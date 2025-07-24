Google Pixel 10 rumors reveal the good, the bad, and the ugly

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

I live for smart upgrades, and the Pixel 10’s got just enough surprises to make me pause. I’m not sold yet—but I’m definitely watching.

Google Pixel 10

If you’ve looked into the Pixel 9, you’ve likely heard some people call it the best Android smartphone. The screen pops with brightness, the camera takes stunning shots, and the software makes everyday tasks feel smoother. But as Google Pixel 10 rumors grow louder, one of the phone’s standout features might not stick around much longer.

In early 2025, Apple stayed ahead in global phone sales. Google’s premium Pixels don’t even come close in that race. Still, the company behind everyone’s go-to search bar has carved out a solid space with its regular and budget-friendly models. The big question looms—will Google stay in that comfort zone—or finally take bold swings at Apple and Samsung. The upcoming Pixel event could shape what kind of phone user Google wants to win over.

Coming on August 20

Google dropped invites for its next Made by Google event. The big day? August 20. It kicks off at 1 PM ET in New York City.

The company plans to reveal several smartphones—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It’s also bringing Watch 4 into the lineup, marking the latest addition to its wearable series.

Colors

Pixel 10 colors

Looks like Google wants to shake things up with the Pixel 10’s colors. If the leaks from Android Headlines are on point, we’re in for some bold choices. The regular Pixel 10 doesn’t just stick to the usual black, now called “Obsidian.” It also gets “Indigo,” which brings rich blue vibes. Then there’s “Frost,” a soft and cool option. And for anyone craving something loud, “Limoncello” screams for attention in a punchy green.

If you’re not into bright tech or don’t need to spot your phone across the room, the new shades might feel out of place. Yeah, Gen Z’s all in, but everyone else? Not so much. That’s where cases come in. So don’t stress over finishes unless you’re going bare. Google’s trying something fresh here, and whether it works or not—that’s up to each buyer.

Camera

Google’s biggest surprise with the base Pixel 10 is adding a triple rear camera, including a telephoto lens for the first time, matching the Pro models.

As an amateur street photographer, I find the telephoto lens on my iPhone 15 Pro excellent for portraits and zooming in on faraway subjects. If you often want to capture people up close or distant scenes, this lens could be handy. But don’t get too pumped just yet.

To balance the new lens and cost, Google is scaling back the other cameras on the Pixel 10. According to Android Authority, the main and ultrawide cameras will use smaller sensors than the Pixel 9 had. These are actually the same sensors from the Pixel 9A, which means they won’t capture as much light or detail. So while the telephoto lens is a win, the other cameras are a step down. On the bright side, the selfie camera stays the same.

AI

Android Authority says the Pixel 10 brings a fresh assistant named Pixel Sense. You might’ve seen leaks call it Pixie. Pixel Sense studies how you use your phone—what apps you open, what tasks you repeat—and gives suggestions that fit your habits. It doesn’t just follow commands; it learns and adjusts.

If you need more control, I’ve always pointed people toward building their own assistant. That way, you shape how it thinks and works. But not everyone wants to dive into that. Google seems focused on helping people who want smart tools that adapt without needing setup or code. Pixel Sense looks like a shortcut to that kind of experience.

Qi2 charging

Image Credit: Rikka Altland, CNN Underscored

Qi is the go-to standard for wireless charging. You’ll find it on Androids and iPhones. Even Apple’s MagSafe runs on Qi. Now there’s Qi2, which brings stronger magnets to both the phone and charger, helping everything line up just right and charge faster. So far, though, Qi2 hasn’t shown up in many places. Google skipped it on earlier Pixels, but there’s a chance that’s about to shift.

First clue? The new Pixels are bigger. Android Headlines shared the sizes and weights for all 4 models, and each one weighs more than the last generation. Most of them are thicker, too.

Second clue comes from Android Authority. They say Google’s working on its own set of magnetic Qi2 accessories under a new name—Pixelsnap. That includes chargers and a stand.

Still, there’s a chance Google only adds partial Qi2 support. Samsung did that with its latest phones. You get the speed, but no built-in magnets. Personally, I just want easy snap-on stands and car mounts.

Before you go

So, will Google play it safe or finally aim for the top? After looking at what the Pixel 10 brings—bolder colors, a mixed bag of camera upgrades, smarter AI, and signs of Qi2—I think Google’s testing the waters. They’re not quite ready to go all-in like Apple or Samsung, but they’re inching closer. I still see them targeting loyal Android fans and curious switchers more than the mainstream crowd.