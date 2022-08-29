Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

When you're on the go, hiccups like a dead phone and misplaced keys happen. These compact EDC gadgets keep you prepared for them without overloading your pockets.

Ocoopa is a rechargeable hand warmer

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.

A lightweight pair of earbuds makes sense when you’re on the move, and we love the Urbanista Phoenix. They charge in the sun, so you won’t need to bring wires or chargers.

Then, the RHINOKEY is a great all-around compact EDC gadget with its wrench, LED flashlight, ruler, and bottle opener. It fits securely in your pocket without causing damage.

Carry all the doodads you need with these portable gadgets.

1. The Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds are nearly weightless. Even better, they charge via UV light for endless playtime.

Urbanista Phoenix in use

The Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds fit easily in your pocket or bag. But what’s truly unique is their solar charging case. Thanks to its Powerfoyle solar cell material, it’s constantly charging.

This gadget will be $149. Read more about it on the official website.

2. The SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight fits in your palm and works as a pry bar and a flathead screwdriver, keeping you prepped for anything.

SEPTEM HUNT MINI close up

You never know when the power will go out or when your glasses will need a repair. So it’s practical having something like the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight with you at all times. This tiny gadget includes a screwdriver, flashlight, box opener, and more.

Preorder it for about $45 on Kickstarter.

3. With anti-RFID technology, the TITAN X Pro Edition is wallet-size and protects your personal data from onlookers.

TITAN X Pro Edition review video

Protect your cards and cash with the TITAN X Pro Edition Minimalist metal wallet. Its RFID-blocking technology prevents wireless theft of your card information. Light and elegant, it goes with your professional look, which is why it’s one of our favorite compact EDC gadgets.

Get it for $48 on the official website.

4. The Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer use video

Do your hands freeze during wintry temperatures? Then consider keeping the Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series in your pocket. It heats from 95°F to 131°F and is gentle on your skin with its curved ergonomic shape.

Get it for $27.99 on the official website.

5. The RHINOKEY versatile EDC key organizer

RINOKEY in a person’s hand

Keep a mini toolkit in your pocket with the RHINOKEY versatile EDC key organizer. Sure, it organizes your keys, but it also has an LED flashlight, hex wrench, file, ruler, and bit holder. What’s more, it won’t destroy your pockets.

Get it for about $39 on the official website.

6. The Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker

Tile Pro with keys

Get out of the house faster with the Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker in your pocket. It’s one of our favorite compact EDC gadgets thanks to its Bluetooth range and loud alarm. Also, it works with Google, Alexa, and Siri.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

7. The PopSockets PopGrip JumpStart Lightning is super portable, giving you a 2,200 mAh battery and a convenient single-handed grip.

PopSockets PopGrip JumpStart Lightning with a phone

Give your smartphone a boost while you’re on the go with the PopSockets PopGrip JumpStart Lightning. It delivers 50% more battery power, so it’s great for days when you’re on the go. It even works as a stand.

Get it for $35 on the official website.

8. The Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus

Novipen on a backpack

Avoid germs while you’re out with the Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus. It lets you sign and tap on communal touchscreens and features a layer of titanium dioxide, so it’s always free of bacteria.

Preorder it for about $29 on Kickstarter.

9. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Bose SoundLink Micro in orange

Move to the beat, wherever you are, with the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker. It brings you big sound from a tiny design. Moreover, the IPX7 waterproof rating means it withstands drops in water and on the ground, which is why it’s one of our favorite compact EDC gadgets.

Get it for $99 on Amazon.

10. The Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery puts a 10,300 mAh battery in your pocket and comes with hideaway USB-A and Lightning cables.

Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery with devices

An ideal gadget for powering your iPhone is the Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery. It charges an iPhone up to 3 times. We love the hideaway cables, which make this battery great for carrying daily.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

Phones run out of batteries while you’re out, and keys fall under car seats. Be prepared for everything with these compact EDC gadgets. What pocket-size gadgets and accessories do you carry every day? Tell us about them!

