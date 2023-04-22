Earth Day 2023—Check out the best eco-friendly gadgets you can use in your everyday life

Looking to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by going green in your daily life? Check out these eco-friendly gadgets, including long-lasting LED bulbs and recycled Xbox Controllers.

Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs in use

Happy Earth Day, eco-conscious readers! Today is a great day to celebrate the planet and take action toward a sustainable future. And what better way to commemorate the day than by incorporating eco-friendly gadgets into your daily life? The good news is that it doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult. There are plenty of eco-friendly gadgets available that can make a difference.

Some of the best eco-friendly gadgets you can use in your everyday life are the Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs. These bulbs bring more sustainable lighting to your home, lasting up to 50,000 hours—that’s more than 3 times the lifetime of standard Philips LED bulbs!

Another exciting eco-friendly gadget you can check out below is the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition, which uses recycled materials for a third of its plastics. Additionally, it comes with a rechargeable battery pack.

Reduce your carbon footprint and make a positive impact on the environment with the gadgets below!

1. The Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs help you save 40% on energy costs. They start at $9.97, and you can see a list of sellers on the official website.

Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs in a ceiling lamp

Illuminate your home in an eco-friendly way with the Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs. Providing up to 50,000 hours of light, they far outpace the lifetime usage of standard Philips LED bulbs. What’s more, their LED tech and optics help you save 40% on electricity costs.

2. The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition uses recycled materials for one-third of its plastics. Buy it for $84.99 on the company website.

Xbox Wireless Controller Remix in color options

Play your games while keeping the planet in mind when you buy the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition. This modern controller relies on recycled materials for a third of its plastics. It also comes with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack.

3. The Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook has a sleek, eco-friendly design incorporating ocean-bound plastic. Purchase it for $399.99 on the brand’s website.

Kobo Elipsa 2E informational video

Not only does the Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook let you write directly on documents and eBooks, but it’s also made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic. Additionally, it comes in packaging that’s sustainable. It’s one of the best eco-friendly gadgets on the market!

4. The Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch utilizes solar harvesting, lengthening battery life by 40%. Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

Garmin Enduro 2 on a person’s wrist

Looking for an eco-friendly smartwatch that can keep up with sports and outdoor adventures? The Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch is it thanks to its solar charging. Offering superior battery life for your longest races, it can work for 150 hours in GPS mode with solar charging.

5. The Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds have a secure fit and use recycled plastic from bottles, AC units, and more. Buy them for $69.99 on the company website.

Urbanears Boo Tip in use

Choose earbuds that are gentler on the Earth when you go for the Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds. They’re made of 91% recycled plastics from everyday objects. Meanwhile, they deliver 30 hours of playtime and silicone tips.

6. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam has a lovely speckled design, offers smart features, and uses recycled plastics. It costs $69.99 on the brand’s website.

Logitech BRIO 300 on a computer monitor

Go for style and next-life plastics with your next webcam purchase and get the Logitech BRIO 300! Thoughtfully designed with a minimum of 48% recycled plastic, it helps create a more sustainable future. Meanwhile, its speckled appearance results from the variability of reused plastics and lends a unique look. For this reason, it’s one of the best eco-friendly gadgets.

7. The Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) features plant-based materials. Purchase it for $39.99 on the official website.

Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Get an AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) case that’s better for the planet when you buy the Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). This textured EDC case is made with plant-based materials and is handcrafted in Italy.

8. The Fluidstance Slope eco-friendly desk whiteboard minimizes the use of disposable paper notes. Get it for $69 on the brand’s website.

Fluidstance Slope with notes

Cut down on paper notes with the Fluidstance Slope eco-friendly desk whiteboard. It brings a premium whiteboard with a magnetic dry-erase surface to your work area. What’s more, it fits in the space between your keyboard and monitor and is angled for easy writing.

9. Lifelong Deodorant has a fancy look and allows you to refill a natural deodorant. Its Kickstarter campaign is over, but you can sign up for preorder notifications.

Lifelong Deodorant on a bathroom shelf

Smell great while caring for the environment with Lifelong Deodorant. This unisex deodorant applicator brings luxury and sustainability to your personal care regimen. Moreover, it comes with an innovative powder-to-liquid deodorant that you can refill, eliminating single-use plastic. It’s one of the best eco-friendly gadgets of 2023.

10. The ALLPOWERS R3500 smart home energy kit helps you convert solar energy with your existing kit. Preorder it for $1,999 on Kickstarter.

ALLPOWERS R3500 in a lifestyle image

Created for off-grid builds and travel vehicles, the ALLPOWERS R3500 smart home energy kit supports AC, solar, car, and dual AC+Solar charging. It also offers a reliable power source for an off-grid lifestyle. Furthermore, you can connect a solar PV kit to store excess energy during the day for nighttime use.

By making small changes to your daily routine and incorporating sustainable practices, you can help preserve our planet for future generations. Which of these eco-friendly gadgets serves you best? Let us know!

