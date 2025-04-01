Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 1, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Trying to decide between the Garmin Venu 3 and 3s? After spending time with both, I’ve got some strong opinions on which one actually deserves a spot on your wrist.

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
Which Garmin Venu 3 series watch is right for you?

After 5 years of reviewing wearables and health tech at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen my fair share of fitness trackers. But if there’s one brand that consistently earns my respect, it’s Garmin. Their multisport watches aren’t just packed with features—they’re built like tanks and actually last through grueling workouts (and life in general). If you’re serious about fitness, a Garmin just makes sense. So when I got the chance to test the Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S, I was thrilled. These aren’t your typical rugged Garmin watches—they’re sleeker, and more lifestyle-friendly.

But choosing between the two watches is a challenge. Outfitted with similar tech and features, I had to wonder, which one is the better buy? This blog aims to help you sort through the details. Today, I’ll thoroughly compare the Garmin Venu 3 with the Garmin Venu 3S. So whether you’re after ease-of-use, or a gizmo that takes your fitness to the next level—you’ll discover which one covers all your bases here.

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: Design and Display

Garmin Venu 3

Design plays a huge role in how a smartwatch feels on your wrist, and the Venu 3 is definitely made to stand out. With its large 1.4-inch AMOLED display and crisp 454 x 454 resolution, it delivers vibrant visuals that are easy to read at a glance. The 45 mm case gives it a bold, statement-watch vibe—perfect if you want your smartwatch to double as an accessory. But at 50 grams, it’s also the heaviest of the two models. Personally, as someone with smaller wrists, I found it a bit much. It felt bulky, and after a while, I noticed the weight. If you’re into big displays and don’t mind the extra heft, though, this one makes an impression.

Garmin Venu 3S

If the Venu 3 is a statement piece, the Garmin Venu 3S is its sleeker, more subtle counterpart. With a 41 mm case, it’s ideal for smaller wrists or anyone who prefers a more minimalist design. The lighter 38-gram weight was a game-changer for me—I could wear it all day without it feeling intrusive. I even forgot I had it on while typing at work, which is a big plus. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is smaller and has a lower 390 x 390 resolution, which means it’s not quite as sharp. But honestly, I never struggled to read notifications or check my stats. If you value comfort over size, this one’s the better pick.

Garmin Venu 3 vs. Venu 3s
Garm Venu 3S on a woman running

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: Battery Life

Battery is a dealbreaker for me. I once owned a smartwatch from a big-name brand that barely lasted 8 hours. I had to charge it mid-day just to make sure it survived my 4:30 pm workout. Never again. Thankfully, Garmin takes battery life seriously, and both the Venu 3 and 3S deliver a solid performance—way beyond the sad 8-hour mark. Here’s how they compare:

Garmin Venu 3

If you hate charging your devices constantly, you’ll appreciate the Venu 3’s massive battery life—up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. That’s over a week of wear without worrying about a charger. But there is a catch: if you’re using GPS non-stop (say, for long runs, cycling sessions, or hikes), the battery drops to around 20 hours. Still, that’s pretty standard for GPS-heavy use, and compared to many other smartwatches, it holds up well.

Garmin Venu 3S

The Venu 3S doesn’t last quite as long, but 8 days in smartwatch mode is still a win in my oppinion. And even if you rely on the GPS, you’ll get around 18 hours, which is more than enough for most workouts. What I love is the set-it-and-forget-it factor—there’s no daily charging anxiety here. Just pop it on the charger once a week, and you’re good to go. If you don’t need the absolute longest battery life, the 3S still delivers solid longevity without extra bulk.

Garmin Venu 3
Garmin Venu 3 on a man doing pushups

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: Smart Features

Smart features turn your watch into a true everyday companion. They go beyond just tracking workouts—they help you handle your day with a tap. Fortunately, both the Venu 3 and 3S are loaded with these conveniences. Here’s my take:

Garmin Venu 3

The Venu 3 comes packed with everything you’d expect: contactless payments via Garmin Pay, seamless smart notifications, and music storage with playback. Plus, it even features a speaker and microphone, so you can answer calls directly from your wrist when your phone’s nearby. For someone like me who values connectivity on the go, these features really add up.

Garmin Venu 3S

The Venu 3S doesn’t skip a beat—it has the same smart capabilities in a more compact form. If you’re after a smaller, more understated design without sacrificing functionality, the 3S is a great match. It has the same features, just with a sleeker silhouette.

Venu 3s
Venu 3S on a woman in a lifestyle photo

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: Health Monitoring

Now we get to the real reason you’re considering these smartwatches—the health monitoring features. If there’s one thing Garmin nails, it’s tracking every aspect of your health, and both the Venu 3 and 3S deliver exactly that.

And, just like the smart features, this category is a draw between the two smartwatches. The Garmin Venu 3 and 3S watches have exactly the same health monitoring features. These include:

Morning Report

There’s been a lot of talk about Garmin’s Morning Report feature all over the web. What it amounts to is this: it’s overview of your sleep, recovery, HRV status, daily calendar & more. And you receive it as soon as you wake up. You can even set the parameters of what you want to see. I genuinely look forward to it; it sets the tone for my day and helps me fine-tune my workout for optimal results.

Sleep Tracking

For the first time on a Garmin smartwatch, the Venu 3 and Venu 3S include nap-tracking. That’s right! Before these watches’ 2023 release, Garmin watches only tracked nighttime sleep. With the updated Sleep Coach, the Venu 3 and 3S can log those mid-afternoon power naps and even offer daily sleep summaries with tailored recommendations. After a particularly intense day, my watch has nudged me to catch a few extra winks—something I’ve come to really appreciate.

30+ Sports Apps

Whether you’re into swimming, running, yoga, or even pickleball, these watches have you covered with support for over 30 sports. I particularly like the workout creation feature in the Garmin Connect App. It lets me design custom routines from over 1,600 exercises and send them directly to my watch. It’s like having a personal trainer on standby, ready to push me to the next level.

Training Plans

I’ve wanted to train for a marathon for a while. Luckily, Garmin Coach on the Venu 3 and Venu 3S offers free adaptive training plans that help me progress through fitness levels step-by-step, helping me achieve my long-term goals. This is a dream for me. Instead of meeting with a trainer a couple of times a week, I can get a plan tailored to my goals right on my watch.

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: Price

Both the Venu 3 and Venu 3S cost $449.99 on Garmin’s official site. However, I’ve heard that the Venu 3S is sometimes discounted throughout the year. Currently, both the Venu 3 and the Venu 3S are on sale on Amazon, for $415.22 and $410.99 respectively in certain colors. If you’re looking for a premium multisport smartwatch without splurging too much, keeping an eye on either watch on Amazon could score you a discount.

The Verdict: The One I’d Actually Wear

For me, comfort is everything, so I’d go for the Garmin Venu 3S. With my smaller wrists, the Venu 3 felt too bulky and heavy—its large display is impressive, but not if it weighs you down. That being said, people with larger wrists, i.e. men, probably won’t have issues with the Venu 3’s larger display and case. For me, it’s purely about comfort and ease of use.

I’ll note that the Venu 3 has a longer battery life than the 3S, which could be an essential feature for you, depending on how you want to use the watch. As someone who excerises regularly—but close to home—I find an 8-day battery life more than satisfactory.

Plus, since both models share the same smart and health features, the Venu 3S hits the spot for people who value comfort and style. But, if a larger display and longer battery life are important to you, the Venu 3 is a solid—if pricy—choice.

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I..
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so..
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Seeing Pikachu pop up at Turkey’s street protests got me thinking. Pokémon was huge for me as a kid, and honestly, I’m still hooked on the new games. It’s cool how the Japanese media franchise blends nostalgia with new adventures...
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Life moves at a breakneck pace. Between work deadlines, family obligations, and the constant pull of responsibilities, there’s hardly any time left for yourself. For countless homeowners, weekends vanish into an endless cycle of chores instead of relaxation. It’s not..
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025: My top 10 last-minute deals worth grabbing
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025: My top 10 last-minute deals worth grabbing
I’m all about finding cheap electronic gems. If you’re like me, you know February and August are goldmines for deals as stores clear shelves for new products. But guess what? Some retailers are shaking things up with spring sales. And,..

Popular Blog Posts

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Microsoft’s investment in Veeam: AI integration and IPO implications
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Microsoft’s investment in Veeam: AI integration and IPO implications
Microsoft’s decision to invest in Veeam marks a significant moment in the data protection and resilience industry. This partnership is expected to strengthen Veeam’s position in the market, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data security. As businesses increasingly rely on..
$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend
Just binged the Severance finale on Apple TV+ and wow—it got me thinking, “What’s next for tech companies blowing our minds?” Decided to check out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview with YouTuber Cleo Abram. I always knew NVIDIA was next-level...
Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
I’ll be honest—when I first came across the Chillshark, I was skeptical. The idea of an at-home cold plunge setup that doesn’t require a dedicated tub, plumbing modifications, or endless bags of ice sounds almost too good to be true...
I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
I’ll admit it—I’ve tested my fair share of webcams, and most of them blend into the same forgettable category of “just good enough.” But when I got my hands on the EMEET Piko, I knew right away this wasn’t your..
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
 AI is everywhere, whether we like or not. It’s in our phones, our TVs, and even the emails we draft. But what really grabs my attention isn’t just AI-powered conveniences—it’s the wave of fresh, innovative gadgets from up-and-coming brands. They’re..
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Businesses use video conferencing as part of their daily operations for remote work and global collaboration. This is because more businesses are changing towards a digital workplace and using hybrid communication models. Moreover, the global video conferencing market is growing..