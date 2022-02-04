Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Do you love listening to music, but wish the quality was just a little better? Chord Electronics is back with its follow-up to the original Mojo device: The Mojo 2. Get ready to hear music as you've never heard it before. Read on to learn more about this super-cool new audio gadget.

Chord Mojo 2 will transform the way you hear music

Do you ever listen to music and feel like something’s missing? You sit down and place your expensive headphones over your ears and, sure, it sounds great. However, it doesn’t sound as great as you feel it should. You know it should sound better than it does, but how can you fix it? Thankfully, there’s an answer to this question. If you’ve got a pair of wired headphones, you’re already half of the way towards the solution. All you need now is the Chord Mojo 2 sound enhancement device. Ready to check it out? Let’s go!

The Mojo 2 is small and conveniently portable

Delivers greater clarity and detail at studio-quality levels

Chord Electronics is back with its sequel to the original Mojo gadget. The Mojo 2 follows in the same spirit as its predecessor, only this time with some new upgrades. The device is a digital-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier all rolled into one unit. It allows you to play your music through it while upscaling the audio to studio-grade levels. It elevates your listening experience beyond anything like what you’ve heard before–at least in terms of standard audio practices go.

Brings a new tone control system for an edge over the original

One of the most significant features the Mojo 2 brings over the original is its new tone control system. This tone control system lets you make adjustments to different frequencies without degrading the quality. It’s comparable in concept to an equalizer, but it won’t take anything away from your listening experience. It only makes it better. Not a bad inclusion for the more detail-oriented audiophiles out there.

Official Promo for Mojo 2

Includes unrivaled FPGA technology for digital audio processing

The Mojo 2 also features powerful FPGA technology that uses programmable circuits and custom coding to deliver the best digital-to-analog conversion performance you can get. It’s all supported by peerless lab-collected technical measurements, ensuring unrivaled sound quality. Chord has done everything possible to make sure you won’t be the slightest bit disappointed.

Offers support for USB-C data input and wireless capabilities

Last, but not least, comes support for fast data transfer via USB-C. There are also ports for coaxial and micro-USB connections, as well as optical inputs. There’s an optional add-on device called “Poly” which lets you use a microSD card to play audio or stream music over Bluetooth, AirPlay, and even DNLA servers. Given the price for the Mojo 2, you would think they could have found a way to combine these items as one, but unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase them separately.

Mojo 2 includes USB-C support

An audio enhancement gadget for a superior listening experience

If you consider yourself an audiophile, this is definitely a device you should have on your radar. Of course, you don’t need to be in order to enjoy it either. In fact, one might say this device can turn you into an audiophile due to its efficacious way of delivering such superior audio quality. After all, who doesn’t want to hear their favorite tunes in the truest possible way? Don’t worry, we’re raising our hands too.

You can get the Chord Mojo 2 here for $725.