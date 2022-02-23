Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Elevate your lawn, flowerbeds, indoor garden, and more this spring with the best gardening gadgets in 2022. From robot lawn mowers to self-watering flower boxes, these products make the garden your favorite place.

LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance in the living room

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment balcony, these gadgets make any garden the best place in the house.

Related: The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

Yes, this year you can have the most beautiful lawn in the neighborhood thanks to the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. With it, you’ll never over or under water your yard.

And, if your gardening happens indoors, check out the LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It’s a pretty futuristic way to cultivate your favorite flowers and herbs inside the house.

This spring, take your gardening to the next level with these cool indoor and outdoor garden gadgets.

1. The Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller front view

Take the stress out of maintaining your lawn and garden with the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. It makes scheduling a watering session as simple as tapping a button on the app. And with Sprinkler Plus, the device automatically shuts off on rainy days.

Get it for $51.99 on the official website.

2. The Flora Pod smart plant sensor

Flora Pod in a video

For apartment dwellers who’d like to start an indoor garden this spring, the Flora Pod smart plant sensor helps ensure your conditions are perfect. This sensor and app provide AI-driven suggestions for light, temperature, moisture, and more depending on your plants’ microclimate.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

3. The Monty compost monitoring device tracks your compost’s health. That way, you have plenty of nutritious, all-natural soil for your plants.

Monty app and device with compost / Image Credit: Department Group

Improve your compost’s—and, therefore, your soil’s —quality with the Monty compost monitoring device. It’s one of the best garden gadgets for spring 2022 because the device and its app inform you about your compost’s humidity, temperature, and VOC, leaving nothing to chance.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

4. The Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower runs without complicated wiring. Its safety features help it avoid pets, toys, and kids.

Segway Navimow in a video

You won’t have to worry about the Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower. Its Exact Fusion Location System allows it to navigate your backyard, cut close to the lawn’s edges, and avoid important things.

Get it for $1,425 from select retailers. See the official website for details.

5. The LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance

LG tiiun in a living room

Another great choice for indoor/apartment gardens is the sleek LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It nurtures plants without the hassles of outdoor gardening and features a Flexible Weather Control System.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

6. The Modern Sprout Smart Growbar plant light gives your home a sun filled area where plants can grow with full-spectrum 92+ CRI LEDs.

Modern Sprout Smart Growbar on a shelf

Enhance your indoor plants’ growth with the Modern Sprout Smart Growbar plant light. Whether your plants need full sun or shade, this growing light gives them the proper amount. Just attach it to any shelf and place your plants underneath.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter Box with plants

Add natural beauty to any corner of your garden or interior with the Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter Box. Its design encourages plants to take the amount of water they need.

Get it for $189 on Amazon.

8. The Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X robotic lawn mower lets you maintain your lawn via your voice or the touch of a button.

Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X side view

Reclaim your spring and summer Saturday mornings with the Husqvarna AUTOMOWER 315X robotic lawnmower. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, navigating around your property with the help of hidden boundary wires. What’s more, it’s quiet, which is why it made our list of the best garden gadgets for spring 2022.

Get it for $1,999 on Amazon.

9. The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights add ambience to your shrubbery, enhancing your garden with decorative mood lighting.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights hanging in a patio

When you want to transform your home’s greenery, don’t forget about lighting. The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights add a party-like atmosphere to your garden. They work via app control and are both shatterproof and IP65 waterproof.

Get these lights for $36.99 on Amazon.

10. The Ring Solar Pathlight illuminates your garden paths or walkways when you approach at night. Even better, it recharges in the sun.

Ring Solar Pathlight in a garden / Image Credit: Tom’s Guide

Illuminate your garden paths and or walkways at night with the Ring Solar Pathlight. It features motion detection up to 15 feet and shines 80 lumens of solar-generated light. Additionally, it recharges in the sun, keeping your energy costs low.

Get them for $34.99 on Amazon.

Take your garden to the next level this spring with these helpful garden gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜