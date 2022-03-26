The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

If you work in a creative profession, you need the right tools to share your vision with others. These workspace gadgets help you do that.

Razer all-in-one audio mixer in a work setup

Do you create for a living? Then you might want to add some new tools to your digital workshop this year. To help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Related: The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now

When you support yourself off your digital creations, your tech needs to be pretty good. As far as a computer goes, we suggest the new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max. It’s faster than earlier editions and even lets you work in 3D.

For the content creators out there, the right lighting, video camera, and mic can make all the difference in attracting views. So we’ve included some of our favorite gear to help you do that.

Keep your creative workspace up to speed this year with any of the best tech gadgets for creatives.

1. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max

You can work in 3D and use all the creative tools you need with the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer. It works well with Adobe programs and even renders 3D images.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

2. The Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones include styles like dynamic and condenser for high-quality classic audio.

Universal Audio Sphere L22 series in a recording studio

Famous artists use the same microphones you find imitated by the Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones. They come from Sony, AKG, and Neumann in a variety of styles. The dual capsule design simplifies instrument recording, making it one of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get them starting at $1,499. Visit the official website to find a dealer near you.

3. The Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel illuminates spaces and faces on the go with 800 lumens of brightness.

Elgato Key Light Mini in a video

Enhance your out-of-studio vlogging with the Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel. It provides up to 800 lumens of brightness that you can adjust. You can even change the lighting color.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch with Liquid Retina Display

The Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch with Liquid Retina Display is an essential tool for graphic designers and illustrators alike. It offers plenty of surface area with its nearly bezel-free design. It also supports the P3-wide color gamut, has the Apple M1 chip, and provides both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

5. The Wacom One creative pen display creates the feeling of drawing on paper and comes with its own digital pen.

Wacom One Creative Pen Display in a video

For a more paper-like digital drawing experience, go for the Wacom One creative pen display. This tablet boasts a 13-inch screen and a digital pen with different brush tips. Use it to create drawings, edit photos, and transfer images to social media or another device.

Get it for $349.95 on the official website.

6. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera

DJI Pocket 2 recording people outdoors

Enhance your vlogs with the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera. It’s the ideal camera for on-location videos since its 3-axis camera and ActiveTrack technology keep it focused on your subjects, making it one of the best workplace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

7. The Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE works with newer Macs and has a durable design.

Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE (Image Credit: Future)

When you work with large files, you need a reliable way to store and transfer them. Consider the Western Digital SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE. It gives you transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and has IP67 water and dust resistance. Drops up to 3 meters are no problem.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

8. The TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder has easy-to-navigate settings and 2 large mics.

TASCAM Portacapture X8 in use

Ideal for livestreaming, the TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder ensures the process is easy and the results are impressive. Meanwhile, the plug-and-go design allows you to use it as a portable mixer, which is why it made our list of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

9. The Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer gives you more control over broadcasting and streaming for pro-level sound.

Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer with a keyboard

Add studio-quality audio to your recordings with the Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer. It streamlines audio configuration and lets you mix and map in one place thanks to Razer Synapse technology.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10. The RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition makes your iPhone a portable filming studio with a mic, SmartGrip, and more.

RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition on an iPhone

Rely on your iPhone for vlogging with the RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition. It comes with the MideoMic Me-L, SmartGrip, Tripod 2, and MicroLED for incredible video in any weather.

Get it for $149 on Amazon.

Take your big ideas further in 2022 with any of the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals. Do you own any of these devices? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜