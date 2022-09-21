The best EDC gadgets to make your daily commute easier and more organized

Commuting every day isn’t easy. When you’re on the move, things—important things—can get lost or misplaced. But that doesn’t have to happen to you. Not when you own some of the best EDC gadgets around. These gadgets are small but mighty, making easy work out of your daily journey.

A wallet case is an excellent gadget for any commuter, adding a cardholder to your smartphone case. And the Native Union CLIC (Re)Classic Wallet is a great choice. It attaches to iPhone 12 and newer, including the iPhone 14, and holds 3 cards.

And missing keys are such a pain. Luckily, the hardgraft Future Proof Key Air Tag connects your AirTag to your keychain and even has a handy key label.

Make your commute easier and more organized than ever with these EDC gadgets.

1. The OMI Pod versatile food container makes bringing your lunch to work or school easier with its stackable and leakproof design.

OMI Pod with strap color options

Packing your lunch is easier with the OMI Pod versatile food container. This sleek and modern lunch box eliminates the need for multiple containers with its top silicone compartment. Plus, the 5-layer flask retains both hot and cold temperatures.

Preorder it for about $62 on Kickstarter.

Native Union CLIC (Re)Classic Wallet Magnetic in black

Keep your cards right where you need them with the Native Union CLIC (Re)Classic Wallet Magnetic iPhone 14 cardholder. It puts a wallet onto your iPhone 12 and newer—including the iPhone 14—and attaches with powerful magnets. Even better, it uses bio-based material.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

3. The FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard carries your iPad and other EDC items in a minimalist design. It opens like a book.

FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard product video

Your next iPad bag doesn’t have to be a bag when you go for the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. It flips open quickly and folds shut, keeping your keyboard and iPad safe and tidy. Even better, its exterior pocket holds everyday essentials, making it one of the best EDC gadgets for commuters.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

4. The hardgraft Future Proof Key Air Tag encases your AirTag in beautiful leather or vegan material, keeping track of your keys.

hardgraft Future Proof Key Air Tag on a keychain

Find your keys faster with the hardgraft Future Proof Key Air Tag classic AirTag holder. This stylish product keeps your keys organized on the go and trackable. Plus, its key-labeling design lets you add a label or phone number.

This product is coming soon for $76.

5. The Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 has ample space for EDC gear. It comes in a range of sizes, so you can choose the ideal companion.

Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 in use (Image Credit: duuude)

Need a bag for all those EDC items? Consider the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2. The FlexFold dividers allow for customizable organization, and the weatherproof shell keeps everything safe from the elements.

Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

6. The TITAN X Pro Edition minimalist metal wallet organizes your cards and keeps your data secure from theft with anti-RFID technology.

TITAN X Pro Edition review video

Carry 12 cards with the TITAN X Pro Edition metal wallet. It boasts a minimalist design and comes in either Money Clip or Cash Strap models. Plus, the anti-RFID technology secures your information, making it one of the best EDC gadgets for commuters.

Get it for $60 on the official website.

7. The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger brings Gallium Nitride tech to your EDC and has 4 ports supporting different configurations.

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger in use

Keep a fast, multipurpose charger in your bag with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger. It takes up less space than standard chargers and works with multiple configurations up to 165W.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

8. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip and case

Calls during your commute are a breeze with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip. The latest AirPods enhance your voice during a call, ensuring it sounds natural. And with 30 hours of combined battery life, they let you listen and talk longer.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

9. The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) recharges your gadgets with Power Delivery 3.1 technology. It also charges itself quickly.

Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) charging devices

Forgot to charge your phone overnight? The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) can power it during your commute with its 24,000 mAh battery capacity, making it one of the best EDC gadgets. It also has Anker’s ActiveShield 2.0, a GaN-powered charging system.

Get it for $149.99 on Amazon.

10. The Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus

Novipen on a backpack

The Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus ensure you always have a pen or a stylus. It hangs conveniently from a bag or a necklace. The titanium dioxide coating enables it to self-clean.

Preorder it for about $28 on Kickstarter.

Commutes don’t have to be tricky when you have the right EDC gear. These items keep you and your stuff organized, connected, and powered. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us in the comment section.

