The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Looking to buy a vlog camera in 2022? Check out these new ones. They take your content to the next level and come with the latest tech available.

Nikon Z30 4K camera in use

Whether you currently shoot videos on your iPhone or want to replace your current camera, check out today’s list of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022. From compact 360° cameras to cinematic cameras, these gadgets can take your work to new heights.

Related: The best Mac accessories to buy: keyboards, stands, mice & more

Cameras that play well with social media are at the top of any vlogger’s list. So we recommend the GoPro HERO11. It automatically sends highlight videos to your phone and instant vertical shots to social media.

Otherwise, a dedicated vlog camera is packed with features that make content creation easier. The Sony ZV-1F, for instance, gives dazzling image quality and a mode for product review videos.

Create to your heart’s content with the cameras below.

1. The GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera automatically sends high-quality highlight videos to your smartphone for easy use.

GoPro HERO11 Black in use

For a camera that adapts seamlessly to social media, consider the GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera. Its larger image sensor captures more of the scene in higher quality and shares vertical shots instantly to social media.

Get it for $399.98 on the official website.

2. The DJI Osmo Action 3 makes recording your adventures easy with its quick-release design and mounting options.

DJI Osmo Action 3 product video

Capture every moment of your adventures with the DJI Osmo Action 3. Its quick-release design enables easy vertical and horizontal mounting. Then, with full-color touchscreens on the front and back, it provides effortless controls.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

3. The Sony ZV-1F vlog camera has a compact shape that’s easy to take anywhere. Use it to capture videos and stills designed for sharing.

Sony ZV-1F in a person’s hand

Enhance your vlogging with the Sony ZV-1F vlog camera. It’s easy to use and offers stunning image quality. Meanwhile, its large 1-inch sensor, petite shape, and wide-angle 20 mm lens are ideal for content creators. It’s one of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022.

Preorder it for $499.99 on the official website.

Insta360 X3 360° in a winter scene

Give your content that professional touch with the Insta360 X3 360° action camera. Developed with content creators and online sharing in mind, the 1/2″ 48 MP sensors offer premium image quality. Additionally, it has vlogger-friendly features like AI editing and an Invisible Selfie Stick effect.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

5. The Sony FX30 digital cinema camera adds filmmaker quality to your vlogs with its cinematic imagery, efficient workflow, and more.

Sony FX30 announcement video

Take your vlog imagery to the next level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It lets you capture beautiful Super 35 mm imagery, while the S-Cineton picture profile adds movie-quality color and other aspects without the need for edits.

Preorder it for $1,799.99 on the official website.

6. The Nikon Z30 4K camera helps you captivate your followers with sharp 4K video, crystal-clear audio, and convenient autofocus.

Nikon Z30 4K and a person cooking

Looking for a new creative setup? Check out the Nikon Z30 4K camera, one of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022. It’s packed with the capabilities vloggers need, like 4K video, a front-facing screen, autofocus, and crystal-clear audio. And, for live streamers, the Full HD 60P and 4K 30 video quality help you stand out.

Get it for $709.95 on the official website.

7. The Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera captures every detail of your outdoor adventures with 360° and wide-angle action shots.

Insta360 ONE RS Series at a ski slope

All it takes is a lens swap to switch between 360° and wide-angle action shots with the Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera. Even better, it captures sharp action thanks to its 4K 60fps video.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

8. The Sony ZV E10 vlog camera

Sony ZV E10 and a vlogger

Get the creative flexibility you need with the Sony ZV E10 vlog camera. It has fixed focal length, wide-angle, telephoto, and macro lenses, letting you record anything in impressive detail. There’s even a Product Showcase Setting mode for product-review videos.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

9. The AKASO Brave 8 4K waterproof action camera offers a versatile shooting experience and a rugged, durable design. You can even dive with it.

Akaso Brave 8 in water

Vlog anywhere with the AKASO Brave 8 4K waterproof action camera. Featuring an IPX8 rating, it’s waterproof up to 33 feet. It even withstands diving when you pair it with a waterproof case, which makes it one of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022.

Get it for $289.99 on Amazon.

10. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera is a creative tool with 360° image quality in a compact footprint.

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition and a phone

If you vlog on the go, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera is great to own. It boasts high-tech image capture in a conveniently portable design. Enjoy show-stopping 6K 360° and capture even in low-light environments.

Get it for $799.99 on the official website.

Sure, it’s easier than ever to vlog with a smartphone. But the best new cameras for bloggers in 2022 can take your creative work to the next level. Do you vlog with a camera you love? Let us know about it!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜