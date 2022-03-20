Sunday Digest: The best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022—which gadgets to buy for your car

Preparing for an upcoming road trip or going for a joy ride next weekend? Today we look at a slew of great gadgets you can buy to enhance your next adventure on the road. You won't want to miss it.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in use

It’s 2022, and today marks the first day of spring. For many, this means more time out and about, taking joy rides and car trips in addition to everyday commutes.

So, what’s a better time than now to explore some nifty devices you can use in your car? Join us as we check out some of the latest and best in-car tech gadgets to buy for 2022. Let’s go!

Pushtostartcovers help protect your vehicle’s start/stop button from dings and scratches.

Pushtostartcovers (Captain America’s Shield)

Not all cars have a push-to-start button. But, if yours does, you know it can get a little scuffed up over time. Now you can keep it looking just as sharp as the day you got it.

Pushtostartcovers help protect your vehicle’s start/stop button from dings and scratches. They can also prevent accidental presses.

The covers come in a wide range of styles and options, including Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. It’s easy to install and nondestructive, too, using a double-sided adhesive.

Is it one of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy for 2022? If not, it’s certainly one of the most fun!

You can get your Pushtostartcovers here for $19.99.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger powers your phone with 10W.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Nothing is a more essential car accessory these days than a proper phone mount. One that charges on top of securing your phone is even more beneficial.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger brings MagSafe compatibility (for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13) along with 10W of power. It uses a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply and weighs less than 3.5 ounces. Best of all, it keeps things simple, letting you easily connect your phone and rotate it to any orientation.

You can get the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W for $59.99.

Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto lets you connect your phone more easily.

Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto

If you’ve got a vehicle that supports Android Auto, this gadget is sure to expand your options further. After all, what Android user doesn’t want to take advantage of having Android Auto in their car?

The Motorola MA1 is a wireless car adapter that lets you connect your phone to your Android Auto–compatible infotainment system. Not only that, but it also makes it even easier to use all your favorite phone apps like maps, media, and messages.

In fact, media transition is fast, too, thanks to 5 GHz Wi-Fi. All you need to do is plug it in! Well, after purchasing of course. Hands down, it’s one of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy for 2022.

You can get the Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for $89.95.

Vivint Car Guard helps you track your vehicle’s whereabouts, mechanical information, and more.

Vivint Car Guard

In the age of smart everything, it only makes sense that there’s a little gadget to bring a little smart functionality to your car as well. Here’s one that helps you keep an eye on your vehicles.

The Vivint Car Guard helps you track your car’s whereabouts and even its mechanical status. It offers built-in diagnostics along with performance information.

It can also see the vehicle’s location—be that stationary or in motion. It’s all as simple as connecting the device and using the dedicated app to interact with it. If you live in an area that suffers from car theft, it can really prove useful.

You can get the Vivint Car Guard on for $199.

weBoost Drive Sleek can enhance your car signal and improve cell phone connectivity in low-coverage areas.

weBoost Drive Sleek cellular signal booster

If you live in an area with a lot of dead zones nearby, or if you frequently travel through spots with low cellular coverage, this is a nifty device to keep on hand. In fact, it’s well-deserving of a spot on our list of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022.

The weBoost Drive Sleek might have a peculiar name, but don’t let that fool you. It can enhance your car’s signal and improve cell phone connectivity when your reception begins falling short.

The device works with all US carriers and 5G. Not only can it help maintain a signal and prevent calls from dropping, but it also doubles as a phone mount and charger. Not bad, weBoost, not bad.

You can get the weBoost Drive Sleek for $199.99.

ZipCharge Go portable EV charger can give you up to 40 miles of range in 60 minutes or less.

The ZipCharge Go portable EV charger

Teslas and other electric vehicles (EV) are fantastic modes of transportation. However, these cutting-edge vehicles are still subject to running out of power the same way regular cars can run out of fuel.

You don’t have to be completely stuck, though. Let’s take a look at why the following device makes our list of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022.

The ZipCharge Go portable EV charger is a perfect backup gadget for those driving EVs. For example, its design is quite similar to a suitcase in that it’s roughly the same size and has a handle with wheels to cart it with.

It easily fits right into your trunk space. Most importantly, it can provide up to 40 miles of range in 60 minutes or less. That’s perfect for longer trips where charging stations might be less available.

You can preorder the ZipCharge Go portable EV soon here.

Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier can help create a relaxing, moody ambience for car rides.

Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier

Many of us enjoy using commutes and road trips as a way to escape and detach from things for a while. We crank up the tunes, and now we can also make our in-car environment a little more fun.

The Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier can help create a relaxing, moody ambiance for car rides. It uses a simple USB connection for power while letting you add calming scents (via essential oils) or humidity to the air. It even has LED lighting, which is especially pleasant at night and fits most vehicle cup holders.

You can get the Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier for $23.99.

Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger brings fast-charging capabilities to your vehicle.

Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger

We know how it is. Your phone is low on battery, and you need to get somewhere. You plug your phone into the charger you’ve had the past 5 years and hope it gets enough juice in time for your appointment.

You finally arrive, and dang it if it’s barely changed at all! Maybe it’s time for an upgrade?

The Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger is literally all in the name. It can deliver up to 40W of power through 2 different built-in USB-C ports.

Charging 2 devices at once? No worries. Even at split power, both gadgets can charge with up to 20W per device.

This is definitely one of those areas where it benefits to update what car accessories you roll with. It’s perfect for our list of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022.

You can get the Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger here for $29.99.

BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS is the all-in-one vehicle security package to keep your car safe.

BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS

Things happen while you drive. Worse still, accidents happen—even to the best drivers. Then, of course, there are vehicle break-ins and carjackings.

That’s why, these days, it helps to have an extra set of eyes on things. Technology can provide that.

The BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS is an all-in-one security package for your vehicle. It offers a triple-camera setup that covers the front and rear of the vehicle, including the interior. The front and rear cameras feature back-illuminated Full HD Sony STARVIS image sensors along with built-in GPS you can use to track your vehicle.

There’s also built-in Wi-Fi for smartphone connectivity. There’s even cloud support and a Native Parking Mode. It’s worth considering if you’re thinking about buying a dashcam.

The BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS is available starting at $469.99.

OtoZen Driving Pod is a useful voice assistant tool that brings handy buttons and commands to cars.

OtoZen Driving Pod vehicle assistant

Just because your car is older doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy helpful voice assistant functions like newer vehicles have. That’s where the OtoZen Driving Pod comes into play.

The OtoZen Driving Pod is a voice assistant tool that brings both physical button and voice control to cars—even older ones. It offers Alexa support, audio alerts, mileage tracking, conference calling, and even emergency assistance.

These are only a few of the things it can do, however, so be sure to check out the official website to get the full rundown on all its capable of.

You can get the OtoZen Driving Pod here for $99.

mophie snap+ wireless vent mount keeps things simple with easy installation and MagSafe support.

mophie snap+ wireless vent mount

If you rock an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13, you likely know about MagSafe and the various ways to use it. Well, this next smartphone holder takes advantage of this technology.

The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount installs right to your vehicle’s dash vents. It then can allow your iPhone (12 and up) to attach by simply touching the back of the device to it. Once connected, the mophie snap+ can deliver up to 15W of power to your phone.

Here’s the best part, though: the mount features a charging puck that can detach and stick with your phone to continue charging it on the go. You can even use it as a wireless charging pad at home! Good play, mophie, good play.

The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount is available for $46.99.

Baseus Tire Inflator is a portable, wireless air compressor that is small and delivers 150 PSI.

The Baseus Tire Inflator

Sometimes, during road trips, you find yourself low on tire pressure. Maybe you need to top off the air, or perhaps you just patched a flat and need to refill the tire. Either way, this next gadget is exactly what you need on hand.

The Baseus Tire Inflator is a portable air compressor that has a low profile, is cordless, and delivers up to 150 PSI. It uses 2 high-capacity batteries that carry 2,000 mAh each and can be charged with a Micro USB to USB-C connection.

There’s also an easy-to-read LED screen along with 3 different nozzle types. It’s certainly a worthwhile gadget to keep around for emergencies at the very least and one of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022.

You can get the Baseus Tire Inflator for $44.99.

Scosche FrescheAir Pro is a portable air purifier with 3-stage filtration that can deodorize.

Scosche FrescheAir Pro portable HEPA air filter

We already touched on a diffuser that can fit in your car’s cup holders, but what about a purifier? Here’s one that can help clean the air in your vehicle as well as reduce odors.

The Scosche FrescheAir Pro is a portable HEPA air purifier with a 3-stage filtration system that can remove up to 99.95% of small particles, dust, and pollen. There’s also a 2-speed fan with gesture control along with a 24W dual-port USB charger.

The charging ports allow you to charge up other devices while the FrescheAir Pro is powered. It’s even built from high-quality materials to ensure it’s durable enough to go with you.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or simply want to reduce the impact of road smog in the car, it’s really not a bad gadget to have on your side.

You can get the Scosche FrescheAir Pro for $99.99.

Road trips are always improved with fun tech

Start your next road trip the right way

It’s amazing how even a single new device added to your car can enhance your rides. They can create a pleasant environment with aromatic scents, add helpful voice assistants, capture footage, and boost signals—all things that make your car feel even more like your own special space away from home.

So, the next time you’re preparing for an upcoming road trip, remember to review this list! You can even check out our car accessories category, too. Have a nice ride!

Have an accessory you think would be perfect for this list of the best in-car tech gadgets to buy in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

