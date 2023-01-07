Best of CES 2023—Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo, and more

CES 2023 is already coming to an end but we've only started with all the amazing tech and gadgets for the entire year. Here are our favorites from CES 2023. From electricity generating bike desks to TVs you can attach on any surface without wires, this year's been about real tech you can actually use.

Neubie autonomous delivery robot in use

We’re pretty excited to see a totally wireless television: DisplaceTV. Not to mention L’Oréal’s accessible makeup application devices, Brow Magic and HAPTA. Plus, there’s a ton more where those came from.

1. Samsung Flex Hybrid display combines foldable and slidable capabilities for future laptops.

Samsung Flex Hybrid display concept

Welcome the future of laptop displays with the Samsung Flex Hybrid display. This display combines foldable and slidable capabilities for future laptops. In fact, it combines the two capabilities into one display and large-screen slidables. This makes it a perfect future to look forward to for the laptops coming up next.

2. Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture works with Matter and has a modular design.

Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture in use

Add a light fixture that integrates with the rest of your smart home when you have the Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture. It’s compatible with Matter and gives you complete control over your ceiling light’s arrangement and coverage area. Like other Nanoleaf products, you can arrange the panel to create different designs.

3. Razer Edge Android gaming handheld can play Android games at very high framerates.

Razer Edge Android gaming handheld product demo

Play your Android games with faster framerates with the Razer Edge Android gaming handheld. This handheld comes with the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for unrivaled performance. Additionally, the 144 Hz AMOLED display offers incredible clarity at high speeds. In fact, the Snapdragon platform itself has been purpose-built to play Android games at high framerates over long play sessions.

4. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop has a twistable form factor with a dual rotating display.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop design

Switch between work and play mode effortlessly on the go with the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop. It has an innovative rotating dual display that offers multimode versatility. Additionally, it enhances the user experience in multiple areas that has created a unique laptop for a new generation. The laptop also features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors along with a narrow-bezel 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with touch glass and twist hinge.

5. holoride retrofit in-car VR experience device will make your car rides more futuristic.

holoride retrofit in-car VR experience device design

Give your car a VR upgrade with the holoride retrofit in-car VR experience device. This unique device is a combination of real-time vehicle data and VR environment. It enables passengers to experience motion-synced VR surroundings and environments in any car.

6. DisplaceTV wireless television operates with hot-swappable batteries & sticks to your wall.

DisplaceTV wireless television design

Meet the future of television: the DisplaceTV wireless television. With a totally wireless design, it has no cables, cords, ports, or mess. Additionally, it actually sticks to your wall because it’s so lightweight! Yep, it requires no mounting hardware and weighs less than 20 pounds. So you can even take it with you from room to room. Moreover, it operates with long-lasting hot-swappable batteries.

7. L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator uses printing tech for pro-like results.

L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator design

Get a professional brow shape in your own home with the L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator. It gives you a personalized eyebrow look based on your natural brow and facial features. This gadget is handheld and precise, using 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch printing resolution.

8. Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 has customizable play options.

Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 design

Remove barriers to gaming with the Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5. Its multiple customizations help users with disabilities play easily and comfortably for extended periods. Working with accessibility experts from organizations like Stack Up, SpecialEffect, and AbleGamers, Sony has designed this controller to work with 3rd-party accessibility accessories.

9. LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV is a larger-than-life 97-inch OLED television.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV design

Bring home a 97-inch larger-than-life OLED TV in the form of the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) TV. This TV comes with Zero Connect1 technology. It is a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. Additionally, the TV also includes a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals.

10. Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY can pass through the worst pedestrian traffic.

Neubie autonomous delivery robot in white and gray

Sign up for stable self-driving in the urban environment in the future with the Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY. This robot is specifically designed to pass through the worst pedestrian traffic. Special features of the robot includes multi-camera-based V-SLAM, rather than lidar sensors. As a result, it can easily gauge accurate position estimation even in high-density downtown areas.

11. Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller lets you take your gaming session anywhere.

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller design

Stop fighting with roommates and family members about who gets to use the big screen. Instead, look forward to the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller becoming a reality. This edge gaming concept helps you easily access your gaming libraries across multiple devices and screens. That means you can take your gaming session around your home with ease.

12. Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub gives interoperable control of multiple gadgets.

Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub on a table

Simplify your smart home setup with the Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub. It gives you simple control over multiple gadgets, including Matter devices. The hub is easy to set up using your Galaxy smartphone. Otherwise, you can onboard devices by scanning a QR code.

13. VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset has high-resolution passthrough with PC VR capability.

VIVE XR Elite in use

Enter the world of extended reality with the VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset. Boasting high-resolution passthrough with PC VR capability, it lets you experience all-in-one VR and MR like never before. Thanks to the passthrough, you can blend your physical world and virtual worlds for new possibilities.

14. Withings U-Scan home urine lab monitors metabolism as well as women’s monthly cycles.

Withings U-Scan home urine lab in white

Keep a closer eye on your health, right from home, with the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. This health product provides a snapshot of the body’s balance, monitoring metabolism, and other health indicators. It consists of a pebble-shaped reader and changeable analysis cartridges that assess for certain biomarkers. Working with a companion app, it provides actionable daily insights.

15. Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor raises the bar with details, sharpness, and color accuracy.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor in use

Up your productivity game with the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. This 6K-resolution monitor comes with IPS Black panel technology. Additionally, what sets it apart is the fact that it provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. In fact, the monitor is also fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

16. Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk allows you to work, exercise & generate your own electricity.

Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk in use

Use your pedaling power to charge your laptops and other devices with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 Bike Desk. The purpose of this work desk is to allow exercise and work productivity at the same time. In fact, this bike desk incorporates PCR Plastic in its desktop and casing.

17. Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ has a unique vertical touchscreen display.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ design

Give your kitchen a futuristic refrigerator in the form of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. This updated Bespoke refrigerator comes with a 32-inch vertically-oriented display. In fact, you can use the touchscreen to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, watch videos and so much more.

18. Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier cleans the air in your vehicle’s cabin.

Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier in black

Ensure the air in your car’s cabin is clean and healthy with the Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier. Its patented nanoe X technology employs hydroxyl radicals to inhibit harmful substances and reduce odor intensity. Specifically, this car gadget increases the process of producing hydroxyl radicals for next-gen in-cabin air cleaning.

19. Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner has impressive path-planning technology.

Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner in use

Cleaning larger pools just got so much easier with the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner. This robotic pool cleaner comes with an unbeatable path-planning technology. It’s also a cordless design that is uniquely designed to feature dual suction and water release systems to increase power.

20. Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope provides maximum clarity even in the most urban areas.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope in use

Observe galaxies, nebulae, and planets in full color from even the most urban areas with the Unistellar eQuinox 2. This smart telescope helps you get the glimpse of space in just two minutes. Additionally, it comes with Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology. This uses advanced image processing to filter out the effects of city lights.

