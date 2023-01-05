CES 2023 Day 1 favorites–Dell 6K Monitor, Acer electricity generating bike desk, AI exoskeleton, and more

By Madhurima Nag on Jan 5, 2023

You can never start a New Year without CES coverage at Gadget Flow. And, this year isn't an exception either. We are back with our CES daily roundups and here are the CES 2023 day 1 favorites. From a monitor crafted for Zoom calls to a tactile device that will help you make more human connections, it's time we dive into the future of technology yet again.

German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton in use

CES 2023 has started and it’s definitely another season of exquisite tech and gadgets around. From more and more smart home gadgets entering the Matter-enabled world of tech to smart TVs getting pushed in the Metaverse, it’s a whole new world of tech that will eventually pave the way for 2023 in terms of futuristic innovation.

In the past two years, a lot has changed in the way people look at technology and where we should focus next. Now, there’s a monitor that’s dedicated for efficient Zoom calls. Who would have thought of something that niche in the world of everyday gadgets! Then again, we see robots that are becoming more and more seamless in terms of daily use and placement.

So, are we set to explore this unimaginable future ahead? Let’s dive into our favorite gadgets from CES 2023 day 1 and see what makes them so cool and innovative.

LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit on the wall

Brighten up your office or bedroom in style with the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit. This air conditioner is exactly what the name says: it’s a gallery frame on the wall that also serves as an air conditioner. Additionally, it also creates a perfect environment with its powerful technology and innovative features.

2. Crdl smart emotional connector helps you build more human connections by touching it.

Crdl smart emotional connector product design

Break social isolation and establish connection with the Crdl smart emotional connector. Regardless of cognitive abilities, it creates a form of equality. In fact, with this device, each participant has the same opportunity to engage and enjoy the other’s presence and energy.

3. GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller pushes itself and even helps you stroll uphill.

GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller in use

Walk with your baby with ease when you have the GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller. This incredible gadget pushes itself so you enjoy quality time with your little one. In fact, it offers uphill assistance so you can effortlessly walk on inclines. With its dual-motor drive system, it helps you conquer hills of any steepness with ease.

4. LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars are packed with immersive audio and versatile features.

LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars on a wall setup

Including in the SC9 and SE6 models, the LG 2023 soundbar series truly packs a punch with immersive features. When paired, LG soundbars and LG TVs present innovative features such as WOW Orchestra. This is a feature that utilizes every one of the 2 products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power.

5. Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors include the T27hv-30, T24mv-30, and T24v-30 displays.

Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors on the workspace

Enhance your hybrid workspace when you have one of the Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors. The collection includes 3 displays: T27hv-30, T24mv-30, and T24v-30. Designed specifically for work, they have features that make virtual meetings better and simpler. First of all, they have a high-definition 5 MP camera with an infrared lens.

6. Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ has a unique vertical touchscreen display.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ in the kitchen

Give your kitchen a futuristic refrigerator in the form of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. This updated Bespoke refrigerator comes with a 32-inch vertically-oriented display. In fact, you can use the touchscreen to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, watch videos and so much more.

7. German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton is an AI-based wearable smart power suit.

German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton in use

Protect yourself on the job by wearing the German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton. This smart power suit helps create a safe workplace with a fully-connected AI-based design. Created for physical labor workers, it helps protect your body if you work a physically demanding job. It makes work safer, less strenuous, and more attractive and boasts a lightweight and versatile design.

7. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor gives an unparalleled field of view.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor design

Make gamers experience a whole new level of details with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor. With a 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, this gaming monitor delivers unparalleled excellence in one screen at one time. Additionally, the monitor also comes with a 1000R curved 57” screen.

8. Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk allows you to work, exercise & generate your own electricity.

Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk in use

Use your pedaling power to charge your laptops and other devices with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 Bike Desk. The purpose of this work desk is to allow exercise and work productivity at the same time. In fact, this bike desk incorporates PCR Plastic in its desktop and casing.

9. Kohler Sprig Shower Infusion System retrofits to your shower & diffuses aromatherapy.

Kohler Sprig Shower Infusion System in black

Install your Kohler Sprig Shower Infusion System in minutes. It easily retrofits to your existing shower and diffuses aromatherapy into the water. This provides a simple yet effective way to elevate your daily routine and let you escape. Use it with the brand’s signature shower infusion pods, selecting from 6 essential blends.

10. Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor raises the bar with details, sharpness, and color accuracy.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor in use

Up your productivity game with the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. This 6K-resolution monitor comes with IPS Black panel technology. Additionally, what sets it apart is the fact that it provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. In fact, the monitor is also fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

11. Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot adapts to a variety of environments & uses.

Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot in use

Meet a robot unlike the rest: the Enchanted Tools Mirokai. This revolutionary gadget is both radical and simple, offering compatibility with many different use cases. A useful technological innovation, it has an interactive head and real-time animated facial expressions. Not only that, but it also has connected handles with opposable thumbs that achieve 97% success at grasping.

12. Withings U-Scan home urine lab monitors metabolism as well as women’s monthly cycles.

Withings U-Scan home urine lab

Keep a closer eye on your health, right from home, with the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. This health product provides a snapshot of the body’s balance, monitoring metabolism, and other health indicators. It consists of a pebble-shaped reader and changeable analysis cartridges that assess for certain biomarkers.

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow.
