Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Enhance your podcasts with these microphones, recorders, and controls. They ensure quality, keeping your listeners hooked and waiting for the next episode.

Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic on a tabletop

Whether you talk about politics or coffee-making products, the best gadgets for podcasts help you draw in listeners and keep them coming back. Yes, from microphones to controllers, you can count on these products to give your recordings an irresistible, professional-sounding edge.

Related: The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you

Looking for a good microphone? The Audio Technica AT2020USB-X is ideal for podcasts with its plug-and-play USB-C design. The cardioid pattern focuses on your voice only.

We also love the new Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series. These devices add studio-quality audio to your production and reveal the natural quality of your voice.

Whether you’re a podcasting beginner or pro, these gadgets help you get the audio you’re after.

1. The Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic has a convenient plug-and-play design and makes your voice production ready.

Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic in black

Every podcaster needs a good mic, and the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid Condenser USB mic is excellent. This studio-quality mic is suitable for podcasting, streaming, and video/music recording. You’ll love the convenient USB-C operation.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

2. The Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series is a super simple way to add studio-level sound to your creative podcasts.

Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series product design

With its useful features, the Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series makes it easier to set up your audio. Auto Gain sets levels quickly while Enhance improves your voice quality with just a click.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

3. RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio has studio-quality APHEX audio processing.

RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio in black

Create content for podcasts, music, livestreaming, and more with the RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio. It features ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps to deliver exceptional audio quality with clarity and transparency. It also has studio-quality APHEX audio processing for unmatched audio quality.

Get yours now for $699 USD.

4. Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer provides total control over your mix to streamline your setup.

Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer in black

Optimize your production with the Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer. It’s an easy-to-use gadget for broadcasting and streaming that provides total control over your mix for studio-like quality. Whether you’re a single or dual PC user, the Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer eliminates the need for cables and hardware. Best of all, with Razer Synapse, you can manage your audio mixing and mapping in one place with no fuss.

Get yours now for $249.99 USD.

5. Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer is a microphone interface and digital mixing solution with 48V.

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer in black

Do so much more in a seamless way with the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer. This sleek desktop device boasts 48 volts of phantom power to truly bring the condenser microphones to life. Furthermore, it has a multifunctional control dial that lets you set the input gain, adjust the output volume, crossfade between mic and PC mix, and toggle phantom power.

Get yours now for $159.99 USD.

6. Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones reveal every audio detail for editing & mastering.

Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones in black

Edit, master, and mix with precision in the recording studio when you have the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones. Designed to reveal every detail in music, they’re the perfect accessory for music creators and editors. These Sennheiser headphones feature a wide frequency response of 6 to 38,000 hertz and include a diaphragm made from a unique polymer blend. Combined, these features reveal every aspect of music.

Get yours now for $249 USD.

7. TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder has an easy navigation for audio settings.

TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder in use

Create content your way with the TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder. With a new Launcher system and a 3.5-inch touch panel, it provides smooth navigation when selecting the best audio settings. In fact, configuring audio levels is easy with this device resulting in uncompromised audio quality even with low-level recordings.

Get yours now for $499 USD.

8. Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio helps you capture every nuance.

Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio in use

Take your home recordings to the next level with the Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio. The Scarlett range consists of two complete recording bundles: Solo Studio and 2i2 Studio. There are also six standalone products for recording vocals and music on your own: Solo, 2i2, 4i4, 8i6, 18i8, and 18i20.

Get yours now for $119.99 USD.

9. Movo UM700 USB desktop studio microphone has adjustable polar patterns for versatility.

Movo UM700 USB desktop studio microphone in black

Enhance your creative workspace with the Movo UM700 USB desktop studio microphone. This creator’s gadget has 4 adjustable polar patterns: stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional. Each provides incredible versatility to record a range of audio types. From music to conference calls, this mic ticks all the boxes. Moreover, it captures 48 kHz/16-bit broadcast quality sound with a powerful 20 Hz–20 kHz frequency response.

Get yours now for $99.95 USD.

10. Razer Stream Controller has a customizable touchscreen for instant access to any function.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Simplify your livestream or content creation with the Razer Steam Controller. Its customizable touchscreen lets your creativity flow, giving you instant access to any function via customizable buttons and dials. Yes, you can go live, adjust audio, and more with this all-in-1 controller. It features 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys, whose level of tactile response you can adjust.

Get yours now for $269.99 USD.

So, which one of these gadgets would you add to your podcast setup? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜