made of 90% recycled plastic and play for 30 hours.

Add incredible sound to your everyday life with the cool earbuds below.

1. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds are great for travel with their audio retransmission case. They cost $399 from select retailers.

Bowers Wilkins Pi7 S2
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in use

Listen to in-flight audio and more with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds. Their wireless audio retransmission case connects you to external audio sources. Meanwhile, the high-res audio automatically adjusts.

2. The Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds have a cool touchscreen smart charge case. They’re priced at $299. Contact sales for availability.

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Poly Voyager Free 60 and a laptop

The Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds keep you productive and entertained. Their touchscreen smart charge case shows you call information and lets you manage your experience. Their mics also focus on your voice and reduce background sound.

3. The Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds use recycled plastics and offer 30 hours of playtime. Buy them for $69.99 on the official website.

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Urbanears Boo Tip in black

The Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds are more sustainable than your average earbuds. Their design features 90% recycled plastics from things like air conditioner units and bottles. Enjoy a long battery life and dual microphones on each earbud. They’re some of the best earbuds you can buy in 2023.

4. The Jabra Evolve2 Buds were made for remote work with certification for Teams and Zoom. Get them for $269 on the brand’s website.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds product video

Work from home? Then the Jabra Evolve2 Buds are some of the best earbuds for your everyday life. They work with Teams and Zoom. Meanwhile, bone conduction sensors and algorithms block out sound.

5. The Redmi Buds 3 Pro earbuds remove unwanted noise from your listening experience. Purchase them for $49.88 on Amazon.

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Redmi Buds 3 Pro in black and white

Enjoy your songs and podcasts without the background noise when you have the Redmi Buds 3 Pro earbuds. They provide 35 dB of Smart Noise Cancellation. What’s more, the 3 mics ensure you’re heard clearly, even in noisy situations.

6. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip offer improved sound and connectivity. They cost $249 on the official website.

Apple Watch AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen in a case

Upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip for a better audio experience. The Apple-designed H2 chip offers a sound that’s more vivid and rich. Then, the upgraded noise cancellation immerses you in audio like never before, making them some of the best earbuds to buy in 2023.

7. The Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds are incredibly lightweight at just 4.4 grams. Buy them for $99 on the company website.

Nothing Ear stick
Nothing Ear (stick) in use

Ideal for everyday listening and calls, the Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds certainly won’t get in your way. In fact, they weigh just 4.4 grams, so you might even forget you’re wearing them.

8. The 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones give you cinematic sound. Get them for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

1MORE Aero product video

Tone down the background noise with the 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones. They cancel out up to 42 dB of sound. That way, you can concentrate on your music while in public.

9. The B&W Pi5 S2 in-ear true wireless earbuds combine aptX and a stylish design for immersive audio. They’re available for $299 from select retailers.

Pi5 S2
B&W Pi5 S2 in a person’s ear

Want stylish, immersive earbuds? Then the B&W Pi5 S2 in-ear true wireless earbuds are for you. They boast aptX for premium wireless transmission, advanced noise cancellation, stunning call quality, and more. They’re some of the best earbuds to buy in 2023.

10. The Wisearphones smart earphones bring neural technology to your gadgets for seamless, touchless controls. Book a demo on the official website.

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Wisearphones on a person lifting weights

Get neural-based controls for your devices with the Wisearphones smart earphones. They provide 2 neural-activity-based controls and can be used for anything from true wireless earphones and gaming headsets.

Bring high-quality audio, clear calls, and noise cancellation to your every day when you go for any of these earbuds. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
