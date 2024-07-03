Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far

The leaks from Galaxy Unpacked 2024 hint at an exciting lineup of innovations. Read on for my roundup of the most trustworthy insider information.

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris

Samsung’s next big event, Galaxy Unpacked 2024, takes place on July 10 in Paris. Whether you’re anticipating foldable phones or the new smart ring, there’s a lot to look forward to. Want to know what to expect ahead of the event? I’m here to help with all the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks we know so far.

While you await the big reveal, why not dive into the latest Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks below to get a sneak peek at what Samsung has in store? I’m rounding up the most trustworthy insider information to give you an early look at the innovations on the horizon.

1. Galaxy Ring

First teased back in January at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be the showstopper next week. While the Oura Ring has dominated the smart ring market, rumors suggest that Samsung’s new wearable will feature advanced health sensors to compete.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to come in 8 sizes and weigh about 3 grams, much lighter than the current Oura Ring model (4-6 grams).

I also expect Samsung to have an edge over Oura by not charging a subscription fee, unlike the $6-per-month fee required for the Oura Ring. Currently, no data plans are required with any Samsung Galaxy Watches.

For now, the ring appears to have three battery capacities: 17 mAh, 18.5 mAh, and 22 mAh. According to MySmartPrice, larger models deliver more battery power.

Now, shifting to the health features, the Galaxy Ring is tipped to offer detailed insights into the quality and duration of your sleep each night. Do you struggle with sleep issues or wish to optimize your sleep habits for better health? Samsung’s vice president and head of digital health, Dr. Pak, has said that the gadget “will be able to track your sleep using four different metrics: heart rate, respiratory rate, night movement, and sleep latency.”

Another sought-after capability is cycle tracking. In partnership with Natural Cycles, Samsung helps female users monitor their menstrual cycles and fertility. This allows them to gain deeper insights into their bodies and make well-informed plans.

Overall, I believe the Samsung Galaxy Ring will stand out among top fitness trackers thanks to its impressive battery life and affordability (assuming the South Korean company adopts a subscription-free model).

2. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

When the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released in 2023, it wasn’t clearly superior to the Fold 4—it offered minor improvements. A year later, we might see a similar scenario, as leaked specs reveal a lack of significant hardware upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to come with a wider yet thinner design. Besides, the new “Ironflex” display panel should be more durable. However, OnLeaks predicts a $100 price hike for the new foldable device. Based on the rumors so far, you can also expect the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It promises improved performance, extended battery life, and virtually the same Galaxy AI features as seen on the Galaxy S24 series. The main drama revolves around how many Fold models Samsung might unveil.

Next, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offered a larger cover display and improved cameras, it struggled with battery life and faced tough competition from the Motorola Razr Plus. However, SmartPrix showcases several high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with a 360-degree video. The phone appears quite similar to its predecessor, but the increased thickness could indicate a larger battery. Based on my understanding, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000 mAh battery. The device will be available in light green, light blue, silver, and yellow, according to multiple reports.

3. Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Early in June, AndroidHeadlines shared leaks of the main characteristics of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will offer 2 dial sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It will come with Bluetooth connectivity or Bluetooth + 4G options. Battery sizes include 425 mAh for the 44mm model and 300 mAh for the 40mm model.

When it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it will feature Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, along with a 47mm dial size. It seems that the standard configuration will not have an option that is Bluetooth-only. Additionally, per rumors, the smartwatch will include a 590 mAh battery and a titanium case finish. Besides its larger face and battery capacity, the Galaxy Watch Ultra appears quite similar to the Watch 7. However, the Watch Ultra distinguishes itself by being crafted from titanium, whereas the Watch 7 uses an aluminum alloy.

4. Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Since 2019, Samsung has adopted a bean-shaped design for its Galaxy Buds. Now, with the third generation, the series gets a new look that echoes AirPods.

Samsung’s surprising move with the Galaxy Buds 3 seems to be the addition of stems, particularly to the Pro model. It remains uncertain whether the standard Buds 3 will also feature stems. It’s hard to imagine Samsung segmenting the earbuds market with such divergent designs within the same product line.

Chatter suggests that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are designed to deliver ultra-high-quality sound with support for Bluetooth 5.4. They promise up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio sampling, ensuring a more detailed and immersive listening experience. It’s hoped that the Galaxy Buds 3 will also include aptX Bluetooth Codec support. That would broaden access to top-tier connectivity among smartphone users.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 countdown: Anticipating Samsung’s latest innovations

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event promises an exciting lineup of innovations. From the much-awaited health-focused features of the Galaxy Ring to the refined designs of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung continues to push boundaries. While waiting for the official unveilings, browse Gadget Flow’s compilation of the best Samsung products.