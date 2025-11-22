The Black Friday TV deals I’d jump on before prices go back up

Shop the best Black Friday TV deals of 2025. From OLEDs to budget-friendly picks, here are the top TVs actually worth buying—curated and reviewed. Samsugn

I’ve been stalking early Black Friday TV deals like it’s my job (ok, it actually is). But now that Black Friday week is in full swing on Amazon, the deals are even better. Prices have dropped further, and the TVs I’ve been eyeing are officially worth a serious look.

It’s a lot to scroll through—so many sizes, brands, and “limited-time” tags—but don’t panic. I’ve done the digging, compared specs, and rounded up the TVs that are actually worth buying. No guessing and clicking “buy”, just solid deals that make sense for most budgets and spaces.

Think of this as your cheat sheet to Black Friday TVs. Whether you want a premium OLED, a big-screen value, or a budget-friendly pick, I’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the TVs I’d personally grab first.

Don’t have time to scroll? Same here. So go for the abridged version: my top 3 Black Friday TV deals:

The best Black Friday TV deals you can buy right now

Comparing TV specs and prices during Black Friday week can feel like a full-time job (trust me, I know). Especially when the discounts can change at any minute. So, I’m highlighting the TVs I’d personally buy—grouped by category for easier skimming.

OLED & Premium Picks

Samsung 48-Inch OLED S90F was $1,397.99 now $997.99 (29% off)

Samsung

My top pick for a premium small-room TV is the Samsung 48″ OLED S90F. It’s a real treat if you want a high-quality OLED TV without committing to a giant TV. It’s great for gaming or a cozy apartment setup. Customers have loved the clear images and punchy colors. Small but mighty, this OLED is perfect for gaming or a cozy apartment setup. The picture quality is stunning, and the deal makes it feel like a proper treat.

Sony BRAVIA 5 65-Inch Mini LED was $1,499.99 now $998.99 (33% off)

Sony

This one’s the splurge-worthy pick if you want a big, beautiful screen. Perfect for gaming marathons or movie nights, the Sony BRAVIA 5 delivers crisp picture and deep blacks that make every scene pop. You’ll pay a bit more for the premium features, but users love the local dimming, AirPlay/Google Cast support, and PS5-ready gaming extras. Seriously, if you care about cinematic quality at home, this TV won’t disappoint.

LG 75-Inch QNED85A was $1,396.99 now $896.99 (36% off)

LG

If you want a giant screen, without paying the premium for an OLED, the LG 75″ QNED85A gives you all the space you need for movies, sports, or just awe-factor. With LG’s “Dynamic QNED Color” and a 100% color volume, colors feel rich and natural. Reviewers say it also delivers a great gaming experience due to low input lag and fast responses.

Midrange / Value QLED & Mini-LED

Hisense 55-Inch U7 Mini-LED was $913.60 now $527.99 (42% off)

Hisense

If you want bright HDR results with a wallet-friendly price tag, the Hisense 55-Inch U7 Mini-LED offers a truly vibrant screen. Gamers, there’s a Game Pro Mode. And movie buffs, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Reviewers rave about the colors, brightness, and gaming performance.

Hisense 55” U6 Series was $799.99 now $427.99 (47% off)

Hisense

Another solid pick from Hisense, the 55-inch U6 series is for anyone who wants a high-performance TV on a budget. I love the AI engine, which sharpens details and smooths out motion. You can expect fast gaming; there’s even a Game Mode Plus, which keeps things responsive. Then, it runs Google TV, which is rich with app options.

Toshiba 55” M50 Series was $449.99 now ($249.99)

Toshiba

Snag a new, updated TV for everyday use, the Toshiba 5-inch M550 (M50 series) TV. It uses the Fire TV platform and comes with an Alexa remote + voice control. So if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this TV will work with your smart home devices. Meanwhile, you get QLED color, full-array local dimming, and 4K UHD resolution. Users concur that the picture is clear and vibrant, especially impressive considering the price.

Black Friday Big Screen Deals

Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni Series was $839.99 now $569.99 (32% off)

Amazon

Friends and family will be impressed by the sheer size of the Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series. And you’ll be thrilled that you bought it for under $500. Honestly, you’re getting a cinematic screen for sports and movies plus hands-free Alexa control. So there’s lot to love here. Also included? The Fire TV ecosystem and top tier HDR formats.

Roku 65-Inch Pro Series was $1,199.99 now $797

Roku

Fans of Roku’s clean and simple interface will appreciate the Roku 65-Inch Pro Series TV. Boasting an elite Mini-LED picture quality, this TV can double as wall art thanks to its custom mount and Backdrops features. Gamers and sports fans: you get your smooth, lag-free motion. Plus, Roku’s AI-enhanced Smart Picture Max tech automatically adjusts sharpness and color, scene by scene. Major publications have lauded its picture quality and premium feel.

TCL 85-Inch QM8K was $2,699.99 now $1,797.99 (33% off)

TCL

Bring a giant, premium-tier TV into your living or gameroom—for far less than usual—with TCL’s deal on the 5-inch QM8K. This one’s great if you’re serious about motion clarity for sports or gaming…the Gamer Accelerator feature is one of the fastest refresh implementations on a consumer TV. I also love the ZeroBorder design and the Google TV OS + hands-free voice control. Expect exceptional brightness, contrast, and HDR performance.

Budget-Friendly Picks

Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch (2 Series) was $249 now $149.99

Amazon

Not every TV has to be a centerpiece. The Amazon Fire TV 40-inch is perfect for a bedroom, office, or any space where you just want a simple, reliable screen. Priced at under $200, this one’s a no brainer. It consistently receives praise for its fast speeds, great picture, and affordable price.

TCL 75” QM8K was $1,999.99 now $1,397.99 (30% off)

TCL

The TCL 75-Inch QM8K Mini LED QLED offers a huge screen for a huge value. Yes, if you’ve been dreaming about a big living room upgrade but don’t want to dip into your savings, this is your TV. Bright, vivid colors are what it’s all about here. And the size, that’s impressive too. Users say the motion is smooth and suits action movies and fast-paced sports well.

Last Thoughts

Whether you’re upgrading your living room, prepping for holiday movie marathons, or finally replacing that ancient bedroom TV, I hope this list helped you cut through the noise. If I spot even better deals before Black Friday hits (and I absolutely will), I’ll update this guide.