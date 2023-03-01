From shortcuts to long-term success: Building brand awareness and SEO for your business

Driving traffic to your website through performance-based ads is great. It does the job and gives you those clicks. But, in order to make those ultimate sales conversions, you have to dig deep and figure out ways to get the audience who'll stay with you. That's where brand awareness and SEO step in. This article focuses on how a business can aim for long-term success with a combination of brand awareness and SEO. You've got to do it right!

As a sales manager at Gadget Flow, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many startups and business leaders that are embarking on their eCommerce journey for the first time. Throughout the years, I’ve noticed that recommending services that prioritize the importance of building brand awareness has become increasingly challenging. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, it’s not unusual for startups and businesses to seek quick results from their marketing efforts. Consequently, many of them prioritize performance-based ads like Meta or Google Ads, investing their advertising budget in driving traffic and sales to their website right away. Nevertheless, focusing solely on performance-based ads can be a double-edged sword that leads to high traffic but low conversions, resulting in startup businesses feeling frustrated and confused about what went wrong.

In this blog post, we’ll explore the importance of balancing brand awareness and performance-based ads and why investing in brand awareness and SEO is crucial for the long-term success of your business.

Building Brand Awareness

Investing in brand awareness marketing can help your business stand out from the crowd and establish a unique identity in the marketplace. Consumers like feeling they are becoming part of a community, and by investing in building your brand awareness, you’ll achieve just that. While it may seem like a long road, building a strong, positive impression of your brand in the minds of your potential customers can increase the likelihood that they will choose your brand over competitors in the future. Brand awareness also helps to build trust and credibility, making it easier to convert new visitors into loyal customers.

Compared to traditional marketing channels like TV ads, building brand awareness today is a lot more measurable, thanks to metrics like CPM (cost per mille). CPM measures the cost of 1,000 ad impressions and, by any means, is not intended to be a sales metric. By tracking CPM, you can see how much it costs to reach a thousand people with your ads, and it allows you to compare the cost of different marketing channels and campaigns. By tracking CPM and running an A/B testing campaign, you can also help evaluate the effectiveness of ads in building brand awareness.

SEO

SEO is the process of optimizing your website to rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs), which can lead to increased organic traffic. To achieve the best results, SEO practitioners use a combination of on-page and off-page optimization techniques, such as keyword research, content optimization, and technical optimization. While you probably already understand how SEO works, it’s important to not overlook the value of link building. By building high-quality links from other websites and publications, such as Gadget Flow, back to your website, you can help to boost your website’s authority and improve its search engine rankings. This can lead to improved visibility, brand awareness, and revenue.

Brand Awareness and SEO Can Reduce Your CPA Over Time

Investing in brand awareness and SEO can also lead to lower customer acquisition costs (CPAs) in the long run, which is a crucial factor for startups and businesses that are looking to grow sustainably and are committed to their products or services for the long term. By building a loyal customer base and improving your website’s search engine rankings, you can reduce your reliance on paid advertising and attract more organic traffic. This, in turn, can lead to a lower CPA over time, allowing you to grow your business while staying true to your brand’s values and mission.

In conclusion

While performance-based ads can be effective in driving traffic and sales, they should not be the only focus of your marketing strategy if you’re a startup. Investing in brand awareness and SEO is crucial for the long-term success of your business. By building a strong brand identity and optimizing your website for search engines, you can attract more organic traffic, establish credibility with your audience, and increase your chances of converting visitors into customers. The key is to strike a balance between brand awareness and performance-based ads, as both strategies are important and complement each other. Gadget Flow marketing plans which are CPM-based packages can help with that.

