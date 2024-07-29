The best products for sleep in 2024—Samsung, Hatch & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest Byunder

If you struggle to fall asleep, today's roundup is for you. From sleep-inducing earbuds to rings that track your Zs, these smart bedtime gadgets improve your routine.

Everything you need to overhaul your sleep routine

Do you toss and turn before falling asleep each night? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours, scrolling through your phone. No matter, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These are the best products for sleep in 2024.

If you have trouble falling asleep, you’re not alone. In 2020, 14% of adults in the United States reported having trouble falling asleep most days or every day over a 30-day period. Meanwhile, more than a third of Americans say they get less than 7 hours of sleep in 24 hours.

What happens when you don’t get enough sleep?

Unfortunately, consistent sleep deprivation can lead to significant health deficits, including lack of energy, poor balance/, mood changes, mental health issues, and forgetfulness. It can even increase your risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia later in life.

Quality sleep is essential for good health. Luckily, from sleep-tracking wearables to sunrise alarms, there’s no shortage of products to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Make rest a priority with the products for better rest below.

A sunrise alarm

Hatch Restore 2 in a bedroom

According to the Mayo Clinic, creating a restful environment in your bedroom by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet can improve your sleep quality. The Hatch Restore 2 sunrise alarm can help with this.

It can drown out noises with its white noise, brown noise, and pink noise options. Plus, it has nature sounscapes to help you relax. Meanwhile, the clock is dimmable, keeping your room dark.

A smart sleep-tracking ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Black

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring was released earlier this month. As Samsung’s first health ring, it’s been lauded for its sleek design and sleep tracking capabilities.

With Samsung’s top-notch sensors, it provides advanced sleep analysis, Sleep AI and new metrics like sleep latency and heart rate variability to display detailed insights into your sleep patterns.

A bed frame made of S235 steel

Say goodbye to restless nights and back pain with the Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed Frame. Engineered for unparalleled back support, it features a unique Steel C-Spine Beam providing targeted support under your spine, making it one of the best products for sleep in 2024.

Built with over 110 lbs of structural steel, this bed is designed to last a lifetime and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Precision engineering at all tension points ensures the bed remains silent, no matter the pressure, for uninterrupted sleep.

A bone conduction pillow speaker

Sleeper Speaker under a pillow

Relax before bed with the Sleeper Speaker. Using bone conduction, it bypasses your eardrums and delivers vibrations directly to the inner ear, allowing you to listen to your favorite audio without disturbing your partner.

Place it under your pillow and enjoy your favorite audiobook, podcast, music, or white noise as you drift off to sleep. At just 0.4 inches thin, the Sleeper Speaker disappears between your bed and pillow, ensuring maximum comfort.

An all-foam mattress

Amerisleep AS5 in a bedroom

Get a mattress that contours to your body with the Amerisleep AS5 all-foam mattress. With its plant-based Bio-Pur material, it ensures you say goodbye to painful pressure points and hello to quality sleep.

This mattress adapts to your body, providing the ideal support and comfort for side, combo, or heavy sleepers. The pocketed coils bounce back instantly, ensuring durability and long-lasting comfort.

A cozy weighted pillow

Quiet Mind Original Weighted Pillow and a person on a couch

Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends planned relaxation activities to reduce stress and anxiety before bed. I suggest a cuddle session with the Quiet Mind Original Weighted Pillow. Designed to relax your mind, soothe your body, and help you focus more, this pillow can help you sleep better, lower stress levels, and relieve pain.

Whether you’re dealing with sensory overload or need a comforting presence, this pillow is a go-to for better sleep and lower stress levels.

Red light therapy sleep device

Helight Sleep in a lifestyle photo

Inspired by NASA and backed by science, Helight Sleep Red Light Therapy Device emits pure 630 nanometers red light at a specific intensity that improves sleep quality and promotes deeper, more restful sleep.

Turn on the Helight device before bed, close your eyes, and let the red light pass through your eyelids to trigger a biological response that helps you relax and fall asleep faster. I love that the device is travel-friendly, with a high-capacity USB rechargeable battery, so you can take great sleep with you.

A true HEPA smart air purifier

Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier in white

Installing an air purifier in your bedroom, like the Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier, can also create a healthier sleep environment. This product removes allergens, dust, VOCs, and more. It also has a quiet sleep mode, which is why we consider it one of the best products for sleep in 2024.

Sleep-inducing earbuds

Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds in a person’s ear

Make bedtime more relaxing with the Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds. They come with a plethora of sleep-supporting features like personalized sleep coaching, noise masking, and adaptive audio. You can even listen to binaural soundscapes or audiobooks.

A soft-glowing smart lamp

Moonside Lamp One on a table

Relax before bedtime by creating a calming environment in your bedroom with the Moonside Lamp One. Simply select light effects and dynamic color zones to suit your mood. Best of all, you can make changes via voice command.

The last line

Getting a good night’s sleep has never been easier thanks to sleep products like the ones above. From the serene sounds and gentle wake-up routines of the Hatch Restore 2 to the advanced sleep tracking of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, each product offers unique features tailored to support your sleep health. Here’s to better sleep and brighter days in 2024!