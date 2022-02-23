Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 23, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Elevate your lawn, flowerbeds, indoor garden, and more this spring with the best gardening gadgets in 2022. From robot lawn mowers to self-watering flower boxes, these products make the garden your favorite place.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance in the living room

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment balcony, these gadgets make any garden the best place in the house.

Related: The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

Yes, this year you can have the most beautiful lawn in the neighborhood thanks to the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. With it, you’ll never over or under water your yard.

And, if your gardening happens indoors, check out the LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It’s a pretty futuristic way to cultivate your favorite flowers and herbs inside the house.

This spring, take your gardening to the next level with these cool indoor and outdoor garden gadgets.

1. The Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller helps you set a watering schedule that even considers your local weather forecast.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller front view

Take the stress out of maintaining your lawn and garden with the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. It makes scheduling a watering session as simple as tapping a button on the app. And with Sprinkler Plus, the device automatically shuts off on rainy days.

Get it for $51.99 on the official website.

2. The Flora Pod smart plant sensor gives you a greener thumb, helping you to keep an eye on your plants’ moisture, humidity, temperature, and more.

Flora Pod in a video

For apartment dwellers who’d like to start an indoor garden this spring, the Flora Pod smart plant sensor helps ensure your conditions are perfect. This sensor and app provide AI-driven suggestions for light, temperature, moisture, and more depending on your plants’ microclimate.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

3. The Monty compost monitoring device tracks your compost’s health. That way, you have plenty of nutritious, all-natural soil for your plants.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Monty app and device with compost / Image Credit: Department Group

Improve your compost’s—and, therefore, your soil’s —quality with the Monty compost monitoring device. It’s one of the best garden gadgets for spring 2022 because the device and its app inform you about your compost’s humidity, temperature, and VOC, leaving nothing to chance.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

4. The Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower runs without complicated wiring. Its safety features help it avoid pets, toys, and kids.

Segway Navimow in a video

You won’t have to worry about the Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower. Its Exact Fusion Location System allows it to navigate your backyard, cut close to the lawn’s edges, and avoid important things.

Get it for $1,425 from select retailers. See the official website for details.

5. The LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance brings your flower, vegetable, and herb cultivation indoors, helping you grow beautiful plants.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
LG tiiun in a living room

Another great choice for indoor/apartment gardens is the sleek LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It nurtures plants without the hassles of outdoor gardening and features a Flexible Weather Control System.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

6. The Modern Sprout Smart Growbar plant light gives your home a sun filled area where plants can grow with full-spectrum 92+ CRI LEDs.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Modern Sprout Smart Growbar on a shelf

Enhance your indoor plants’ growth with the Modern Sprout Smart Growbar plant light. Whether your plants need full sun or shade, this growing light gives them the proper amount. Just attach it to any shelf and place your plants underneath.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

7. The Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter box ensures you have beautiful, well-watered flower boxes both indoors and outside.

Glowpear Urban Garden Self Watering Planter Box
Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter Box with plants

Add natural beauty to any corner of your garden or interior with the Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter Box. Its design encourages plants to take the amount of water they need.

Get it for $189 on Amazon.

8. The Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X robotic lawn mower lets you maintain your lawn via your voice or the touch of a button.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X side view

Reclaim your spring and summer Saturday mornings with the Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X robotic lawnmower. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, navigating around your property with the help of hidden boundary wires. What’s more, it’s quiet, which is why it made our list of the best garden gadgets for spring 2022.

Get it for $1,999 on Amazon.

9. The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights add ambience to your shrubbery, enhancing your garden with decorative mood lighting.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights
Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights hanging in a patio

When you want to transform your home’s greenery, don’t forget about lighting. The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights add a party-like atmosphere to your garden. They work via app control and are both shatterproof and IP65 waterproof.

Get these lights for $36.99 on Amazon.

10. The Ring Solar Pathlight illuminates your garden paths or walkways when you approach at night. Even better, it recharges in the sun.

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Ring Solar Pathlight in a garden / Image Credit: Tom’s Guide

Illuminate your garden paths and or walkways at night with the Ring Solar Pathlight. It features motion detection up to 15 feet and shines 80 lumens of solar-generated light. Additionally, it recharges in the sun, keeping your energy costs low.

Get them for $34.99 on Amazon.

Take your garden to the next level this spring with these helpful garden gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays..
Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at..
Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster

It’s never a bad time to install a security system. While some security-tech companies tend to dominate a larger corner of the market, others are easy to miss. Unfortunately for both smaller companies and consumers, there are some really great..
The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

Everyone wants to leave behind a clean, healthy planet for future generations. The trouble is, today’s current food packaging and waste disposal processes just aren’t cutting it. You’re not powerless, though, which is why we’re featuring the most sustainable kitchen..
Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements

Sony’s back with a brand-new music player for fans of their long-running Walkman brand. We get it—you have a cell phone, so why would you need yet another device? Well, that answer can vary from person to person, however, some..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers

It’s safe to say that drones are not only a hit, but they’re here to stay. Every day they prove to be effective tools for a broad spectrum of tasks and a wide range of recreational activities. In fact, fewer..
Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more

Streaming is big nowadays. For some, it’s a profession and a way of life. Others simply enjoy it as a hobby. Regardless of who you are, one thing is for sure: you can’t stream without embracing technology. This is because..
Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners

A spring home tune-up doesn’t have to be a pain. The best smart home vacuums and cleaners out there have intelligent features to help you blast through your chores, letting you enjoy the longer days and warmer weather. Related: Best..
Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

Level up your gaming in 2022 with these must-have gaming keyboards and mice. They keep you gaming comfortably and precisely so that you can make the most of every move. Your keyboard is your command hub, and an ideal one..
Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away

You’ve planned your summer vacay, but there’s just one problem: your home security gadgets aren’t up to your standards. Whether you want a full-home system of sensors or would rather focus on specific entry points, these are some of the..
Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?

From your car to your home security devices, Alexa is everywhere. But that’s not a bad thing, since it frees up your hands so effectively. So, to get the most from your setup, you likely wonder which Alexa gadgets you..