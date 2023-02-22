The best gaming desks and chairs to buy in 2023

Which gaming desks and chairs should you buy this year? We've got answers. Check out our picks from Secretlab, Cooler Master, Herman Miller, and more.

Cooler Master Orb X gaming workstation in a room setup

A high-quality gaming desk and chair can literally change the way you play. And that’s why we’re rounding up the best gaming desks and chairs of 2023. These gadgets elevate your game with haptics, precise height adjustment, lumbar support, and more.

One of our favorite gaming desks of the year (so far) is the MAGNUS Pro. It’s highly rated for its precision electric height adjustment. So it’s easier than ever to play in comfort.

As for gaming chairs, we love the science-backed design of the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum. It supports an active gaming posture so that you can stay engaged—and comfortable.

Ready to take your setup to the next level? Check out these high-end desks and chairs.

1. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk was created for professional gamers. It costs $799 on the company’s website.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro intro video

Game comfortably with the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. It offers accurate electronic height adjustment. Plus, the built-in power supply column and cable management keep the desk surface tidy.

2. The GameZtation pop-up gaming desk is ideal for small spaces as it transforms into a compact trolly. Contact the brand’s website for pricing.

GameZtation in a bedroom

Fit your entire gaming setup in a studio apartment when you have the GameZtation pop-up gaming desk. It transforms from a space-saving pod into a gaming desk that holds your display, mouse, LED lighting, and keyboard.

3. The Cooler Master Orb X gaming workstation has a cool shuttle dome for complete immersion. It’s priced at $10,000 at select stores.

Cooler Master Orb X front view

The Cooler Master Orb X gaming workstation is one unique desk. Its egg-shaped shuttle dome is motorized and gives you privacy. Moreover, it comes with a 2.1 sound system and ergonomic chair. It deserves a place on any list of the best gaming desk and chairs of 2023.

4. The FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus in a home

Gaming setups get heavy, and that’s why the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is so great for playing. This desk is BIFMA certified for stability and remains balanced even if your gadgets are on on it unevenly.

5. The IKEA UTESPELARE gaming desk keeps you comfortable with its adjustable height and tabletop. Get it for $269 on IKEA’s website.

IKEA UTESPELARE in black

Enjoy plenty of flexibility from the IKEA UTESPELARE gaming desk. Not only does it adjust to 6 heights, but it also offers 2 tabletop positions. Having the contour shape facing forward takes stress off your wrists and forearms.

6. The ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair has a futuristic look and adjustable ergonomics. Purchase it for $899.99 on the brand’s website.

ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair side view

Get a gaming chair that fits your body with the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair. Its cyborg-inspired exoskeleton offers plenty of support. Moreover, it’s extremely adjustable, letting you game in comfort, which is why it’s one of the best gaming desks and chairs of 2023.

Cooler Master Synk X product video

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with the Cooler Master Synk X. This immersive chair has a streamlined look and cool haptics. It converts sound waves into vibrations for realistic entertainment.

8. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair

Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum in a gaming room

Enjoy science-backed ergonomics with the Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum gaming chair. Offering active, forward-leaning alignment, this chair keeps you positioned for quick reaction times and better focus.

9. The Boulies Master Series Computer Chair provides greater lumbar support. Buy it for $359.99 on the official website.

Boulies Master Series Computer Chair in a room

With the Boulies Master Series Computer Chair, you can play comfortably for hours. It has a high-end design with luxury leather accents. What’s more, the integrated adjustable lumbar support keeps your back properly aligned, which is why it made our list of the best gaming desk and chairs of 2023.

10. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair has a super sports car design. Get it for $1,299 on the brand’s website.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition and a car

Love racing sim games? Then the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair completes your setup. With racing seat-inspired upholstery and hexagonal stitching, it looks just like a Lamborghini sports car seat.

Change the way you game when you bring any of these gaming desks and chairs to your setup. Which ones would you love to have? Let us know!

