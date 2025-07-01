CerebrumIQ research: the double-edged sword of technology and IQ

By Madhurima Nag on Jul 1, 2025

Discover how new technologies impact your IQ – both positively and negatively. Explore key examples, expert insights, and learn how the CerebrumIQ test can help you measure and boost your cognitive abilities in the digital age.

In a world where we walk around with artificial intelligence and smartphones and stare at screens, the question is becoming increasingly controversial: are we becoming wiser or dumber thanks to technology? The increasing reliance on digital tools is a cause of concern to some researchers, as it is killing prime mental abilities. However, technology has other champions who claim that it will lead to augmented intelligence. Here is this amazing puzzle, let’s figure it out.

The CerebrumIQ Test: Know Thyself

Curious how your cognitive profile stacks up? The CerebrumIQ test offers a Mensa‑style online assessment that measures memory, logic, speed, and spatial reasoning. It delivers detailed scores, identifies intellectual strengths, and points out areas for growth. It’s a useful benchmark in the techno‑IQ tug-of-war.

When Tech Trims Our IQ

1. Attention Fragmented

Notifications and constant alerts create “continuous partial attention”, fracturing our focus. A 2023 review found that frequent interruptions degrade focus, slow task-switching, and increase stress – especially in heavy media multitaskers.

2. Memory Offloading

Why memorize when you can search? The so-called “Google Effect” causes us to rely on external tools rather than internal memory. One study found people remember fewer trivia facts when they believe a computer will store them.

3. Verbal Skills Under Siege

Longitudinal studies on kids show that frequent internet use correlates with poorer verbal intelligence and reduced gray matter in language-related brain regions.

4. Multitasking Mayhem

A classic Stanford study revealed that heavy media multitaskers are slower at shifting tasks and more prone to distraction. Their brains resemble a traffic jam during high-demand moments.

5. AI as Cognitive Crutch

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT risk weakening critical thinking. According to The Guardian, overreliance on AI encourages “cognitive offloading” that may hollow out memory and reasoning skills.

When Tech Makes Us Smarter

But it’s not all doom and gloom – certain tech can supercharge our cognition when used the right way. Far from dulling our minds, some technologies challenge us to think faster, solve problems more creatively, and even boost brain health.

1. Cognitive Exercise Through Browsing

Searching online might seem like a passive habit, but it actually engages key parts of the brain. Research shows that learning to search and filter information boosts prefrontal cortex activity – especially in older adults. It encourages critical thinking, decision-making, and the evaluation of sources, making casual browsing surprisingly brain-friendly.

2. Brain-Training Games Improve Fluid Intelligence

Brain-training apps and puzzle games aren’t just for fun – they can help improve memory, attention, and reasoning. Studies have shown that targeted games enhance fluid intelligence by helping the brain adapt, switch tasks efficiently, and retain new information. Even fast-paced games can sharpen mental agility.

3. Intelligence Amplified

The idea of “intelligence amplification” sees technology not as a threat, but as an extension of our brains. Tools like AI assistants, mind maps, and calculators allow us to think deeper and solve complex problems faster. From the abacus to modern apps, tech has always helped us push the boundaries of our natural abilities.

4. Educational Tools with Feedback

Digital learning platforms and apps offer instant feedback, personalized challenges, and interactive lessons. This helps reduce mental overload and focuses attention on understanding rather than memorizing. With smart tools guiding the way, learners can grasp concepts more efficiently and retain them longer.

5. Elderly Cognitive Support

For older adults, using technology – whether it’s social apps, games, or reminders – can keep the brain engaged and active. Studies show that regular digital interaction may delay cognitive decline, support memory, and even improve mood. In this way, tech becomes a valuable mental companion over time.

Tech’s Cognitive Tug-of-War

Technology can sculpt our brains – literally and figuratively. It sharpens but also chops away. So, the key is balance. Here are practical ways to navigate that balance:

  1. Limit interruptions – Silence notifications during focus blocks.
  2. Practice memory – Memorize facts, phone numbers, poetry.
  3. Deep focus time – Dedicate unplugged time for reading or solving problems.
  4. Use cognitive aids wisely – Choose tools that assist, not override.
  5. Test yourself – Try your brainpower with a platform like CerebrumIQ test to see where you stand.

Quick Tech – IQ Impact Summary

  • Notifications & multitasking → decrease attention & fluid intelligence;
  • Memory offloading → reduced long-term retention;
  • Internet for learning → increases neural activity & reasoning;
  • Brain-training apps → boosts fluid intelligence;
  • E-learning platforms → free up cognitive resources.

Why This Matters in 2025

  • Flynn Effect plateau: After decades of rising IQs, gains have flattened since the mid-1980s.
  • Media hype vs science: Some proclaim “brain rot”, but others point out these effects aren’t as drastic as feared.
  • Critical role of content: As Prof. Frank Ramus observes, the medium doesn’t harm cognition – it’s what you do with it that counts.

The Bottom Line

Technology doesn’t inherently raise or lower your IQ – it polishes or blunts based on your use. Too much glazed scrolling and multitasking dulls focus and memory. But purposeful use, online searching, brain training, and educational apps can enhance reasoning and cognitive flexibility.

Ready to test yourself and chart your brain versus machine journey? Take the challenge, and outsmart your own smart devices. 

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
