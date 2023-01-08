Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023

By Madhurima Nag on Jan 8, 2023

Post every CES, smart home technology is topping the charts of every tech enthusiast's list. This year hasn't been an exception, either. From the new Samsung SmartThings Station to the Kohler smart toilets, check out the latest in smart home technology from today's digest.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ in the kitchen

With all the new releases from CES last week, you probably feel the pressure to step up your smart home game. We don’t blame you! Sure, you might have a smart home hub or a smart speaker, but do you have a smart mixer or smart sprinkler system yet?

Related: Best of CES 2023—Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo, and more

And, if you haven’t yet entered the world of Matter-connected gadgets, now’s the time. We saw a ton of new Matter-enabled products from brands like Eve, Nanoleaf, SwitchBot, and more.

Check out all the newest and best smart home gadgets from CES 2023 at the link below!

1. Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor has a sleek design and tiny dimensions.

Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor in white

Enjoy a whole new way of home automation with the Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor. This sensor comes with tiny dimensions and an improved design. Additionally, it also includes a flexible holder and wall sticker. The flexible yet secure holder will allow you to adjust the position of the sensor according to your preferences.

2. Kohler Veil 1-piece smart toilet comes with dual flush and a chic, minimalist style.

Kohler Veil 1-piece smart toilet in white

Give your bathroom a classic and minimalist makeover with the Kohler Veil 1-piece smart toilet. It comes with dual flush and a chic, minimalist style. Additionally, the smart toilet is sculpted with flowing and balanced curves. In fact, this smart toilet pairs bold minimalist style with the comfort of personal cleansing.

3. VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board provides automated nutrition calculation using AI.

VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board with a touchscreen

Use the power of AI in the kitchen with the VersaWare Cutting Board. This innovative product provides automated nutrition calculation using AI. In fact, driven by recipe AI and real-time nutrition breakdowns, this gadget will help you pair healthy eating with fast and efficient meal creation.

4. Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ has a unique vertical touchscreen display.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ in the kitchen

Give your kitchen a futuristic refrigerator in the form of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. This updated Bespoke refrigerator comes with a 32-inch vertically-oriented display. In fact, you can use the touchscreen to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, watch videos and so much more.

5. SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub is also a temperature and humidity sensor.

SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub in white

Make the world of Matter comfortable to control for your smart home with the SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub. This smart home hub looks a lot like the existing Switch Bot Hub Mini. In fact, this new hub looks like a combination of the Mini and Switchbot’s Meter Plus temperature sensor. It comes with the same built-in thermo-hygrometer to measure temperature and humidity.

6. GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense monitors changes in mixture texture and viscosity.

GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense product demo

Add smarts to your baking with the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. It’s packed with clever tech that simplifies baking and gives better results. Its most important feature is its Auto Sense technology. Using motor toque feedback, it optimizes mixing performance depending on your mixture’s changes in texture and viscosity.

7. Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub gives interoperable control of multiple gadgets.

Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub in white

Simplify your smart home setup with the Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub. It gives you simple control over multiple gadgets, including Matter devices. The hub is easy to set up using your Galaxy smartphone. Otherwise, you can onboard devices by scanning a QR code.

8. Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls set water temperature, pressure & more.

Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls on the wall

Create a spa experience at home with the Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls. They simultaneously deliver different pressures, temperatures, and spray settings for each water outlet. All it takes is the press of a button. Showering with both warm and cool water provides hydrotherapy benefits similar to what you find at a spa.

9. Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit offers camera-based television screen mirroring & synced lights.

Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit on the wall

Enhance your TV-watching experience when you have the Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit. With an engaging design, it actually syncs with what’s going on on your television. In fact, this dynamic lighting kit changes color and movement based on what happens on screen. And it does so thanks to the small camera, which points at the screen.

10. Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors take the guesswork out of watering.

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors setup

Opt for a simpler and more intelligent way to control your irrigation system with the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors. This set of smart gardening systems will ensure to do the job for you without getting in the way. In fact, it takes the guesswork out of watering to make it easier than ever.

