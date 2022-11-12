Early Black Friday deals you can grab today

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Early Black Friday deals are here! Check out today's roundup for the best deals you can snag today on TVs, smart home gadgets, and more.

Early Black Friday deals 2022

Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away, but brands are offering deals now. From tech gadgets to mattresses, there are steep discounts to be had on just about everything. So, to help you get the most for your money, we’re highlighting the best early Black Friday deals so far.

Related: 10 Cool gadgets you’ve never seen before

Got a gamer on your holiday shopping list? Treat them to the Razer Huntsman Elite. This gaming keyboard works at lightning-fast speeds and has satisfying clicks. Even better, it sets you back only $88.

Sleep in luxury when you go for the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. It offers contouring memory foam support and a cooling cover. A queen-size bed costs $669 instead of $999.

Save big before Black Friday with these great deals!

1. The Razer Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical switch keyboard responds to quick taps for fast gameplay. It’s a steal on Amazon for only $88.88.

Razer Huntsman Elite on a desk

Get the Razer Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical switch keyboard for under $100 on Amazon. Featuring Razer Optical Switches, it ensures every tap is instantaneous. What’s more, the fast actuation promises you don’t miss a second of the action.

Get it now for only $88.88 on Amazon.

2. The Samsung 75″ Class TU690T Series elevates your content at a great price with 4K UHD upscaling and more.

Samsung 75″ Class TU690T in a living room

The Samsung 75″ Class TU690T Series 4K UHD smart TV upscales everything you watch to 4K resolution. Moreover, this HDR TV displays a wide range of colors and intricate details.

Buy it now for just $579.99 on Best Buy.

3. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television brings movies, live sports, and shows to life with its vivid display. It’s now 25% off.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series on a wall

Want a new TV for the holidays? The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television promises rich colors, precise details, and fantastic contrast. And, with Adaptive Brightness, it offers the perfect picture for any light.

Get it now for $599 on Amazon.

4. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector gives you point-and-play flexibility in a 180° design. Save $200 off the original price.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector in use

If a projector has been on your wish list for some time, consider the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. It made Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things list, and its versatile form factor plays on slanted walls and ceilings.

Purchase it today for just $599.99 on the official website.

5. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress cradles your body while the breathable cover keeps you cool. It’s an incredible deal for only $669.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress in a lifestyle scene

Give yourself a better night’s sleep with the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Its premium gel memory foam hugs your body, relieving pressure. Then, the breathable cooling cover wicks away body heat for a more relaxed sleep.

Buy a queen mattress today for just $669 on the official website.

6. The OnePlus 9 5G smartphone is just $449 right now. Enjoy a Hasselblad camera, beautiful design, and 120 Hz display for less.

OnePlus 9 5G in purple

Upgrade to the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone for better pictures and a more responsive screen. What’s more, the powerful Snapdragon 888 CPU and next-gen RAM keep you efficient.

Get it now for only $449 on the official website.

7. The iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum eliminates emptying with its automatic dirt disposal mechanism. It costs $649.99 instead of $899.99.

iRobot Roomba i7+ picking up candy

Now’s the time to buy a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is $250 off on Best Buy. It thoroughly cleans floors and carpets. You can even schedule it to vacuum while you’re out.

Buy it now for just $649.99 on Best Buy.

8. The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve K-Cup lets you enjoy delicious coffee anywhere with its compact size. It’s now 50% off on Amazon.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker release video

Live in student housing or a studio apartment? Then the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve K-Cup is your solution to a full-size coffee maker. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee using K-Cup pods.

Buy it now for only $49.99 on Amazon.

9. The Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are an exciting deal at under $100. They surround you with sound and block noise.

Beats Studio Buds intro video

Treat yourself or someone you love to a great pair of earbuds for less with the Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. They support spatial audio, boast ANC, and work with both Apple and Android devices.

Get them today for only $99.95 on Amazon.

10. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch helps you manage stress, your health, and sleep. It costs only $199.95 on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense 2 on a person

Control your stress, not vice versa, when you wear the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. It identifies stressful moments and offers real-time tips. It also overhauls your sleep routine by tracking your metrics and helping you improve them.

Buy it now for only $199.95 on Amazon.

11. The BenQ PD3200U 4K UHD sRGB Designer Monitor upgrades your creative workspace with industry-leading color accuracy for $629.99.

BenQ PD3200U 4K UHD sRGB Designer Monitor in use

Unleash your creativity and kit out your design workspace for less than usual with the BenQ PD3200U 4K UHD sRGB Designer Monitor. It offers factory-calibrated color, helping you capture every hue. You’ll also enjoy features like KVM Switch, split screens, and more.

Get it now for just $629.99 on the official website.

Black Friday Deals are happening early this year, so make the most of them by shopping now. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜