The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you

Tired of headache-causing, complicated gaming headsets? Then check out today's roundup. It has the best easy-to-wear headbands you can buy

Sony INZONE gaming headphone series in use

If your current gaming headset gives you sore ears and creates painful pressure on your head, it’s time to ditch it. There’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable gaming headset, not when there are so many lightweight, easy-to-wear options.

Take the Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset, for example. This super lightweight option is designed for smaller head sizes, and you can wear it with glasses or earrings.

Or you could forgo the headband design and choose an earbud gaming headset. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds, for instance, fit securely in your ears and offer precision-tuned audio.

Stay more comfortable and efficient while you play with these cool gaming headsets.

1. The Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset weighs just 260 grams and has a comfy padded headband.

Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 intro video

Play for hours on end with the Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset. At 260 grams, it’s lightweight and comfortable. Designed for smaller head sizes, it’s also easy to wear with earrings and glasses.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

2. The Sony INZONE gaming headphone series

Sony INZONE in a gaming setup

Immerse yourself in other worlds without the headaches when you go for the Sony INZONE gaming headphone series. These headphones have comfort-forward features, while the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer optimizes the audio to your ear shape.

Get one starting at $99.99 on the official website.

3. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset pairs pro-level audio with plenty of comfort-enhancing features in a retractable design.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro in use

Professional gamers will appreciate the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset. Along with its stunning Nova Pro Acoustic System, the ComfortMax System includes height-adjustable rotating earcups, pivoting hangers, and a flexible suspension band, making it one of the best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

4. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset keeps your head cool with gel memory foam ear cushions and a glasses-friendly design.

A person wearing the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX

Tired of sweat buildup while you play? Add the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset to your setup. It cools your ears with its Aerofit cooling gel memory foam ear cushions. Meanwhile, glasses wearers can play in comfort, too, with its ProSpecs design.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

5. The Destiny x SteelSeries Arctis 1: Destiny Edition has a compact design and great fit. Even better, it works with all gaming platforms.

Destiny X SteelSeries Arctis 1: Destiny Edition in white

Looking for an easy-to-wear headset while traveling? The Destiny x SteelSeries Arctis 1: Destiny Edition is an excellent choice with its compact and portable shape. Meanwhile, the steel-reinforced adjustable headband gives you the ideal fit.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

6. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Xbox Series headphones

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 product video

Glasses wearers will love the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Xbox Series headphones. Their ear cushions are spectacle friendly and provide hours of comfort for Xbox players. Then, the flip-to-mute mic ensures clear communication with teammates, which is why it’s one of our favorite easy-to-wear gaming headsets.

Get them for $99.95 on the official website.

7. The Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset features a bamboo fiber headband for an airy, lightweight design. It offers expertly-tuned sound.

A woman wearing the sleek Beoplay Portal Elite

Enjoy beautiful sound for your games and a comfortable experience when you wear the Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset. You’ll barely notice the bamboo fiber headband, and the advanced Dolby Atmos tech provides 3D audio.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

8. The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset is great for extended gaming sessions with its plush and comfortable memory foam.

CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS in a gaming scenario

Catch every whisper and footstep with the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset. Its memory foam earpads and breathable cloth fabric provide ideal comfort. Moreover, the floating headband design makes this headset easy to wear.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

9. The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset is easy to wear for long periods, and the notched headband offers simple adjustments for easy use.

Razer Kraken V3 with a computer

Start playing faster without any complicated adjustments when you have the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset. It’s comfortable for extended gaming sessions, and the HyperSense vibration gives you haptic feedback.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

10. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds take the pressure off your ears and head. They’re also ideal for mobile gaming.

ROCCAT Syn Buds Core in black

Designed for mobile gaming, the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core offer a snug, comfortable fit. Without a headband or earpads, they don’t add any pressure to your head, which is why they’re on this list of easy-to-wear gaming headsets.

Get them for $24.99 on Amazon.

It’s easier to immerse yourself when your headset doesn’t cause pain and is easy to wear. Do you own a gaming headset you love? Tell us about it!

