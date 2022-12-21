Best winter gadgets to keep you cozy all season

Keep toasty, even in an actual blizzard, with the gadgets in today's roundup. We've got a heated massager, a mini fireplace, heated gloves, and more.

Heatbit smart heater in use

The weather outside might be frightful, but there are plenty of ways to stay warm this winter. Just look at the best winter gadgets for winter 2022–2023. These products can help you withstand the cold and make your time indoors enjoyable.

If you suffer from dry, itchy skin in the winter, the Jolie Filter Showerhead can help. It removes chlorine and contaminants from shower water, leaving you with softer skin and hair.

Then, you can create a cozy atmosphere in any room with the Square FLÎKR Fire Original. Palm-size and convenient, this stylish fireplace uses rubbing alcohol for fuel.

Make braving the elements easier when you go for any of the winter gadgets below.

1. The Hyperice Venom heated massager collection provides a soothing massage using heat therapy. Buy one for $119 on the official website.

Hyperice Venom heated massager collection demo

Get a warm targeted massage and relieve soreness simultaneously with the Hyperice Venom heated massager collection. Using HyperHeat technology, this gadget heats up to 6 times faster than most heating pads for fast relief.

2. The Square FLÎKR Fire Original rubbing alcohol fireplace brings a cozy ambiance to any corner. Get it for $125 on the company website.

Square FLÎKR Fire original rubbing alcohol fireplace in use

Enjoy a mini fire in any room with the Square FLÎKR Fire Original. This elegant little fireplace runs for 50 minutes on just 5 ounces of rubbing alcohol. It’s even safe to cook over.

3. The ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners keep your fingers warm in any weather. Purchase them for $298 on the brand’s website.

ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners in black

Do the temperatures become Arctic where you live? Ensure your fingers stay warm, no matter the weather, with the ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners. The heat settings warm each finger individually, while the IPX67 rating ensures water isn’t an issue. They’re some of the best winter gadgets to buy this year.

4. The Wyze Air Purifier destroys viruses and bacteria, which is perfect for cold and flu season. Buy it for $139.99 on the official website.

Wyze Air Purifier in black

Treat yourself to clean indoor air this winter with the Wyze Air Purifier. It cycles an impressive 12,000 cubic feet of air every hour and is affordable. The 3 filter options remove pollen, pet dander, germs, chemicals, smoke, and more.

5. The Heatbit smart heater warms your home and mines Bitcoin at the same time. Get it for $1,199 on the company website.

Heatbit smart heater in use

Get cash back while heating your home with the Heatbit smart heater. It warms spaces up to 170 square feet in size and mines Bitcoin. Using it can cover your heating bills, and no extra energy is required for mining.

6. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle lets you enjoy delicious pour-over all winter. It costs $195 on the brand’s website.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle in black with wooden handle

The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle is the latest, most advanced version of the company’s signature pour-over kettles. Like its predecessors, it features precision pouring and temperature control. But what makes it one of the best winter gadgets this year is its access to Wi-Fi updates.

7. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps you relax at the end of a cold winter’s day. Buy it for $199 on the official website.

Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable in use

Decompress during the winter months with the Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable. Equipped with a biometric sensor, it brings your heart to a more relaxed rate. Then, it combines heat, vibration, and massage to relieve tension and eyestrain.

8. The Jolie Filtered Showerhead improves winter skin by removing contaminants from shower water. It costs $148 on Jolie’s website.

Jolie Filtered Showerhead design

Tired of having dry, flaky skin every winter? The Joie Filtered Showerhead helps. It removes heavy metals, chlorine, and other contaminants from shower water, improving your skin, hair, and overall health.

9. The HOKOLITE X-230 Wide-Beam LED Beanie illuminates your path and keeps you warm. Order it for $59.99 on the official website.

HOKOLITE X-230 Wide-Beam LED Beanie in use

Stay toasty and see the trail in front of you with another of the best winter gadgets: the HOKOLITE X-230 Wide-Beam LED Beanie. It brings you a warm yet breathable cap and LEDs that shine 1,200 lumens. Use it for camping, hiking, running, walking, etc.

10. The Pluto Pillow collection is custom-built to your body type for comfier sleep. It’s priced to order on the company site.

Pluto Pillow custom sleep pillow collection

Make bedtime cozier this winter with the Pluto Pillow custom sleep pillow. It’s designed according to your sleep preferences and body metrics. With 35 possible variations, it provides the best pillow for you.

Hunker down with these cold-weather gadgets for your coziest winter yet. Which ones do you love the most? Tell us!

