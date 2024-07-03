Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 3, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

The leaks from Galaxy Unpacked 2024 hint at an exciting lineup of innovations. Read on for my roundup of the most trustworthy insider information.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far
Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris

Samsung’s next big event, Galaxy Unpacked 2024, takes place on July 10 in Paris. Whether you’re anticipating foldable phones or the new smart ring, there’s a lot to look forward to. Want to know what to expect ahead of the event? I’m here to help with all the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks we know so far.

While you await the big reveal, why not dive into the latest Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks below to get a sneak peek at what Samsung has in store? I’m rounding up the most trustworthy insider information to give you an early look at the innovations on the horizon.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked building advertisement

1. Galaxy Ring

First teased back in January at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be the showstopper next week. While the Oura Ring has dominated the smart ring market, rumors suggest that Samsung’s new wearable will feature advanced health sensors to compete.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to come in 8 sizes and weigh about 3 grams, much lighter than the current Oura Ring model (4-6 grams).

I also expect Samsung to have an edge over Oura by not charging a subscription fee, unlike the $6-per-month fee required for the Oura Ring. Currently, no data plans are required with any Samsung Galaxy Watches.

For now, the ring appears to have three battery capacities: 17 mAh, 18.5 mAh, and 22 mAh. According to MySmartPrice, larger models deliver more battery power.

Now, shifting to the health features, the Galaxy Ring is tipped to offer detailed insights into the quality and duration of your sleep each night. Do you struggle with sleep issues or wish to optimize your sleep habits for better health? Samsung’s vice president and head of digital health, Dr. Pak, has said that the gadget “will be able to track your sleep using four different metrics: heart rate, respiratory rate, night movement, and sleep latency.”

Another sought-after capability is cycle tracking. In partnership with Natural Cycles, Samsung helps female users monitor their menstrual cycles and fertility. This allows them to gain deeper insights into their bodies and make well-informed plans.

Overall, I believe the Samsung Galaxy Ring will stand out among top fitness trackers thanks to its impressive battery life and affordability (assuming the South Korean company adopts a subscription-free model).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris, building graphic

2. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

When the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released in 2023, it wasn’t clearly superior to the Fold 4—it offered minor improvements. A year later, we might see a similar scenario, as leaked specs reveal a lack of significant hardware upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to come with a wider yet thinner design. Besides, the new “Ironflex” display panel should be more durable. However, OnLeaks predicts a $100 price hike for the new foldable device. Based on the rumors so far, you can also expect the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It promises improved performance, extended battery life, and virtually the same Galaxy AI features as seen on the Galaxy S24 series. The main drama revolves around how many Fold models Samsung might unveil.

Next, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offered a larger cover display and improved cameras, it struggled with battery life and faced tough competition from the Motorola Razr Plus. However, SmartPrix showcases several high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with a 360-degree video. The phone appears quite similar to its predecessor, but the increased thickness could indicate a larger battery. Based on my understanding, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000 mAh battery. The device will be available in light green, light blue, silver, and yellow, according to multiple reports.

3. Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Early in June, AndroidHeadlines shared leaks of the main characteristics of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will offer 2 dial sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It will come with Bluetooth connectivity or Bluetooth + 4G options. Battery sizes include 425 mAh for the 44mm model and 300 mAh for the 40mm model.

When it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it will feature Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, along with a 47mm dial size. It seems that the standard configuration will not have an option that is Bluetooth-only. Additionally, per rumors, the smartwatch will include a 590 mAh battery and a titanium case finish. Besides its larger face and battery capacity, the Galaxy Watch Ultra appears quite similar to the Watch 7. However, the Watch Ultra distinguishes itself by being crafted from titanium, whereas the Watch 7 uses an aluminum alloy.

4. Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Since 2019, Samsung has adopted a bean-shaped design for its Galaxy Buds. Now, with the third generation, the series gets a new look that echoes AirPods.

Samsung’s surprising move with the Galaxy Buds 3 seems to be the addition of stems, particularly to the Pro model. It remains uncertain whether the standard Buds 3 will also feature stems. It’s hard to imagine Samsung segmenting the earbuds market with such divergent designs within the same product line.

Chatter suggests that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are designed to deliver ultra-high-quality sound with support for Bluetooth 5.4. They promise up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio sampling, ensuring a more detailed and immersive listening experience. It’s hoped that the Galaxy Buds 3 will also include aptX Bluetooth Codec support. That would broaden access to top-tier connectivity among smartphone users.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 countdown: Anticipating Samsung’s latest innovations

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event promises an exciting lineup of innovations. From the much-awaited health-focused features of the Galaxy Ring to the refined designs of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung continues to push boundaries. While waiting for the official unveilings, browse Gadget Flow’s compilation of the best Samsung products.

Daily Digest

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 review: Switching modes is a breeze with this folio for iPad Pro
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 review: Switching modes is a breeze with this folio for iPad Pro
My iPad Pro is an all-day companion. I use it to shop for groceries, view important documents, or watch a video recipe while I cook. Until recently, I only had a simple protective case for it. Then came the PITAKA..
Useful housewarming gifts: 9 smart home security products
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Useful housewarming gifts: 9 smart home security products
When considering a housewarming gift for someone who has just purchased a new home, it’s helpful to think about what they might need to settle in comfortably. Safety is paramount—have they equipped their new space with essentials like a reliable..
Amazon Prime Day tips: shop smart and save big
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Amazon Prime Day tips: shop smart and save big
Amazon’s Prime Day event is scheduled for July 16–17. Like every year, Amazon Prime members can score epic deals on top-tier brands. But with millions of discounts scattered across 35 product categories, how can people find what they want at..
Must-have 4th of July party gear for the perfect backyard celebration
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Must-have 4th of July party gear for the perfect backyard celebration
The 4th of July is all about gathering with friends for good eats and drinks to celebrate our nation’s birthday. If you’re the one hosting this year, don’t worry—I’ve got you covered! In today’s roundup, I’m sharing all the 4th..
Family gift ideas 2024: gadgets that bring everyone closer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Family gift ideas 2024: gadgets that bring everyone closer
There’s a lot of discussion in the news and on social media about how spending more time on screens leads to fewer quality social interactions. Humans are hard-wired to enjoy the company of others, and no group is more important..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Treat yourself to these top 10 summer sale 2024 products
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Treat yourself to these top 10 summer sale 2024 products

July is set to be a bustling month for shopping, with companies providing discounts on electronics and more. If you need a new coffee urn, an ice maker, or even a Bluetooth tracker, you’re lucky—they are currently on sale! Just..
Birthday gift ideas: the best new gadgets under $100
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Birthday gift ideas: the best new gadgets under $100

Need to buy a birthday gift? Get your friend, loved one, or coworker something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 prove you don’t have to overspend to give a great..
GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills review: grill with smarts at home
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills review: grill with smarts at home

At my home, grilling is one of the summer’s highlights. There’s something so relaxing about cooking and eating outdoors. For that reason, I’m always looking for ways to improve our BBQ game. Recently, I came across the Green Mountain Grills..
Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable

Riding a bike is a great way to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and reduce your carbon footprint. But, on any given ride, you may encounter various obstacles. You could run into a pothole, have a run-in with a car, or..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination..
10 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon

Want to stay ahead of the trends and know about the latest gadgets months before their release? Then this roundup is for you! Today, I’m giving you a sneak peek of the hottest, most exclusive tech on the horizon. These..