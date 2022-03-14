Get stronger this spring with the best workout equipment and accessories of 2022

Sure, you exercise regularly but are you actually getting stronger? If building your muscles is one of your fitness goals, these gadgets can help.

Echelon EX-8s connect bike in use

Get stronger than ever in 2022 by adding some of the best workout equipment and accessories to your routine. Because, if you’re in an end-of-winter workout slump, focusing on strength is the way to go.

There are so many cool yet challenging ways to build strength this year. We love the Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment as it comes with everything you need to train like a fighter.

Then, the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbells are a great lifting option since the plates are completely adjustable and even work with Alexa.

Carrying all your groceries from the car to your house in one trip will be no problem after you add these workout gadgets to your routine.

1. The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike has a curved screen that makes you feel like you’re in a cycling studio or on a scenic ride.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike in use

Build up your endurance with the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. It offers a connected workout experience, and its curved touchscreen gives you access to over 40 daily live classes and over 3,000 on-demand workouts.

Preorder it for $2,299.99 on the official website.

2. The Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment comes with everything you need for a boxing session in minimal space.

Liteboxer Wall Mount in a video

Tone your arms with the Liteboxer Wall mount boxing equipment. It doesn’t take up much space, and it comes with gloves, wraps, resistant bands, a nonslip mat, and more, making it a great all-in-one option on our list of the best workout equipment and accessories in 2022

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

3. The Renpho Smart Jump Rope gives you an incredible cardio workout and tracks your time, skip number, and more.

Renpho Smart Jump Rope on a dark background

Jumping rope is a great way to get stronger, but the Renpho Smart Jump Rope takes it to another level. Its app connectivity gives you all the stats on your workout, and the 3 skipping modes make your routine both fun and challenging.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

4. The Lagree Fitness The Micro #1 Lagree workout equipment increases your strength with high-intensity, low-impact moves.

Lagree Fitness The Micro #1 with a woman exercising

You don’t need to overwork your body to get stronger. With the Lagree Fitness The Micro #1 Lagree workout equipment, you’ll increase your core, endurance, and—yes—strength without straining yourself.

Get it for $890 on the official website.

5. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells connect with Alexa and offer weight in a 5- to 50-pound range.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in a box

Reach your strength goals with the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. They made our list of the best workout equipment and accessories in 2022 because you can make adjustments via an Alexa voice prompt.

Get them for $429 on Amazon.

6. The Brrrn at-home workout board gives you a speed-skating session right at home, strengthening your lower body.

Brrrn in a living room

Speed skate and perform a variety of other low-impact exercises with the Brrrn at-home workout board. It has a low profile and stores easily under your bed or couch.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Escape Fitness STRONGBOX training bench stores your free weights and even doubles as a workout bench.

Escape Fitness STRONGBOX in a video

Organize your weights and add a stable weightlifting bench to your routine with the Escape Fitness STRONGBOX training bench. It comes in models with dumbells, with the bench only, or with all equipment.

Get it for $2,380 on the official website.

8. The Royal Kettlebells steel cast weights come in both fitness and competition styles made in high-quality steel.

Royal kettlebells and a person lifting

Another excellent way to get stronger in 2022 is with the Royal Kettlebells steel cast weights. These weights aim to make kettlebells accessible to both athletes and fitness-minded people and come at a fair price.

Get them starting at $54 on the official website. Currently, only the 53-lb kettlebell is available.

9. The Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike keeps you cycling, boxing, and strengthening your brain.

Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer in a city apartment

The Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike made our list of the best workout equipment and accessories of 2022 because it combines both boxing and cycling, giving you a challenging but fun workout. Plus, even your brain gets strengthened with the interactive punch pad.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

10. The NordicTrack New Commercial 1750 treadmill adjusts the speed and incline to match your optimal heart rate.

NordicTrack New Commercial 1750 treadmill

You won’t have to constantly adjust the NordicTrack New Commercial 1750‘s speed and incline to get an effective workout. Its ActivePulse technology automatically makes changes to keep your heart rate in the optimal zone.

Get it for $1,599 on Amazon.

If building your strength is your spring 2022 goal, these gadgets and accessories can help you get there. Which of these products would you add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

