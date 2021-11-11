Block wireless radiation from your devices with these radiation protection stickers

With all of the devices you use every day, there's a lot of radiation out there. Neutralize it and restore harmony with these radiation protection stickers.

Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers on a phone

Safeguard yourself from wireless radiation, even 5G, with the Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers (ORB). These radiation protection stickers work on any device that emits radiation, bringing balance to your body and the radiation field.

Worried about the effect radiation from your devices could have on your body? The Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers help neutralize it when you affix them to the back of radiation-emitting appliances. Let’s see how they work.

A technology based on Lakicevic’s theories

According to the company, the technology behind the Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers is based on the theories of Professor Ilija Lakicevic. He disputes the traditional model of the atom with electrons spinning around a positive nucleus.

Instead, Lakicevic asserts that atoms possess standard characteristics but that outside influences can affect their shape and movement. This, he suggests, can cause electrical imbalances within an atom.





Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers on phones

Manmade wireless radiation could create imbalances

Meanwhile, the creators behind these radiation protection stickers write that wireless radiation created by humans is imbalanced. So the magnetic zero point is never centered in the electric wave field.

What’s more, the electrical current’s spin around the zero point also gets thrown out of whack. The creators say that this sort of radiation creates a dissonance that people can’t hear or see.

Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers on devices

The ORB stickers have energy that connects with the microwave radiation

In response to the theories, this company created its Radiation Balancer Stickers to restore the wave field to its geometric center. It says that the electrical field regains its balance when you attach the stickers to electronic devices.

Moreover, the company writes that this creates a resonance between the vibrations of the human body and that of the microwave radiation field. As a result, it contends, users can have a new relationship with their devices.

The stickers have an invisible energetic layer

What’s inside these stickers? The company says its products feature three layers: paper, glue, and dye. This structure, the company writes, then gets infused with an invisible energetic layer.

Electronic devices could affect the blood

The creators decided to put their theories—and these radiation protection stickers—to the test. They observed a control sample of healthy cells from someone not exposed to radiation from electronics. They found that each cell had space around it and was circular.

The team then assessed blood 20 minutes after the subject had watched a video on a smartphone. The images they record show symptoms of Rouleaux syndrome, where blood cells stick next to each other.

Electronic devices could also affect movement, strength, and water structure

The creators didn’t stop at blood tests. They also tested electronic devices’ effects on muscle strength, body movement, and even the structure of water. You can read more about these tests on the company’s official website.

The antiradiation stickers could bring back harmony to blood cells

In terms of the blood test results, the creators found the symptoms of Rouleaux syndrome had reversed once they applied the Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers to the smartphone’s back. They say this is an indication that the body felt relief from the sticker.

Range of motion, strength, and water structure could also improve

We mentioned earlier that the company tested these radiation protection stickers on human range of motion and strength as well as the structure of water.

About the motion tests, the company finds the body’s flexibility decreases when exposed to mobile radiation. However, when the testers apply the Radiation Balancer Stickers, they believe flexibility and range of motion improve.

According to the company, the kinesiology tests, too, show that the body has increased strength when the ORB is on a smartphone. Finally, the water structure test, they say, also demonstrates improvement.

Where to place the ORB stickers

Once you receive your stickers, just place them on the devices you want protection against. Since the energy in the patch must connect with the EMF field, don’t stick it onto your smartphone case but directly onto the device.

For the moment, there hasn’t been conclusive evidence about mobile phone use and its adverse effects on the body. But, judging from the many devices we use, there’s certainly more out there than ever before. The Omnia Radiation Balancer stickers show promising, company-tested results. Restore balance and harmony to your body with these radiation protection stickers.

The Omnia Radiation Balancer Stickers cost $74 for a pack of three. Get them and learn more about the product on the company’s official website. Have you used any radiation-blocking gadgets on your devices? Tell us about your experience with them in the comments.