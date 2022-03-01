The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 1, 2022

Sure, your iPhone 13 comes with superb cameras. But if you really want to take your shots to the next level, check out these mobile photography gadgets.

DJI OM 5 gimbal in action

Want to enhance your iPhone 13 photography and videos? While the latest iPhone delivers stunning images on its own, the best mobile photography gadgets for iPhone 13 give your creations that extra edge, whether you create content or just want to impress friends and family.

There are so many great gadgets out that can enhance your iPhone 13 photography on the go. We love the Pivo Pod, which keeps your iPhone focused on you, even when while filming something with a lot of movement, like a workout video.

Then, if you want to ensure your images and videos are stable in any situation, go for the DJI OM 5 Gimbal. It eliminates wobble in selfies, videos, and much more.

Check out these photography gadgets for stunning images with your iPhone 13 no matter where you are.

1. The Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series brings automatic dynamic tracking and smart capture to your iPhone 13 for better videos.

Pivo Pod in a video

The Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series consists of devices that suit pretty much every kind of content creator. Most models offer smart capture, subject tracking, and remote controls.

Get them starting at $109 on Amazon.

2. The Fujifilm instax Link WIDE smartphone printer lets you print iPhone 13 shots on the go, upping the fun factor.

Fujifilm instax Link WIDE in a video

Give friends and family a memento they can hang anywhere with the Fujifilm instax Link WIDE smartphone printer. It prints 86 mm x 108 mm photos for a wide format. You can even add a QR code to link your memories to a location, website, and more.

Get it for $149 on Amazon.

3. The Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit captures incredible vlogs on an iPhone 13 with its directional on-camera microphone.

The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13
Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit in use

You won’t have to worry about audio and video quality on your iPhone 13 when you have the Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit. The directional on-camera microphone zeros in on your recordings, and the Smartphone clamp provides secure landscape or portrait positions.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

4. The Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13 gives you a backup battery during long shooting sessions.

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13

Don’t be the photographer who runs out of battery mid-photo shot with the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13. This 5,000 mAh portable charger provides up to 17 extra hours of power, which is why it’s one of the best photography gadgets for iPhone 13.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

5. The Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe makes your tripod compatible with MagSafe and holds your microphone.

Moment Tripod Mount for Magsafe
Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe with an iPhone

The Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe has customed-tuned magnets and a grippy back pad, ensuring a strong connection to your iPhone and any 1/4″–20 tripod. Lightweight and compact, it’s ideal for travel.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The SmallRig Phone Video Rig filmmaking vlogging case helps you capture stable, pro-level videos with iPhone 13.

The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13
SmallRig Phone Video Rig with an iPhone

Eliminate bumpy video quality with the SmallRig Phone Video Rig filmmaking vlogging case. This handy case fits your iPhone and has two side handles that aid stabilization. It also supports horizontal and vertical videography.

Get it for $119 on Amazon.

7. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal keeps a tight grip on your iPhone 13 for selfies, automatic tracking, smooth videos, and more.

DJI OM 5 Gimbal
DJI OM 5 Gimbal holding a smartphone

Expect smooth footage and flawless images when you pair your iPhone 13 with the DJI OM 5 Gimbal. It’s one of the best photography gadgets for iPhone 13 due to its ease of use, lightweight design, and 3 motors that keep your phone stable during any movement.

Get it for $159.95 at the Apple store.

8. The Moment iPhone 13 One Lens Starter Kit includes all the tools you need to start capturing with your iPhone 13.

Moment iPhone 13 One Lens Starter Kit
Moment iPhone 13 One Lens Starter Kit with a phone

If you’re just starting out with iPhone photography and aren’t sure what to buy, get the Moment iPhone 13 One Lens Starter Kit. It’s one of the best photography gadgets for iPhone 13 because it comes with one of Moment’s bestselling lenses, a phone case with a lens mounting system, wrist strap, lens pen, and rear lens cap.

Get it for $159.94 on the official website.

9. The PolarPro Apex Minimalist Tripod Base gives you wobble-free video while its compact shape fits easily in a backpack.

PolarPro Apex Minimalist tripod
PolarPro Apex Minimalist Tripod Base side view

Keep photos and videos stable on your iPhone 13 with the PolarPro Apex Minimalist Tripod Base. It’s ideal for anyone who shoots on the go and holds the phone while you move from location to location.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition – iPhone 13 captures cinematic videography with anti-reflective glass.

The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13
SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition – iPhone 13 in use

Shooting a film with your iPhone 13? The SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition – iPhone 13 gives your footage cinematic quality with its ultra-wide aspect ratio and horizontal lens flares.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

These tools have the tech you need to capture impressive photos and videos. Do you own any of these iPhone 13 photography gadgets? Let us know in the comments.

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
