Check out the best commuter bikes for heavy riders

Bike riders come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, most eBikes cap their payload at 250 pounds. These commuter eBikes are different.

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus is one of the best for heavier people

Many eBikes don’t support riders over 200 pounds. And that’s a shame because eBikes are a great way to get around a city and stay fit. But bikes do exist with higher weight capacities; you just have to dig a little. That’s just what we’ve done in today’s roundup of commuter bikes for heavy riders.

The ideal eBike for riders over 200 lbs usually has a frame made from a steel or aluminum alloy. So we included some of our favorite sturdy frames in the list below. You’ll also find bikes with fat tires, higher weight capacities, and wider seats.

Get ready to ride comfortably and worry-free with any of the commuter bikes below.

1. The Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus fat electric bike has a 275-pound payload and an easy-to-remove semi-integrated battery.

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus in action

For a stylish commuter eBike capable of supporting 275 pounds, look no further than the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus fat electric bike. It boasts an aluminum alloy frame and sturdy 26″ by 4″ tires.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

2. The e-JOE JADE comfort cruiser eBike boasts a powerful 1,000-watt MXUS rear hub motor and has a load capacity of 300 pounds.

e-JOE JADE in a video

Another of the best commuter bikes for heavy riders is the e-JOE JADE comfort cruiser. This cool eBike supports up to 300 pounds and charges in just 4–6 hours.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

3. The Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 long-range eBike holds up to 275 lbs and has a 1000-watt Bafan Retroblade Motor for cool power.

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 in use

You can expect great performance from the Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 long-range eBike. The motor packs a punch and fits up to 2 52-volt 19.2 Ah batteries. And, with 100+ miles of range, it lets you ride pretty much as long as you want.

Get it for $2,799 on the official website.

4. The Specialized Turbo Como eBike series is a sleek way to cruise around the city or get to work. It has an aluminum body and 2.3-inch tires.

Specialized Turbo Como with riders

Get around the city comfortably with the Specialized Turbo Como eBike series. It boasts thick 2.3-inch tires and a durable aluminum body. The 2.2-inch LCD display even keeps track of your riding data.

Get it for $3,250 on the official website.

5. The e-JOE ONYX sports class commuter eBike supports up to 300 pounds. It has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and a rear storage rack.

e-JOE ONYX in orange

The e-JOE ONYX sports class commuter eBike is super fun to ride on. It features a 1,000-watt peak motor that reaches a top speed of 25 miles per hour. Plus, it takes only 6 hours to recharge.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

6. The Super73-ZX aluminum eBike holds up to 330 lbs or a second rider. It also has smart features and improved ergonomics.

SUPER73-ZX on a black background

The Super73-ZX aluminum eBike made our list of the best commuter bikes for heavy riders because it boasts smart features. Its electronics suite works with Android and iOS devices via the Super73 app. Also, an LCD display provides helpful navigation.

Get it for about $1,810 on the official website.

7. The Rad Power Bikes RadMission 1 electric metro bike has slim tires but supports 275 pounds. Its slick design has a 45+ mile battery range.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission 1 in a shopping area

Ideal for city riders seeking a bit of fun from their ride is the Rad Power Bikes RadMission 1 electric metro bike. You’ll love the powerful 500-watt motor. Meanwhile, the lighter weight makes this bike easier to carry up stairs.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

8. The Ride1UP 700 Series eBike is incredibly easy to ride and supports 275 pounds. Enjoy the 28 mph pedal assist and 20 mph throttle.

Ride1UP 700 Series on a white background

Give up your car for good when you have the Ride1Up 700 Series eBike. It’s a premium eBike that’s simple to ride and has a 750-watt geared hub motor. What’s more, the frame geometry and components keep you comfortable.

Get it for $1,545 on the official website.

9. The Cyrusher XF690 electric mountain bike has a 1,000-watt motor, and massive 26″ by 4″ tires. And it folds to a compact shape.

Cyrusher XF69 in yellow

If you’d like an eBike that easily goes from the city streets to off-road adventures, the Cyrusher XF690 electric mountain bike is a great choice. It has a sturdy frame and thick tires for plenty of support.

Get it for $1,999 on Amazon.

10. The 2021 Wallke X3 Pro folding eBike has a full-color LCD display that shows helpful metrics. It also has 4-inch tires and a 750-watt motor.

2021 Wallke X3 Pro in Matte Green

Travel over 60 miles on just one charge with the 2021 Wallke X3 Pro folding eBike. It also has a 750-watt motor, providing plenty of power up hills. What’s more, the 6061 aluminum alloy frame is easy to fold.

Get it for $1,999.89 on the official website.

Get ready to enjoy easier commutes and the outdoors with an eBike that’s just your size. Which of these eBikes would you go for? Let us know in the comments.

