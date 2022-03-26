The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 26, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

If you work in a creative profession, you need the right tools to share your vision with others. These workspace gadgets help you do that.

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more
Razer all-in-one audio mixer in a work setup

Do you create for a living? Then you might want to add some new tools to your digital workshop this year. To help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Related: The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now

When you support yourself off your digital creations, your tech needs to be pretty good. As far as a computer goes, we suggest the new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max. It’s faster than earlier editions and even lets you work in 3D.

For the content creators out there, the right lighting, video camera, and mic can make all the difference in attracting views. So we’ve included some of our favorite gear to help you do that.

Keep your creative workspace up to speed this year with any of the best tech gadgets for creatives.

1. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer works well with Adobe software and makes hardly any noise.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max
Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max

You can work in 3D and use all the creative tools you need with the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer. It works well with Adobe programs and even renders 3D images.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

2. The Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones include styles like dynamic and condenser for high-quality classic audio.

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—best gadgets for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators, and more
Universal Audio Sphere L22 series in a recording studio

Famous artists use the same microphones you find imitated by the Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones. They come from Sony, AKG, and Neumann in a variety of styles. The dual capsule design simplifies instrument recording, making it one of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get them starting at $1,499. Visit the official website to find a dealer near you.

3. The Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel illuminates spaces and faces on the go with 800 lumens of brightness.

Elgato Key Light Mini in a video

Enhance your out-of-studio vlogging with the Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel. It provides up to 800 lumens of brightness that you can adjust. You can even change the lighting color.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

4. The Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch with Liquid Retina Display is great for digital drawing and has a thin, lightweight design.

Apple iPad Pro 11 Inch
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch with Liquid Retina Display

The Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch with Liquid Retina Display is an essential tool for graphic designers and illustrators alike. It offers plenty of surface area with its nearly bezel-free design. It also supports the P3-wide color gamut, has the Apple M1 chip, and provides both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

5. The Wacom One creative pen display creates the feeling of drawing on paper and comes with its own digital pen.

Wacom One Creative Pen Display in a video

For a more paper-like digital drawing experience, go for the Wacom One creative pen display. This tablet boasts a 13-inch screen and a digital pen with different brush tips. Use it to create drawings, edit photos, and transfer images to social media or another device.

Get it for $349.95 on the official website.

6. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera captures stable footage on the go. The Story Mode templates create short films.

DJI Pocket 2 Tiny Stabilizing Camera
DJI Pocket 2 recording people outdoors

Enhance your vlogs with the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera. It’s the ideal camera for on-location videos since its 3-axis camera and ActiveTrack technology keep it focused on your subjects, making it one of the best workplace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

7. The Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE works with newer Macs and has a durable design.

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—best gadgets for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators, and more
Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE (Image Credit: Future)

When you work with large files, you need a reliable way to store and transfer them. Consider the Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE. It gives you transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and has IP67 water and dust resistance. Drops up to 3 meters are no problem.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

8. The TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder has easy-to-navigate settings and 2 large mics.

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—best gadgets for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators, and more
TASCAM Portacapture X8 in use

Ideal for livestreaming, the TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder ensures the process is easy and the results are impressive. Meanwhile, the plug-and-go design allows you to use it as a portable mixer, which is why it made our list of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

9. The Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer gives you more control over broadcasting and streaming for pro-level sound.

Razer All In One Audio Mixer
Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer with a keyboard

Add studio-quality audio to your recordings with the Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer. It streamlines audio configuration and lets you mix and map in one place thanks to Razer Synapse technology.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10. The RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition makes your iPhone a portable filming studio with a mic, SmartGrip, and more.

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—best gadgets for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators, and more
RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition on an iPhone

Rely on your iPhone for vlogging with the RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition. It comes with the MideoMic Me-L, SmartGrip, Tripod 2, and MicroLED for incredible video in any weather.

Get it for $149 on Amazon.

Take your big ideas further in 2022 with any of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals. Do you own any of these devices? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more

Still have internet dead zones in your house? Fix them with the gadgets in this ultimate internet devices guide for 2022. Whether you’re on a video call with Gram and Pop in the garden or working from your attic-based home..
Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system, plus a new 4K Boost lens
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system, plus a new 4K Boost lens

Insta360 is back with a new follow-up to its One R action/360 camera. The modular action cam isn’t exactly a dramatic overhaul, but it does bring some significant improvements over its predecessor–particularly in the core of the gadget (or in..
DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen their latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T are bringing enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged,..
TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds

As we continue to move forward in this digital age, the gadgets and devices in our homes grow in number. Not only that but there are many different kinds as well. It only makes sense that more tools become available..
These smart toothbrushes will make your dentist proud in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart toothbrushes will make your dentist proud in 2022

Even if you brush your teeth 3 times a day, you could still miss a spot with a regular toothbrush. Eliminate the guesswork and have better checkups when you add any of the best smart toothbrushes in 2022 to your..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Create the ultimate boss dog family with this fun canine-based card game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create the ultimate boss dog family with this fun canine-based card game

Love food, dogs, and games? Then you’ll have so much fun playing Boss Dog. This canine-based card game combines adorable dog characters, tasty cannoli, and clever strategy. You can never have too many family-friendly card games like Boss Dog. In..
The best gadgets for audiophiles you can buy for your workplace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets for audiophiles you can buy for your workplace

Working to the beat goes way beyond listening to your Spotify playlist on your desktop speakers. But you knew that already. From high-end headphones to a sustainable turntable, the best gadgets for audiophiles at work make your office music anything..
The ultimate buyer’s guide for the best backpacks to carry your MacBook on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate buyer’s guide for the best backpacks to carry your MacBook on the go

Do you rely on your laptop for work or school? Then treat your trusty laptop with the respect it deserves by pairing it with one of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook. These backpacks keep your favorite computer safe,..
Finally, there’s a woman’s workwear line that combines style with performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Finally, there’s a woman’s workwear line that combines style with performance

Get workwear that fits your professional goals and style when you go for llowel. This new women’s workwear line looks great and stands up to a day on-site, at the studio, in a workshop, and more. Maybe you’re an artist..
Digital Dream Labs Vector 2.0 robot can learn your name and face, talk & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Digital Dream Labs Vector 2.0 robot can learn your name and face, talk & more

Perhaps you remember some years backwhen Anki launched a Kickstarter campaign for its Vector companion robot. It was a successor to the Cosmo robot but more autonomous and free-spirited. The product eventually made it as far as Amazon and sold..
YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator lets you express yourself and forge your own style
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator lets you express yourself and forge your own style

Makeup comes in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors. There’s a seemingly endless amount of options available with a shade for practically every occasion. Even still, you may find yourself wishing there were more options to suit your own..