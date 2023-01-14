Buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 14, 2023

Looking to buy a new TV? We're rounding up the newest ones worth waiting for this year, from DisplaceTV to Samsung's S95C QD-OLED. Check them out in the blog.

Buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs in use

Shopping for a new TV can be quite a task. There’s a sea of television tech and models to wade through and consider. But if you want the latest tech, you’re reading the right blog. Our buyer’s guide to the upcoming TVs has you covered.

If you dream of an easier-to-use smart television, check out the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs. They have everything you love about America’s #1 streaming platform built in.

Then, for a unique option, there’s DisplaceTV. It has a completely wireless design—no cables, ports, or cords. Super lightweight, it even sticks to your wall.

Check out these new 2023 TVs and more in the list below!

1. The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV has a massive, bright display in 77″, 65″, and 55″ sizes. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Buyer's guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV front view

An upgrade to its predecessor, the Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV comes in 3 sizes: a 77″, 65″, and 55″ model. Improving on RGB colors with the OLED HyperEfficient EL material, its brightness reaches more than 2,000 nits.

2. The DisplaceTV wireless television brings you the future of TV with its lightweight and wireless design. Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

DisplaceTV teaser video

Go for a new kind of TV with the DisplaceTV wireless television. It has no cords or ports. All you have to do is stick it to the wall, and it doesn’t require wall mounting. What’s more, you can create any size by connecting multiple 55″ TVs. It’s a favorite on our buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs.

3. The TCL S-Series TVs are a smart choice with their premium specs and vivid pictures. This series is coming soon for an unannounced price.

TCL S-Series TVs reveal video

Just want a decent smart television? The TCL S-Series TVs are what you’re looking for. The S3 features a 1080p Full HD resolution and HDR so that you can use it as a PC monitor. Meanwhile, the S4 has 4K Ultra HD resolution and a slew of upgrades for audio and visuals.

4. The LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs display bright, clear images. These TVs are coming soon for an unnamed price.

LG OLED evo G3
LG OLED evo G3 in a home theater

If you’re a movie buff, the LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs show your favorite films in all their splendor. This series’ self-lit picture quality results in beautiful images. There’s also an enhanced webOS platform for useful smart features and services.

5. The TCL Q-Series QLED & MiniLED televisions improve your home theater with peak brightness and dimming zones. These TVs will be available soon for an undisclosed price.

Buyer's guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
TCL Q-Series QLED & MiniLED in a living area

Upgrade your home theater in a big way with the TCL Q-Series QLED & MiniLED televisions. The QM8 is the premium edition with MiniLED ULTRA technology and a HighBright Ultra display with double the peak nits of the preceding series. It also has up to 5 times more dimming zones.

6. The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs have Roku tech built in and come in various sizes. They’re already available at select retailers starting at $119.

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs
Roku Select and Plus Series TBs in a home theater

Get everything you love about your Roku device built into a TV with the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs. They’re the first Roku TVs built by Roku. Your purchase includes access to free live TV, sports, and news. They’re a smart choice on our buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs.

7. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3 TV) is a cinematic 97-inch TV for realistic movie nights at home. It’s coming soon and is unpriced for now.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M model M3
LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV during a movie

Take your movies to a new cinematic level with the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV. It’s a wireless TV that transmits video and audio at up to 4K 120 Hz. Moreover, the Zero Connect box creates a more organized viewing environment and offers ports for HDMI devices.

8. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs use AI deep learning technology to improve your picture, scene by scene. They’re coming soon, and their price is TBA.

Buyer's guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
Samsung Neo QLED front view

Enhance your shows and movies with the Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs. Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor, it enables features like Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro. These create a 3-dimensional picture.

9. The LG OLED evo C3 series has a new a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip for showstopping sound quality and pictures. This TV series is coming soon and hasn’t been priced.

OLED EVO LG T
LG OLED evo C3 series front view

Want a TV that can make your content even better? Consider the LG OLED evo C3 series. Its a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip uses Deep Learning tech for improved picture and audio. Plus, the AI Picture Pro detects and clarifies important objects in a scene, like faces, giving them a lifelike appearance. They’re a stunning choice on our buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs.

10. The Hisense ULED UX 85″ 4K MiniLED QLED TV offers a realistic picture thanks to technologies like MiniLED X. There’s no word on a release date or price.

Buyer's guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
HiSense ULED UX in a large living area

Enjoy a dazzlingly bright picture when you have the Hisense ULED UX 85″ 4K MiniLED QLED TV. Powered by the company’s new ULED X platform, it offers over 20,000 MiniLEDs, for a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Treat yourself to an amazing TV with any of the upcoming ones on this list. What new TVs in 2023 do you love the most? Let us know!

