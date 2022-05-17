Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 17, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Ready for summer? So are we. Whether your plans involve the beach, the pool, barbecues, or a bit of everything, these gadgets will take them to the next level.

Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets
JBL Flip 6 portable speaker by a poolside

Memorial Day is in 2 weeks, and you know what that means: summer is almost here. And, of course, you want to enjoy the longer, sunnier days to their fullest. That’s where these awesome gadgets for summer 2022 come in because they’re sure to enhance your fun.

Related: Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

Love summer bonfires? Enjoy them without the harmful smoke when you bring the BioLite FirePit+. It produces less smoke than the typical firepit, and you can control the flames from your smartphone.

If you love spending time on the water, check out the SipaBoards Drive Collection. These electric boards have built-in motors for safety backup, keeping you on the water longer.

Have a fabulous summer, no matter your plans, with these cool gadgets for summer 2022.

1. The Finis Smart Goggle displays your laps, set time, splits, and more, giving you real-time data at the corner of the lens.

Finis Smart Goggle on a person

Know exactly how far you swim this summer with the Finis Smart Goggle. It displays your swimming stats while you’re in the water but won’t distract you from your training since the info rests at the corner of the lens.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

2. The BioLite FirePit+ smokeless bonfire lets you enjoy a summer evening campfire with way less smoke than the typical firepit.

BioLite FirePit+ video

Enjoy your summer bonfires with less smoke when you go for the BioLite FirePit+ smokeless bonfire. The 12,800 mAh battery runs for 30 hours while 51 airjets add oxygen to the fire in specific locations to improve combustion. Plus, you can control the flame and see the battery life from the smartphone app.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

3. The SipaBoards Drive Collection electric jet-powered SUPs let you enjoy the water without worrying about winds, currents, or changing tides.

SipaBoards Drive Collection in water

Spend more time on the water this summer with the SipaBoards Drive Collection electric jet-powered SUPs. Each of the boards features a built-in motor, giving you backup power to return to shore if the weather changes.

Get it for about $2,412 on the official website.

4. The Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker is waterproof and stylish. Use it indoors or poolside for audio you can take with you this summer.

Audio Pro A15 on a table

Need a portable speaker for the summer? Go for the Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker. It’s versatile with its multiroom sound and multiperson usage. You can even save your favorite playlists, while the IPX2 rating means it can withstand light rain and splashes.

Get it for about $396 on the official website.

5. The Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike has a lightweight frame that folds in seconds. It’s your ideal bike to explore the city and nature this summer.

Honeywell Dasher video

Want to try eBiking this summer? The Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike is a great option with its lightweight, easy-to-fold frame. And, with 5 levels of pedal assist, it won’t make you overexert yourself in hot weather.

Get it for $1,399 on the official website.

6. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector lets you enjoy cinematic movies indoors and under the stars with its portable, wireless design.

BenQ GV30 projecting a movie

There’s nothing quite like an outdoor movie on a summer evening. And, when you have the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector, you can screen your favorite films in the backyard, on your driveway, or at your vacation rental all summer long, making it one of the most awesome gadgets for summer 2022.

Get it for $540.44 on Amazon.

7. The Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones track your subjects, elevating your videos and photos of vacations and outdoor adventures.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series drones

Serious about your summertime aerial photography? The Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones take it to the next level. Both the EVO Nano+ and the EVO Nano weigh just 249 grams and have subject-tracking features.

Get one for $949 on the official website.

8. The Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker whips up customizable ice cream, milkshakes, sorbets, and more using your favorite ingredients.

Ninja CREAMI with frozen treats

Create frozen foods customized to your tastes with the Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker. It lets you turn pretty much any ingredient into a frozen item and gives you complete control of things like sugar and dairy. The 1-touch programs make the process simple.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

9. The AKASO Brave 8 4K waterproof action camera takes underwater footage up to 196 feet below the surface, documenting your dives.

AKASO Brave 8 4K in water

Capture your dives in stunningly colorful detail with the AKASO Brave 8 4K waterproof action camera. Its 48 MP images and effects like Super 16x Slow-Mo help you tell powerful stories. Meanwhile, its waterproofing up to 60 m with its case means it’s ready for your water adventures.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

10. The DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch features 14 integrated sports modes, helping you monitor your workouts this summer.

DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS on a wrist

Exercise better during the warm months with the DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch. It keeps an eye on your health throughout exercises like swimming, running, hiking, weight lifting, and yoga. You can even set it to send you reminders throughout the day.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

Summer 2022 will be awesome, especially when these cool gadgets are part of your plans. Which ones will you add to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office..
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material. Have an empty wall that needs..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage

Many gadgets come with internal memory and storage that you can’t expand without cloud support. Other gadgets include the ability to use memory cards. If you own one of these devices—be that a drone, dashcam, or camera—you’ve probably found yourself..
Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022

These days, almost everyone needs to own a personal computer. If you do own a computer, it surely needs a monitor to display its content. It’s fair to point out that some computers and monitors come neatly manufactured as a..
The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Use a MacBook for work? While it’s a powerful machine, pairing it with the right accessories can ignite your workflow and take productivity to the next level. And that’s where the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work in 2022..
The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work

A clear desk reflects an uncluttered mind. But, since you use your desk for work, it likely sees its share of papers, notebooks, cords, and more throughout the day. But you can keep all the bits and pieces tidy with..
The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.

Power your devices anytime, anywhere with the P4 wireless power bank. This modular wireless charging station consists of 3 parts: the Hub, the Plug, and the Mobile. Depending on your needs, you can use each piece separately or together. Last..
Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

There’s so much to enjoy about summer cooking, from barbecues to berry crumbles. But don’t greet the start of the season with a subpar mixer or a weak chopper. If you’re the type of person who preps your tools ahead..