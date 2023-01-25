The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023

Want tech that's more eco-friendly? Then check out our picks for the most sustainable tech gadgets of 2023. They boast recycled materials, solar charging, and more.

Mill compost bin in a kitchen setup

You love your tech. But all those plastic cases and wires are definitely rough on the planet. So what’s a gadget enthusiast to do? Go for the most sustainable tech gadgets of 2023. These products are packed with features and use sustainable materials. Many also optimize power use. Check them out below.

Charge your devices with a cord that has a 2-in-1 sustainable design: the Native Union Belt Cable Duo. It uses 100% recycled PET braiding and has both USB-C and Lightning connectors in 1 head.

Then, your earbuds can put environmental plastic to use when you buy the Urbanears Boo Tip. They’re made from recycled plastics and have comfortable silicone tips.

Enjoy your favorite tech responsibly when you choose the sustainable products below.

1. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD Webcam uses at least 48% plastic and has a stylish speckled look. Buy it for $69.99 on the official website.

The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023
Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD Webcam on a monitor

Need a new webcam? Go for one that gives used plastics new life with the Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD Webcam. It’s made of at least 48% recycled plastic. Meanwhile, the webcam has 1080p resolution and auto-light correction.

2. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo dual connector Type-C cable comprises 100% recycled PET braiding. Buy it for $49.99 on the company’s website.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo
Native Union Belt Cable Duo in Kraft

Charge your devices while keeping the Earth in mind when you have the Native Union Belt Cable Duo dual connector Type-C cable. Its cable features 100% recycled PED braiding. Then, the strap uses 75% recycled bonded leather paired with recycled housings (100% rTPU and 20% rTPE).

3. The JBL Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco Bluetooth speakers bring you great sound in a sustainable design. They’re coming soon, starting at $49.95 on the official website.

The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023
JBL Go 3 Eco on a dock

Take your favorite music on the go, sustainably, with the JBL Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco Bluetooth speakers. Their main construction uses 90% PCR plastic, while the speaker grills have 100% recycled fabric. The JBL Go 3 Eco offers a pocket-size shape, and the JBL Clip 4 Eco delivers big bass and 10 hours of playtime. They’re some of the most sustainable tech gadgets of 2023.

4. The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar rugged hybrid smartwatch powers in the sun. It costs $549.99 on the brand’s website.

Garmin Instinct Crossover intro video

Enjoy military standards and tactical features in a smartwatch with the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar rugged hybrid smartwatch. Connecting to Android and Apple devices, it meshes well with your everyday life. Best of all, it recharges in the sun, so you never have to worry about batteries.

5. The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk lets you work, exercise, and make electricity to charge your devices. It’s coming soon for $999.

Acer eKinekt BD in a home office

There are many good reasons to add the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk to your office. Not only does it get you moving, but it also allows you to generate electricity that can power your devices. Add to that the PCR Plastic design and different pedaling modes, and you’ve got one of the most sustainable office desks around.

6. The Mill compost bin and membership help reduce global food waste in a stylish and stink-free way. Reserve yours today for $33 on the official website.

The Mill
Mill compost bin in a kitchen

Home food waste is pretty damaging to the planet. The creators of the Mill compost bin and membership have a plan. Their minimalist bin dries, shrinks, and deodorizes your food trash overnight, so there are no smells. Then, the company mails your compost back to farms.

7. The Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds have a design made of recycled plastics and a comfy fit. Buy them for $69.99 on the official website.

Urbanears Boo Tip
Urbanears Boo Tip in Charcoal Black

Go for earbuds that are gentler on the planet with the Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds. As some of the best sustainable tech gadgets of 2023, they boast recycled plastic from bottles, air conditioner units, and more. Moreover, they fit well and offer a limited full-charge capacity of 90%, ensuring more extended battery use.

8. The Schneider Home integrated energy management system gives you easy control over solar, EV charging, and more. Contact the brand for pricing.

Schneider Home informational video

Want to manage your sustainable energy more easily at home? Check out the Schneider Home integrated energy management system. It puts all your energy endpoints and home appliances onto 1 interface where you can prioritize how energy is used. Even better, it works with an app.

9. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad has an eco-friendly wood design and uses an ecological wax oil coating. Get it for $70 on the company website.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad
Oakywood Slim Charging Pad and a keyboard

Make charging your wireless devices greener with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. It offers a classic eco-friendly wood design with a non-toxic wax oil coating. What’s more, the charging speed automatically adjusts to your smartphone model and goes up to 15W.

10. The Solios Curve Solar Watch charges with natural and artificial light and features a recycled stainless steel case. Purchase it for $320 on the official website.

Solios Curve Solar Watch
Solios Curve Solar Watch with a black case

Buy a watch you can feel good about when you go for the Solios Curve Solar Watch. You’ll love charging with both natural and artificial light. Also, the case uses certified recycled stainless steel, making it one of the most sustainable tech gadgets of 2023.

11. The EcoFlow Glacier portable refrigerator offers a direct solar charging option and efficient energy savings. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023
EcoFlow Glacier side view

Enjoy fresh ice while you travel with the EcoFlow Glacier portable refrigerator. Interestingly, it has both a plug-in battery and an ice maker. It lets you chill your food anywhere thanks to direct solar charging.

Tech gadgets can be gentler on the environment, and these gadgets prove our point. What sustainable tech products do you use? Tell us about them in the comments.

